Nickel District Conservation Foundation's Silent Auction

Select a scarf of your choice from the "May You" Silk Scarf Collection by Local Artist Gillian Schultze.





A collection of wearable art inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Each silk scarf features original textile art with a unique "May You" message of inspiration.





This scarf embodies luxury and sophistication, with its smooth texture and vibrant colours capturing the essence of the great outdoors.





Donated by Gillian Schultze, a distinguished Canadian Textile and Visual Artist.



