Nica's Circle Tiers Test

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 31
Memberships run from August 31 to July 31 annually and will automatically renew unless you deselect that option in the subscription form.
This membership gives you 48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.
*No tax receipt available at this level.
Valid for one year
First level supporter: Add $250-$1499 in an additional donation
You will receive:
*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.
*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!
*Your donation less $50 is eligible for a tax receipt
Valid for one year
Second level supporter: Add $1500-$4999 in an additional donation
You will receive:
*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.
*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!
*Invitation to an exclusive donor-only event for two people.
*Up to ten guaranteed single tickets for concerts in the house, subject to availability and limited quantities available. Excludes special presentations. Includes insider preview of full season, tickets to be booked immediately. 4 tickets maximum per show.
*Recognition in our annual BJP Impact Report. (as appropriate)
*Your donation less $650 is eligible for a tax receipt.
Valid for one year
Third level supporter: Add $5000+ in an additional donation
You will receive:
*48-hour early access to purchase up to 2 tickets.
*2 pairs of limited donor edition BJP branded socks. Wear your socks and receive a 10% discount on BJP Merch and bar!
*Invitation to an exclusive donor-only event for up to four people.
*Up to ten guaranteed single tickets for concerts in the house, subject to availability and limited quantities available. Excludes special presentations. Includes insider preview of full season, tickets to be booked immediately. 4 tickets maximum per show.
*Personalised greeting video from a Canadian jazz artist—birthday greeting, anniversary good wishes or just a thank you!
*Recognition in our annual BJP Impact Report. (as appropriate)
*Your donation less $650 is eligible for a tax receipt.
