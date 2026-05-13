Offered by

New Hope Fellowship

About this shop

Optional Activities (Please Choose Only 1 Activity)

Activity 1: Golf
$62

Includes green fee, 18 holes, and pwr cart. Starts @ 10:10am

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Activity 1a (Optional): Golf Club Rental
$67

Add this to cart if you need golf clubs provided!

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Activity 2: Cross country bike rental + helmet
$45

No need for lift tickets for cross country biking. Starts at 10AM. Please bring:

  • Water bottle
  • Plenty of snacks!

Bike size sizing chart. Please only choose from the cross country section:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQmy83JDjeKWqiDcT3TVLZN0bMXHEFlycWBFRDUH3xBkSPXYG59XKlngSTOGfP34KAGDsmUkB-gPzcP/pubhtml?widget=true&amp


(Please choose size first and then add to cart)

Activity 2a: Cross country biking
Free

If you own your own bike, please select this option to indicate you are coming! Helmets are highly recommended.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!