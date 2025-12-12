Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program

Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program

Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program's Christmas Online Auction

Cobs Card item
Cobs Card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Stephanie Linneborn

Niagara River Lions VIP Experience item
Niagara River Lions VIP Experience
$50

Starting bid

$250 Value. Donated by the Niagara River Lions

Pet Trimmer item
Pet Trimmer
$50

Starting bid

Donated by PetSmart Niagara Falls

You're Enough Sign item
You're Enough Sign
$8

Starting bid

Buffalo Bisons Tickets item
Buffalo Bisons Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Only Valid for March and April games. Excludes March 27th. Donated by the Buffalo Bisons.

Art Gallery of Ontario Tickets for 2 item
Art Gallery of Ontario Tickets for 2
$30

Starting bid

$60 value. Donated by the Art Gallery of Ontario

Gemini Photography Voucher item
Gemini Photography Voucher
$75

Starting bid

$450 value. Donated by Gemini Photography

DJ for 8 Hours item
DJ for 8 Hours
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Swartz Productions

Bee's Sweet Spa Pedicure GC item
Bee's Sweet Spa Pedicure GC
$15

Starting bid

Value $35. Donated by Bee's Sweet Spa

Thirty-One Tote Bag item
Thirty-One Tote Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ashton Valliere

Thirty-One Bag item
Thirty-One Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ashton Valliere

Once Upon A Child GC item
Once Upon A Child GC
$25

Starting bid

$50 Value. Donated by Once Upon a Child Niagara Falls

Scentsy Bundle item
Scentsy Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Oil Change & Vehicle Checkover item
Oil Change & Vehicle Checkover
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Rocco's Automotive

2 Signs item
2 Signs
$8

Starting bid

The Body Shop Bundle item
The Body Shop Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Thirty-One Bag item
Thirty-One Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ashton Valliere

Thirty-One Bag item
Thirty-One Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ashton Valliere

Thirty-One Bag item
Thirty-One Bag
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Ashton Valliere

Barrel Gift Certificate item
Barrel Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Value. Donated by The Barrel

Heavens Hair Studio GC item
Heavens Hair Studio GC
$20

Starting bid

$37 +tax value. Donated by Heveans Hair Studio

Athena Beauty Spa Facial GC item
Athena Beauty Spa Facial GC
$50

Starting bid

$105 +tax value. Donated by Athena Beauty Spa

Buffalo Bills Basket item
Buffalo Bills Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sara Thompson

Taylor Swift Glass Bundle item
Taylor Swift Glass Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Truly You

Gift Basket 1 item
Gift Basket 1
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Charolette Thiede

Gift Basket 2 item
Gift Basket 2
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Charolette Thiede

Gift Basket 3 item
Gift Basket 3
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Charolette Thiede

Fruit Bowl Set item
Fruit Bowl Set
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket 4 item
Gift Basket 4
$20

Starting bid

Lululemon Canada Bag item
Lululemon Canada Bag
$30

Starting bid

Family Game Night Bundle item
Family Game Night Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Sara & Noel Thompson

Family Game Night Basket 2 item
Family Game Night Basket 2
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Sara & Noel Thompson

Smartwatch item
Smartwatch
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Bev Smits. $399.99 value

Christmas Utensil Set item
Christmas Utensil Set
$12

Starting bid

Wood Santa Sign item
Wood Santa Sign
$10

Starting bid

Cup Set item
Cup Set
$15

Starting bid

Bear Jar item
Bear Jar
$12

Starting bid

Stainless Steel Fondue Set item
Stainless Steel Fondue Set
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

Together Sign item
Together Sign
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

2 Joy to the World Signs item
2 Joy to the World Signs
$12

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

Let It Snow Sign item
Let It Snow Sign
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

Winter Wonderland Sign item
Winter Wonderland Sign
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

Joy Sign item
Joy Sign
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Patty Plato

