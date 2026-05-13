Optional Activities (Please Choose Only 1 Activity)

No need for lift tickets for cross country biking. Starts at 10AM. Please bring:

Water bottle

Plenty of snacks!

Bike size sizing chart. Please only choose from the cross country section:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQmy83JDjeKWqiDcT3TVLZN0bMXHEFlycWBFRDUH3xBkSPXYG59XKlngSTOGfP34KAGDsmUkB-gPzcP/pubhtml?widget=true&





(Please choose size first and then add to cart)