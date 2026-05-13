Optional Activities (Please Choose Only 1 Activity)

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About this shop
Includes green fee, 18 holes, and pwr cart. Starts @ 10:10am
Add this to cart if you need golf clubs provided!
No need for lift tickets for cross country biking. Starts at 10AM. Please bring:
Bike size sizing chart. Please only choose from the cross country section:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQmy83JDjeKWqiDcT3TVLZN0bMXHEFlycWBFRDUH3xBkSPXYG59XKlngSTOGfP34KAGDsmUkB-gPzcP/pubhtml?widget=true&
(Please choose size first and then add to cart)
If you own your own bike, please select this option to indicate you are coming! Helmets are highly recommended.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!