Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

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Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

About this event

NICC Bhajan Clubbing Sponsorships & Vendor Stalls - May 15, 2026

1916a 30 Ave NE

Calgary, AB T2E 7B2, Canada

Regular Sponsorship
$500

Book a vendor stall at NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 and put your business in front of a vibrant community audience. This exciting evening of music and celebration offers a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with attendees, and grow your visibility.

Premium Sponsorship
$1,000

Position your brand as a key supporter of NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 through a Premier Sponsorship. This premium opportunity provides enhanced visibility, stronger recognition, and meaningful engagement with attendees at a high energy community event filled with music, culture, and celebration.

Vendor Stalls
$100

Book a vendor stall at NICC Bhajan Clubbing on May 15 and put your business in front of a vibrant community audience. This exciting evening of music and celebration offers a great opportunity to showcase your products, connect with attendees, and grow your visibility.

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