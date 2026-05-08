Regional Red Deer Restorative Justice Society

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Regional Red Deer Restorative Justice Society

About this event

No-Contact Restorative Pathways GBV Training for RJ Practitioners

ONLINE

General Admission
Pay what you can

10 left!

This program is delivered ONLINE in 4 parts. Please ensure you can attend all four sessions:


The training moves in deliberate sequence, from understanding to application, across four two-hour sessions.


Evening 1: Understanding Gender-Based Violence Tuesday, June 16 5 pm to 7 pm


Evening 2: Trauma-Informed Practice Thursday, June 18 5 pm to 7 pm


Evening 3: The Three Houses Restorative Crossing Model Tuesday, June 23 5 pm to 7 pm


Evening 4: Non-Contact Pathway Tools and Program Integration Thursday, June 25 5 pm to 7 pm


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