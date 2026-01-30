Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District Inc.

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Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District Inc.

About this event

Night Light Golf Sponsorship Opportunities 2026

104 Belleau Lake Rd

Garden River, ON P6A 7A2, Canada

Night Light Golf: Presenting Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:

✔ Branded Golf Swag: Each team will receive golf-themed merchandise featuring your logo.
✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in press releases and event-related media.
✔ Social Media Spotlight: A dedicated post on our social media platforms highlighting your support.
✔ Event Visibility: Your business logo featured prominently on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a GOLD Level Sponsor on our website for one year.
✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.

Night Light Golf: Appetizer Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Appetizer Sponsor
$2,500

As the Appetizer Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:

✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized at the appetizer station. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.* ✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.

Night Light Golf: Green Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Green Sponsor
$1,500

As the Green Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized on the greens. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.* ✔ Team: Your business will receive a complimentary team of 4 at the event.

Night Light Golf: Glow Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Glow Sponsor
$1,000

As the Glow Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-branded Signage: Sponsors will be recognized at the team tables with the glow packages. ✔ Exclusive Recognition Gift: A special token of appreciation presented by Crime Stoppers.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.*

Night Light Golf: Beverage Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Beverage Sponsor
$750

As the Beverage Cart Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Co-Branded Beverage Cart: Your logo displayed prominently on the beverage cart.
✔ Media Coverage: Recognition in event-related media.
✔ Event Visibility: Logo placement on the sponsor banner.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a BRONZE Level Sponsor on our website for one year.*

Night Light Golf: Hole Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Hole Sponsor
$350

As the Hole Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Exclusive Sponsor Sign: A full-color sign featuring your logo placed at one of the holes.
✔ Public Acknowledgment: Verbal recognition during the event.
✔ Website Recognition: Your business listed as a Friend of Crime Stoppers on our website for one year.*

Night Light Golf: Prize Sponsor item
Night Light Golf: Prize Sponsor
$300

As the Prize Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition throughout the event and beyond:
✔ Event Recognition: Your business is announced during the event as prizes are awarded.

Value Varies
Prizes in sets of 4 greatly appreciated

Add a donation for Crime Stoppers of Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District Inc.

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