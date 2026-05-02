Night 1 - Our Young Men In Crisis - Anchored Conversations

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About this event
Join us for an evening focused on understanding the challenges facing young men today and how we can better support them.
This conversation will explore the growing mental health struggles among adolescent and young adult males, including isolation, pressure, substance use, and the barriers that often prevent them from reaching out.
Through lived experience and community insight, we’ll begin to unpack what young men are carrying and how we can show up differently.
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