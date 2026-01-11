Event: Yoga, Brunch, Volunteer Service. Celebrate: Vasant Panchami and India Republic Day

Hosted by
About this event
1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada
Promotional Yoga with Vasant Panchami and Republic Day celebrations with 1 pass scan per entry (Regular 2 pass scan) for NICC Community Clubs Pass holder. This is for registration only and 1 club pass will be automatically scanned.
QR code required at entry. https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
Promotional rate for Yoga with Vasant Panchami and Republic Day celebrations. Valid membership of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA) is required at the time of entry. Non-member purchasing member ticket shall be automatically charged the difference on their credit card on file. QR code required at entry. https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
For Yoga with Vasant Panchami and Republic Day celebrations. If you are not a member of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA), this is a good time to become a clubs pass holder or a member to take advantage of the clubs pass or member benefits. QR code required at entry. https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
Pratham Brunch Milansar: NICC Community Club Pass holders or Promotional rate for valid membership of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA) is required at the time of entry. Non-member purchasing member ticket shall be automatically charged the difference on their credit card on file. QR code of purchased pass required at entry. To buy passes visit https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
Pratham Brunch Milansar: If you are not a NICC Community Clubs Pass holders or a member of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA), this is a good time to become a clubs pass holder or a member to take advantage of the clubs pass or member benefits. QR code of purchased pass required at entry. To buy passes visit https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
Free entry with free Yoga, free Brunch and free celebration of Festivals- Vasant Panchami and Republic Day, as above. Only for NICC Volunteer and CICCA Casino Volunteer. Volunteer also need to be a NICC Community Clubs Pass Holder. QR code of purchased pass required at entry. To buy passes visit https://newicc.org/clubs and scan QR code.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!