Nickel District Conservation Foundation's Silent Auction

Corporate Box for 12 people
Saturday, February 28, 2026
7 PM
KW Titans versus Sudbury Five Basketball
Donated by Bestech
Pro tens+ Orthocanada
Cold Pack
K Tape Roll
Foam Roller
Stretch Out Strap
Strength Band
Assessment with Physiotherapist for Running Form and Strength Testing
Donated by CBI Physiotherapy
Entry for one to Marathon/Half Marathon/10km or 5km
Sunday May 24, 2026
Donated by SudburyRocks!!! & Boreal Orthotics.
1 Solo Entry for any distance at the Sulphur Spring Trail Race May 23/24, 2026
1 Pair of Brooks Running Shoes
Donated by Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events
Donated by Boreal Orthotics respectively.
Athlete intake meeting and customizable plan preparation
2* 1 HR Coaching/Feedback Sessions
Unlimited email questions/responses
Access to TrainingPeaks™ for plans, data analysis and communication with Coach
& BBBU Entry for 2026
& 50% Discount to Sulphur Springs solo race of your choice
Donated by HURT
& BB Backyard Ultras & Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events
Annual Family Pass to Kivi Park
Kivi Toque & Stickers
50% Discount on a Sulphur Springs Race Entry
Donated by Kivi Park & Sulphur Springs Trail Race/Straw Dog Events
Nutritional Consultation with L.A. Nutrition and Goodie Basket
Donated by LA Nutrition
Crafted from 100% virgin wool, this authentic Aran blanket showcases traditional Irish stitching techniques—honeycomb, lattice, and cable patterns—that create remarkable textural depth while maintaining luxurious softness. Measuring 100 cm x 168 cm, this generously sized blanket is designed and handmade in Ireland, making it an exceptional purchase for those who appreciate artisanal craftsmanship and timeless comfort.
Brand: IrelandsEye
Donated by Studio 35
Select a scarf of your choice from the "May You" Silk Scarf Collection by Local Artist Gillian Schultze.
A collection of wearable art inspired by the beauty of the natural world. Each silk scarf features original textile art with a unique "May You" message of inspiration.
This scarf embodies luxury and sophistication, with its smooth texture and vibrant colours capturing the essence of the great outdoors.
Donated by Gillian Schultze, a distinguished Canadian Textile and Visual Artist.
Do Not Block Gate: The 2024 Barkley Marathon - Paperback, by David Miller
And Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller
In Do Not Block Gate, award-winning sports photographer David Miller takes you on a visual journey through the thorny undergrowth of Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee to witness the pain, the suffering, the tears and the triumphs of one of the most iconic editions of the world’s most infamous race.
The Iconic Jasmin Paris Print, photo credit David Miller
Captures the historic moment, when Jasmin completed the Barkley Marathons in 2024, becoming the first women to finish ever!
For over 30 years, Camp Bitobig has provided opportunities for children to experience the diverse wonders of nature and to learn outdoor skills in a safe, fun, and hands-on manner at the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area. The camp instructors are fully trained, have a passion for inspiring a love of nature in children, and are dedicated to creating a fun learning environment for all campers! Children must be between the ages of 6-12 (must be turning 6 by the end of 2024).
Donated by the Nickel District Conservation Foundation
Hand Made Lino Print
Mug, other art decals
