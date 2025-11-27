Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

Hosted by

Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

About this event

NICC Community Clubs - Passes

1916a 30 Ave NE

Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada

Saver10
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase

Member Saver10
$52.50
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.

Flex15
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

15 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase

Member Flex15
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

15 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.

Family30
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

30 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase

Member Family30
$135
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

30 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.

Drop-in
$10

1 Pass to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase

Member Drop-in
$7.50

1 Pass to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!