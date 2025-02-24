Hosted by

Niagara Thunder 7s

About this event

Sales closed

Niagara Thunder 7s's Silent Auction

4-night QUEBEC CABIN GETAWAY item
4-night QUEBEC CABIN GETAWAY
$500

Starting bid

Cottage in Vendee, Quebec. Lakeside, sleeps 12+, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen, lots of indoor and outdoor living space, non-motorized toys and relaxation included! *some date restrictions but overall flexible, to be arranged with Heidi Holmes*
Adidas F50 Elite Mid Firm Ground Cleats
$100

Starting bid

Women's size 9 Adidas F50 Elite Mid firm ground cleats, white with orange and blue details.
Adidas F50 Elite Mid Firm Ground Cleats
$100

Starting bid

Women's size 10 Adidas F50 Elite Mid firm ground cleats, white with orange and blue details.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!