Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program's Christmas Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Stephanie Linneborn
Starting bid
$250 Value. Donated by the Niagara River Lions
Starting bid
Donated by PetSmart Niagara Falls
Starting bid
Starting bid
Only Valid for March and April games. Excludes March 27th. Donated by the Buffalo Bisons.
Starting bid
$60 value. Donated by the Art Gallery of Ontario
Starting bid
$250 Value. Donated by the Niagara River Lions
Starting bid
$450 value. Donated by Gemini Photography
Starting bid
Donated by Swartz Productions
Starting bid
Value $35. Donated by Bee's Sweet Spa
Starting bid
Donated by Ashton Valliere
Starting bid
Donated by Ashton Valliere
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by Once Upon a Child Niagara Falls
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Rocco's Automotive
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Ashton Valliere
Starting bid
Donated by Ashton Valliere
Starting bid
Donated by Ashton Valliere
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by The Barrel
Starting bid
$37 +tax value. Donated by Heveans Hair Studio
Starting bid
$50 Value. Donated by The Barrel
Starting bid
$105 +tax value. Donated by Athena Beauty Spa
Starting bid
Donated by Sara Thompson
Starting bid
Donated by Truly You
Starting bid
Donated by Charolette Thiede
Starting bid
Donated by Charolette Thiede
Starting bid
Donated by Charolette Thiede
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Sara & Noel Thompson
Starting bid
Donated by Sara & Noel Thompson
Starting bid
Donated by Bev Smits. $399.99 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Starting bid
Donated by Patty Plato
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!