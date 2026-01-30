Night Light Golf Sponsorship Opportunities 2026

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:



✔ Branded Golf Swag: Each team will receive golf-themed merchandise featuring your logo.

✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.

✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in press releases and event-related media.

✔ Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated post on our social media platforms highlighting your support.

✔ Event Visibility: Your business logo featured prominently on the sponsor banner.

✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.

✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a GOLD Level Sponsor on our website for one year.

✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.