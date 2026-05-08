No-Contact Restorative Pathways GBV Training for RJ Practitioners

This program is delivered ONLINE in 4 parts. Please ensure you can attend all four sessions:





The training moves in deliberate sequence, from understanding to application, across four two-hour sessions.





Evening 1: Understanding Gender-Based Violence Tuesday, June 16 5 pm to 7 pm





Evening 2: Trauma-Informed Practice Thursday, June 18 5 pm to 7 pm





Evening 3: The Three Houses Restorative Crossing Model Tuesday, June 23 5 pm to 7 pm





Evening 4: Non-Contact Pathway Tools and Program Integration Thursday, June 25 5 pm to 7 pm



