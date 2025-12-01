Nickel City Cats Yuletide Silent Auction- 2025

🎄 Christmas Travel Kit

Donated by Tanner’s YIG | Valued at $100+

Heading out to visit family this holiday season? This Christmas Travel Kit has you covered! It includes practical essentials like wet wipes, a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, and lip balms—plus fun extras such as travel games, snacks, and beverages to keep everyone happy on the road.

A must-have for stress-free holiday travel.

✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card