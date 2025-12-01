Nickel City Cats Yuletide Silent Auction- 2025

Hosted by
516 Howey Dr, Sudbury, ON P3B 1G6, Canada
🎀 Pink Self-Care Gift Basket
Donated by Tanner’s YIG | Valued at $100+
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a cozy moment of calm with this beautiful pink-themed self-care basket. Perfect for winter evenings or much-needed “me time,” this basket includes a soft pink blanket, detox drinks, bubble bath, body wash, a soothing candle, lip balm, warm pink socks, and reusable makeup-removing cloths.
A thoughtful bundle designed to relax, recharge, and feel pampered.
✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
🎬 Cozy Date Night Basket
Donated by Tanner’s YIG | Valued at $100+
Create the perfect cozy night in with this Date Night basket—ideal for watching Christmas movies and relaxing together. It includes mugs with hot chocolate, popcorn, a fuzzy blanket, candles, a gingerbread man pillow, and more.
Everything you need for a warm, festive evening at home.
✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
🍪 Kids’ Holiday Baking Kit
Donated by Tanner’s YIG | Valued at $100+
Make sweet holiday memories with this adorable kids’ baking kit! Everything needed to bake and decorate a festive cookie Christmas tree is included, along with a charming cat-themed, child-size apron.
Perfect for young bakers who love hands-on fun in the kitchen.
✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
🎄 Christmas Travel Kit
Donated by Tanner’s YIG | Valued at $100+
Heading out to visit family this holiday season? This Christmas Travel Kit has you covered! It includes practical essentials like wet wipes, a first aid kit, hand sanitizer, and lip balms—plus fun extras such as travel games, snacks, and beverages to keep everyone happy on the road.
A must-have for stress-free holiday travel.
✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
📘 Signed Book: Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism
By Stewart “Brittlestar” Reynolds | Signed Copy
This signed copy of Lessons from Cats for Surviving Fascism offers sharp wit, insight, and reflection from beloved Canadian author Stewart “Brittlestar” Reynolds. Thought-provoking and timely, this book blends humor and heart while encouraging resilience and compassion.
A meaningful addition to any bookshelf.
✨ Includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
🐾 $50 Tailblazers Sudbury Gift Card
A $50 gift card to Tailblazers Sudbury—perfect for pet lovers looking to spoil their furry friends with quality food, treats, toys, or accessories.
✨ Also includes an additional $10 Tailblazers gift card
🏒 PWHL Special Edition Barbie
Tim Hortons Limited Edition Collectible
Celebrate women’s professional hockey with these PWHL Special Edition Barbies! Perfect for collectors, young fans, or anyone passionate about women’s sports.
✨ Each Barbie includes a $10 Tailblazers gift card
