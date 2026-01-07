Hosted by

Nickel District Conservation Foundation

About this event

Nickel District Conservation Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Registration Table

Corporate Box for Sudbury Five (Valued at $500) item
Corporate Box for Sudbury Five (Valued at $500)
$150

Starting bid

Corporate Box for 12 people

Saturday, February 28, 2026

7 PM

KW Titans versus Sudbury Five Basketball

Donated by Bestech

Recovery Basket (Valued at $500) item
Recovery Basket (Valued at $500) item
Recovery Basket (Valued at $500)
$100

Starting bid

Pro tens+ Orthocanada

Cold Pack

K Tape Roll

Foam Roller

Stretch Out Strap

Strength Band

Assessment with Physiotherapist for Running Form and Strength Testing

Donated by CBI Physiotherapy

Race Entry & Pair of Brooks Running Shoes (Valued at $230) item
Race Entry & Pair of Brooks Running Shoes (Valued at $230) item
Race Entry & Pair of Brooks Running Shoes (Valued at $230)
$75

Starting bid

Entry for one to Marathon/Half Marathon/10km or 5km

Sunday May 24, 2026

Donated by SudburyRocks!!! & Boreal Orthotics.

Solo Entry & Pair of Brooks Shoes (Valued at $300) item
Solo Entry & Pair of Brooks Shoes (Valued at $300) item
Solo Entry & Pair of Brooks Shoes (Valued at $300)
$75

Starting bid

1 Solo Entry for any distance at the Sulphur Spring Trail Race May 23/24, 2026

1 Pair of Brooks Running Shoes

Donated by Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events

Donated by Boreal Orthotics respectively.

6-Mth Ultra Coaching, BBBU Entry, 50% Discount (Valued $950) item
6-Mth Ultra Coaching, BBBU Entry, 50% Discount (Valued $950) item
6-Mth Ultra Coaching, BBBU Entry, 50% Discount (Valued $950) item
6-Mth Ultra Coaching, BBBU Entry, 50% Discount (Valued $950)
$250

Starting bid

Athlete intake meeting and customizable plan preparation

2* 1 HR Coaching/Feedback Sessions

Unlimited email questions/responses

Access to TrainingPeaks™ for plans, data analysis and communication with Coach


& BBBU Entry for 2026


& 50% Discount to Sulphur Springs solo race of your choice


Donated by HURT

& BB Backyard Ultras & Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events

Kivi Park Annual Family Pass, & 50% Discount (Valued $300) item
Kivi Park Annual Family Pass, & 50% Discount (Valued $300) item
Kivi Park Annual Family Pass, & 50% Discount (Valued $300)
$100

Starting bid

Annual Family Pass to Kivi Park

Kivi Toque & Stickers

50% Discount on a Sulphur Springs Race Entry


Donated by Kivi Park & Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events

Nutritional Consultation and Goodie Basket (Valued $200) item
Nutritional Consultation and Goodie Basket (Valued $200)
$50

Starting bid

Nutritional Consultation with L.A. Nutrition and Goodie Basket


Donated by LA Nutrition

Irish Aran Blanket (Valued $228) item
Irish Aran Blanket (Valued $228)
$50

Starting bid

Crafted from 100% virgin wool, this authentic Aran blanket showcases traditional Irish stitching techniques—honeycomb, lattice, and cable patterns—that create remarkable textural depth while maintaining luxurious softness. Measuring 100 cm x 168 cm, this generously sized blanket is designed and handmade in Ireland, making it an exceptional purchase for those who appreciate artisanal craftsmanship and timeless comfort.

  • Made with 100% Natural Yarn
  • 100% Virgin Wool
  • 100cm x 168cm
  • Unisex
  • Natural white is the original light cream colour for Arans, commonly known as 'báinín' or 'white'
  • Super soft and not itchy 

Brand: IrelandsEye

Donated by Studio 35

Wearable Art (Scarf) by Gillian Schultze (Value $150) item
Wearable Art (Scarf) by Gillian Schultze (Value $150)
$50

Starting bid

Select a scarf of your choice from the "May You" Silk Scarf Collection by Local Artist Gillian Schultze.


A collection of wearable art inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Each silk scarf features original textile art with a unique "May You" message of inspiration.


This scarf embodies luxury and sophistication, with its smooth texture and vibrant colours capturing the essence of the great outdoors.


Donated by Gillian Schultze, a distinguished Canadian Textile and Visual Artist.


Do Not Block Gate & Jasmin Print (Valued at $100) item
Do Not Block Gate & Jasmin Print (Valued at $100) item
Do Not Block Gate & Jasmin Print (Valued at $100)
$40

Starting bid

Do Not Block Gate: The 2024 Barkley Marathon - Paperback, by David Miller

And Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller


In Do Not Block Gate, award-winning sports photographer David Miller takes you on a visual journey through the thorny undergrowth of Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee to witness the pain, the suffering, the tears and the triumphs of one of the most iconic editions of the world’s most infamous race.

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40) item
The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40)
$10

Starting bid

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller


Captures the historic moment, when Jasmin completed the Barkley Marathons in 2024, becoming the first women to finish ever!

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40) item
The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40)
$10

Starting bid

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller


Captures the historic moment, when Jasmin completed the Barkley Marathons in 2024, becoming the first women to finish ever!

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40) item
The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40)
$10

Starting bid

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller


Captures the historic moment, when Jasmin completed the Barkley Marathons in 2024, becoming the first women to finish ever!

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40) item
The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print (Value $40)
$10

Starting bid

The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller


Captures the historic moment, when Jasmin completed the Barkley Marathons in 2024, becoming the first women to finish ever!

One-Week Camp Bitobig (Value $350) item
One-Week Camp Bitobig (Value $350)
$100

Starting bid

For over 30 years, Camp Bitobig has provided opportunities for children to experience the diverse wonders of nature and to learn outdoor skills in a safe, fun, and hands-on manner at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area. The camp instructors are fully trained, have a passion for inspiring a love of nature in children, and are dedicated to creating a fun learning environment for all campers! Children must be between the ages of 6-12 (must be turning 6 by the end of 2024).


Donated by the Nickel District Conservation Foundation

The Woodland Sisters Gift Package (Valued at $80) item
The Woodland Sisters Gift Package (Valued at $80)
$20

Starting bid

Hand Made Lino Print

Mug, other art decals

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!