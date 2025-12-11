NHF Winter Bible & Book Sale 2025

Offered by
About this shop
MSRP $140+, Burgundy Leather
The ESV Study Bible ranks at the top of the list of the most comprehensive study Bibles ever published. It was created by an outstanding team of 95 leading Bible scholars and teachers from 9 countries, nearly 20 denominations, and 50 seminaries, colleges, and universities. The ESV Study Bible features a wide array of study tools equivalent to a 20-volume Bible resource library, making it an invaluable resource for serious readers, students, and teachers of God's Word.
Features:
MSRP $140+. Burgundy Leather
Same as ESV Study Bible, but with a thumb index to quickly find the books of the bible.
Features:
MSRP $140+. Burgundy Bonded Leather
Same as ESV Study Bible, but with a highly readable, large-print 11-point type for Scripture text and a 9-point type for the study notes.
Features:
MSRP $110+. Brown Synthetic Leather
Similar to the ESV Study Bible, but in a more compact size.
This Personal Size edition retains all of the original 20,000 study notes, 240 full-colour maps and illustrations, charts, timelines, and introductions. To conserve space, some of the extensive articles have been removed from this edition and placed online for free access. Enjoy the comprehensive resources of the bestselling ESV Study Bible, now in a convenient, smaller size!
Features:
MSRP $110+. Forest/Tan Synthetic Leather
Similar to the ESV Study Bible, but in a more compact size.
This Personal Size edition retains all of the original 20,000 study notes, 240 full-colour maps and illustrations, charts, timelines, and introductions. To conserve space, some of the extensive articles have been removed from this edition and placed online for free access. Enjoy the comprehensive resources of the bestselling ESV Study Bible, now in a convenient, smaller size!
Features:
MSRP $100+. Brown/Cordovan Synthetic Leather
The ESV Men's Study Bible was created for men in all seasons of life who are serious about God's Word, to help them pursue a deeper, transformational understanding of Scripture.
This ESV Bible features additional content written especially for men, including daily devotionals and articles from more than 100 acclaimed scholars and pastors. Along with robust Bible study notes to increase their understanding of Scripture, men will find encouraging resources to help them develop a deeper love for the Lord.
Features:
MSRP $60, Navy/Slate Imitation Leather
The ESV Student Study Bible is adapted from the ESV Study Bible and is ideally suited for students who are serious about God’s Word―who want to learn more about what the Bible teaches and how the Bible applies to all of life.
Features:
MSRP $60, Chestnut Imitation Leather
The ESV Student Study Bible is adapted from the ESV Study Bible and is ideally suited for students who are serious about God’s Word―who want to learn more about what the Bible teaches and how the Bible applies to all of life.
Features:
MSRP $80+, Hardcover
The ESV Church History Study Bible is designed to help believers in all seasons of life understand the Bible with notes from over 300 of church history's most prominent figures.
Edited by Stephen J. Nichols, Gerald Bray, and Keith A. Mathison, this Bible features 20,000+ study notes from historical figures including Athanasius of Alexandria, John Chrysostom, Martin Luther, John Bunyan, Jonathan Edwards, and Charles Spurgeon. This study Bible also includes articles by trusted scholars on major aspects of church history, a glossary of historical figures, and "This Passage in History" callouts.
Created for serious readers, students, and teachers of God's Word, the ESV Church History Study Bible highlights voices from the past offering wisdom for the present.
Features:
MSRP $65+, Brown Synthetic Leather
The ESV Journaling Bible is a new and unique format—generous margins allowing you to record your thoughts and interact with the Scriptures as you read and study.
Features:
MSRP $65+, Chestnut Synthetic Leather
The ESV Single Column Journaling Bible features Bible text laid out in an easy-to-follow, single-column format. Ruled lines in the extra-wide margins enable users to more easily align their notes with specific verses. With high-quality Bible paper and cover materials, the ESV Single Column Journaling Bible is a durable edition for anyone who wants to capture notes, prayers, or personal reflections in their Bible.
Includes a 1-year reading plan and 2" ruled margins for writing reflections, prayers, and journal entries
Features:
MSRP $65+, Black Hardcover
The ESV Single Column Journaling Bible features Bible text laid out in an easy-to-follow, single-column format. Ruled lines in the extra-wide margins enable users to more easily align their notes with specific verses. With high-quality Bible paper and cover materials, the ESV Single Column Journaling Bible is a durable edition for anyone who wants to capture notes, prayers, or personal reflections in their Bible.
Includes a 1-year reading plan and 2" ruled margins for writing reflections, prayers, and journal entries
Features:
MSRP $28+, Black Synthetic Leather
The ESV Value Thinline Bible retains many of the popular features that people have come to appreciate and expect from the original Thinline Bible. This highly affordable edition includes quality TruTone covers and a concordance, all in a portable format that is less than one inch thick. Containing the complete ESV text in readable type, the Value Thinline Bible offers the highest value for a thinline Bible at the best price.
This is a quality Bible edition that makes a great gift for birthdays, graduations, and confirmations, as well as outreach efforts.
Features
MSRP $28+, Brown Cross Design Synthetic Leather
The ESV Value Thinline Bible retains many of the popular features that people have come to appreciate and expect from the original Thinline Bible. This highly affordable edition includes quality TruTone covers and a concordance, all in a portable format that is less than one inch thick. Containing the complete ESV text in readable type, the Value Thinline Bible offers the highest value for a thinline Bible at the best price.
This is a quality Bible edition that makes a great gift for birthdays, graduations, and confirmations, as well as outreach efforts.
Features
MSRP $28+, Chestnut Filigree Design Synthetic Leather
The ESV Value Thinline Bible retains many of the popular features that people have come to appreciate and expect from the original Thinline Bible. This highly affordable edition includes quality TruTone covers and a concordance, all in a portable format that is less than one inch thick. Containing the complete ESV text in readable type, the Value Thinline Bible offers the highest value for a thinline Bible at the best price.
This is a quality Bible edition that makes a great gift for birthdays, graduations, and confirmations, as well as outreach efforts.
Features
MSRP $30+, Navy Synthetic Leather Cross Design
The ESV Large Print Value Thinline Bible includes 10-point Bible text size, a quality TruTone cover, and a concordance—all in a portable format that is about 1-inch thick. Containing the complete ESV text, the Large Print Value Thinline Bible offers tremendous value for a large print Bible.
Features:
MSRP $65+, Mohagany Synthetic Leather Trellis Design
The ESV Large Print Personal Size Bible features highly readable 12-point Bible text in a portable trim size - made from quality materials and with line-matched text to minimize show-through from page to page, intended to provide a clean reading experience.
Features:
MSRP $40+, Black Synthetic Leather
The Message//REMIX is written in today's language for today's students. Being versatile and easy to read, it helps them study and think deeply about the text.
With in-depth book introductions that give a history of the time period, key words and phrases, who it was written to and why, students will be able to deeper into God's Word. A great gift for any occasion.
Features
MSRP $60+, Orange Synthetic Leather
The full-text ESV translation, paired with full-color interior and The Action Bible illustrations throughout, makes this the must-have study Bible for your kids.
In this enhanced version of The Action Bible Study Bible ESV, 40 vivid, full-color illustrated pages by comic book artist Sergio Cariello bring Scripture to life for preteens. It includes engaging special features such as memory verses and games to help kids ages 8 and up discover the joy of reading and understanding God’s Word.
Starting with the brand-new premium covers ready for personalization, you’ll discover satellite-view maps, an all-new interior design, and updated chapter introductions for every book of the Bible. This full-text Bible also includes a dictionary, a concordance, a user-friendly index, and colorful features designed for young readers, such as:
Best of all, The Action Bible Study Bible ESV connects young readers to illustrations and passages from their treasured Action Bible, igniting their imaginations while building a foundation of faith.
MSRP $60+, Blue Synthetic Leather
The full-text ESV translation, paired with full-color interior and The Action Bible illustrations throughout, makes this the must-have study Bible for your kids.
In this enhanced version of The Action Bible Study Bible ESV, 40 vivid, full-color illustrated pages by comic book artist Sergio Cariello bring Scripture to life for preteens. It includes engaging special features such as memory verses and games to help kids ages 8 and up discover the joy of reading and understanding God’s Word.
Starting with the brand-new premium covers ready for personalization, you’ll discover satellite-view maps, an all-new interior design, and updated chapter introductions for every book of the Bible. This full-text Bible also includes a dictionary, a concordance, a user-friendly index, and colorful features designed for young readers, such as:
Best of all, The Action Bible Study Bible ESV connects young readers to illustrations and passages from their treasured Action Bible, igniting their imaginations while building a foundation of faith.
MSRP $45+, Hardcover
The Action Bible: New & Expanded Stories is the most epic story ever told, with 128 NEW pages of illustrations for additional and expanded Bible storylines.
The Action Bible presents more than 230 fast-paced narratives in chronological order --- making it easy to follow the Bible's historical flow and building up to the thrilling climax of God's redemptive story. The enhanced storylines come together in the most complete illustrated Bible ever captured in one book.
Every page sparks excitement to explore God's Word and know Him personally. In vivid scenes and simple language, readers of all ages will witness God's active presence in the world through stories from the life of Jesus and great heroes of the faith.
Let this blend of dramatic imagery and clear storytelling capture your imagination and instill the truth that invites you to discover your own adventure of life with God.
Recommended for ages 8 to 12 years.
MSRP $30+, Hardcover
Every story whispers his name. A Bible like no other, The Jesus Storybook Bible invites children to join in the greatest of all adventures, to discover for themselves that Jesus is at the center of God's great story of salvation--and at the center of their own story too!
The Jesus Storybook Bible tells the story beneath all the stories in the Bible. At the center of all is a baby, the child upon whom everything will depend. From Noah, to Moses, to the great King David---every story points to him. He is the missing piece to the puzzle---the piece that makes all the other pieces fit together. From the Old Testament through the New Testament, as the story unfolds, children will pick up the clues and piece together the puzzle.
The Jesus Storybook Bible makes an excellent gift at Christmas, when we all remember that he is the puzzle piece that makes all the other pieces in our lives fit.
MSRP $45+, Hardcover
In The Biggest Story Bible Storybook by Kevin DeYoung, and illustrator Don Clark, young readers will hear the memorable retelling of 104 of the Bibles' greatest stories. Beginning in Genesis and ending in Revelation, readers will learn how each of these stories fit into the overarching storyline of the Bible. Each story is beautifully illustrated and concludes with a thoughtful prayer. Hardcover, 528 pages. Ages 6 to 12 years old.
MSRP $27+, Hardcover
The Bible is full of exciting stories that fill children with awe and wonder. But kids need to know how all those classic stories connect to Scripture's overarching message about God's glorious plan to redeem his rebellious people.
In The Biggest Story, Kevin DeYoung - a best-selling author and father of six - leads kids and parents alike on an exciting journey through the Bible, connecting the dots from the garden of Eden to Christ's death on the cross to the new heaven and new earth.
With powerful illustrations by award-winning artist Don Clark, this imaginative retelling of the Bible's core message - how the Snake Crusher brings us back to the garden - will draw children into the biblical story, teaching them that God's promises are even bigger and better than we think.
Great for use in a family or in church.
Ages 5-8 (read to me)
Ages 8-11 (read to myself)
MSRP $27+, Softcover
Respected theologian and author of Knowing God, J.I. Packer, explains the essentials of biblical belief and Christian doctrine in a style that grounds and inspires. With each chapter being the perfect length for busy readers, this summary of Christian teaching covers 94 beliefs from a Reformed perspective. Each one highlights a unique facet of God and his plan for us.
Packer offers clear, precise descriptions that are accessible without sacrificing depth, including Scripture verses on each topic for further study. Thoughtfully arranged and refreshingly readable, this helpful systematic theology resource explores:
Whether you’re new to faith or a longtime believer who’s ready to dig deeper, discover for yourself why Christian theology is more than just a system of beliefs―it’s a way of life.
MSRP $20+, Hardcover
When you pray, does it ever feel like you’re just saying the same old things about the same old things?
Offering us the encouragement and the practical advice we’re all looking for, Donald S. Whitney, best-selling author of Spiritual Disciplines for the Christian Life, outlines an easy-to-grasp method that has the power to transform our prayer life: praying the words of Scripture. Simple, yet profound, Praying the Bible will prove invaluable as you seek to commune with your heavenly Father in prayer each and every day.
MSRP $24+, Paperback
New York Times bestselling author and nationally renowned minister Timothy Keller exposes the error of making good things "ultimate" in this book, and shows readers a new path toward a hope that lasts.
Success, true love, and the life you've always wanted. Many of us placed our faith in these things, believing they held the key to happiness, but with a sneaking suspicion they might not deliver. No wonder we feel lost, alone, disenchanted, and resentful. There is only one God who can wholly satisfy our cravings―and now is the perfect time to meet Him again, or for the first time.
In Counterfeit Gods, Timothy Keller shows how a proper understanding of the Bible reveals the unvarnished truth about societal ideals and our own hearts. This powerful message cements Keller's reputation as a critical thinker and pastor, and comes at a crucial time―for both the faithful and the skeptical.
MSRP $30+, Synthetic Leather
From pastor and New York Times bestselling author Timothy Keller comes a beautifully packaged, yearlong daily devotional based on the Book of Proverbs.
Proverbs is God’s book of wisdom, teaching us the essence and goal of a Christian life. In this 365-day devotional, Timothy Keller offers readers a fresh, inspiring lesson for every day of the year based on different passages within the Book of Proverbs. With his trademark knowledge, Keller unlocks the wisdom within the poetry of Proverbs and guides us toward a new understanding of what it means to live a moral life. God’s Wisdom for Navigating Life is a book that readers will be able to turn to every day, year after year, to cultivate a deeper, more fulfilling relationship with God.
MSRP $18+, Paperback
Why won’t God reveal his special will for my life already?
Because he doesn’t intend to... So says Kevin DeYoung in this punchy book about making decisions the godly way.
Many of us are listening for the still small voice to tell us what’s next instead of listening to the clear voice in Scripture telling us what’s now. God does have a will for your life, but it is the same as everyone else’s: Seek first the kingdom of God. And quit floundering.
With pastoral wisdom and tasteful wit, DeYoung debunks unbiblical ways of understanding God’s will and constructs a simple but biblical alternative: live like Christ. He exposes the frustrations of our waiting games and unfolds the freedom of finding God’s will in Scripture and then simply doing it.
This book is a call to put down our Magic 8-Balls and pick up God’s Word. It’s a call to get wisdom, follow Christ, be holy, and live freely. To just do something.
MSRP $30+, Hardcover
Paul David Tripp’s Bestselling Book on Parenting, Now with Study Questions
Sometimes parents wish there was a guaranteed formula for raising good kids―a certain list of rules to follow to ensure they’d have obedient children. But if moms and dads view their role through the lens of God’s grace, they will see that the gospel must first shape how they parent before they can effectively shape their children.
In the bestselling book Parenting, Paul David Tripp unfolds a more biblical perspective on parenting than merely adhering to a list of rules. He lays out 14 gospel-centered principles that will radically change the way parents think about what it means to raise up a child, informing everything they do as a parent. This edition includes a section of engaging study questions for every chapter, helping individuals and groups reflect on each topic in greater depth.
MSRP $25+, Paperback
Discover simple habits and easy-to-implement daily rhythms that will help you find meaning beyond the chaos of family life as you create a home where kids and parents alike practice how to love God and each other.
You long for tender moments with your children--but do you ever find yourself too busy to stop, make eye contact, and say something you really mean? Daily habits are powerful ways to shape the heart--but do you find yourself giving in to screen time just to get through the day? You want to parent with purpose--but do you know how to start?
Award-winning author and father of four Justin Whitmel Earley understands the tension between how you long to parent and what your daily life actually looks like. In Habits of the Household, Earley gives you the tools you need to create structure--from mealtimes to bedtimes--that free you to parent toddlers, kids, and teens with purpose. Learn how to:
Each chapter in Habits of the Household ends with practical patterns, prayers, or liturgies that your family can put into practice right away. As you create liberating rhythms around your everyday routines, you will find your family has a greater sense of peace and purpose as your home becomes a place where, above all, you learn how to love.
MSRP $30+, Hardcover
“Who am I becoming?”
That was the question nagging pastor and author John Mark Comer. Outwardly, he appeared successful. But inwardly, things weren’t pretty. So he turned to a trusted mentor for guidance and heard these words:
“Ruthlessly eliminate hurry from your life. Hurry is the great enemy of the spiritual life.”
It wasn’t the response he expected, but it was—and continues to be—the answer he needs. Too often we treat the symptoms of toxicity in our modern world instead of trying to pinpoint the cause. A growing number of voices are pointing at hurry, or busyness, as a root of much evil.
Within the pages of this book, you’ll find a fascinating roadmap to staying emotionally healthy and spiritually alive in the chaos of the modern world.
MSRP $40+, Hardcover
No thoughtful Christian's library is complete without these two classics. Now you can own them both in one handsome volume!
Lewis's brilliant discussions of Christian theology (Mere Christianity) and satirical "correspondence" between a chief devil and his underling (The Screwtape Letters) are as refreshing and relevant today as they were when he wrote them over 50 years ago.
MSRP $12+, Paperback
Is there credible proof that Jesus of Nazareth really is the Son of God? In The Case for Christ, Lee Strobel, former legal editor of the Chicago Tribune and New York Times bestselling author, retraces his own spiritual journey from atheism to faith and builds a captivating case for Christ's divinity.
In this revised and updated edition of The Case for Christ, Strobel cross-examines a dozen experts with doctorates from schools such as Cambridge, Princeton, and Brandeis, asking hard-hitting questions--and taking a deeper look at the evidence from the fields of science, philosophy, and history.
In his comprehensive investigation, Strobel doesn't shy away from challenging questions, including:
Winner of the Gold Medallion Book Award and twice nominated for the Christian Book of the Year Award, The Case for Christ has been adapted into a major motion picture and has now sold over 5 million copies worldwide.
This edition includes scores of revisions and additions, including updated material on archaeological and manuscript discoveries, fresh recommendations for further study, and an interview with the author that tells dramatic stories about the book's impact, provides behind-the-scenes information, and responds to critiques of the book by skeptics.
Strobel's thorough examination reads like a captivating, fast-paced novel. But it's not fiction: it's a riveting quest for the truth about history's most compelling figure. Discover The Case for Christ today.
MSRP $20+, Paperback
In Gospel-Centered Discipleship, Jonathan Dodson unveils an effective, Spirit-led model for following Jesus in everyday life. Drawing from his own failures and successes in discipling others, he provides practical ideas for mentor and peer-based discipleship as Jesus intended.
MSRP $20+, Paperback
Practical Guidance for Loving Others Well
Everyone needs help from time to time, especially in the midst of painful circumstances and difficult trials. In this short book, a highly respected biblical counselor and successful author offers practical guidance for all Christians―pastors and laypeople alike―who want to develop their “helping skills” when it comes to walking alongside hurting people.
Written out of the conviction that friends are the best helpers, this accessible introduction to biblical counseling will equip believers to share their burdens with one another through gentle words of wisdom and kind acts of love. This book is written for those eager to see God use ordinary relationships and conversations between ordinary Christians to work extraordinary miracles in the lives of his people.
MSRP $20+, Paperback
From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible affirms that women have intrinsic value! Fitzpatrick and Schumacher dive into Scripture to highlight the significant---and even surprising---ways God used women to accomplish his kingdom goals and to encourage them to embrace a transformative and empowering view of their maker, themselves, and the church. Includes study questions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!