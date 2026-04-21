NICC Bhajan Clubbing Sponsorships & Vendor Stalls - May 15, 2026

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About this event
Book a vendor stall at NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 and put your business in front of a vibrant community audience. This exciting evening of music and celebration offers a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with attendees, and grow your visibility.
Position your brand as a key supporter of NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 through a Premier Sponsorship. This premium opportunity provides enhanced visibility, stronger recognition, and meaningful engagement with attendees at a high energy community event filled with music, culture, and celebration.
Book a vendor stall at NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 and put your business in front of a vibrant community audience. This exciting evening of music and celebration offers a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with attendees, and grow your visibility.
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