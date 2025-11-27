NICC Community Clubs - Passes

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10 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase
10 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.
15 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase
15 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.
30 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase
30 Passes to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.
1 Pass to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase
1 Pass to any Club valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Valid membership of GMC or CICCA on the date of Pass purchase required.
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