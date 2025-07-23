Nica's Circle Tiers Test

BJP Music Foundation

Membership - Annual
$50

Renews yearly on: July 31

Memberships run from August 31 to July 31 annually and will automatically renew unless you deselect that option in the subscription form.


This membership gives you 48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.


*No tax receipt available at this level.




Supporter
$50

Valid for one year

First level supporter: Add $250-$1499 in an additional donation


You will receive:

*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.

*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!


*Your donation less $50 is eligible for a tax receipt

Patron
$50

Valid for one year

Second level supporter: Add $1500-$4999 in an additional donation


You will receive:

*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.

*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!

*Invitation to an exclusive donor-only event for two people.

*Up to ten guaranteed single tickets for concerts in the house, subject to availability and limited quantities available. Excludes special presentations. Includes insider preview of full season, tickets to be booked immediately. 4 tickets maximum per show.

*Recognition in our annual BJP Impact Report. (as appropriate)


*Your donation less $650 is eligible for a tax receipt.

Ambassador
$50

Valid for one year

Third level supporter: Add $5000+ in an additional donation


You will receive:

*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.

*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!

*Invitation to an exclusive donor-only event for up to four people.

*Up to ten guaranteed single tickets for concerts in the house, subject to availability and limited quantities available. Excludes special presentations. Includes insider preview of full season, tickets to be booked immediately. 4 tickets maximum per show.

*Personalised greeting video from a Canadian jazz artist—birthday greeting, anniversary good wishes or just a thank you!

*Recognition in our annual BJP Impact Report. (as appropriate)


*Your donation less $650 is eligible for a tax receipt.

