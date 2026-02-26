Hosted by

THE MORRIS WINCHEVSKY SCHOOLS

About this event

Sales closed

No Place To Run To: UJPO's Silent Art Auction

Pick-up location

170 St Helens Ave, Toronto, ON M6H 4A1, Canada

No Place to Run to item
No Place to Run to
$300

Starting bid

Eshrat Erfanian
No Place to Run to
2018-19
Laminated digital photo & text
24” x 16”⁠
Starting bid: $300

Estimated Total Value: $1,200

Evening Star Mid-Atlantic item
Evening Star Mid-Atlantic
$500

Starting bid

Stephen Andrews

Evening Star Mid-Atlantic

Pencil crayon on Mylar

17” by 11”

Starting bid: $500

Estimated Total Value: $2,500


Arboretum (Man/Poplar) item
Arboretum (Man/Poplar)
$400

Starting bid

Sara Angelucci

Arboretum (Man/Poplar)

Inkjet print

60.9cm x 86.3cm

Starting bid: $400

Estimated Total Value: $1,500

Being There item
Being There
$500

Starting bid

Lili Huston-Herterich 

Being There

2017

Silver gelatin photogram & charcoal drawing
33” x 26.5” 

Starting bid: $500

Estimated Total Value: $3,200

Strange Sisters item
Strange Sisters
$1,100

Starting bid

Nina Levitt

Strange Sisters

from the series "Conspiracy of Silence"

2025 inkjet edition of original,

analogue chromogenic photographs

1987

30"x 40"

Starting bid: $1,100

Estimated Total Value: $1,800

Echo Vessel item
Echo Vessel
$300

Starting bid

Heidi McKenzie 

Echo Vessel

Vase, raku

17” by 11” 

Starting bid: $300

Estimated Total Value: $500

 

Lilies in the Light From the Lake item
Lilies in the Light From the Lake
$400

Starting bid

Nancy Friedland

Lilies in the Light From the Lake

Acrylic on wood panel 

11” by 14” 

Starting bid: $400

Estimated Total Value: $1,750

Visit Palestine: Change Your View item
Visit Palestine: Change Your View
$400

Starting bid

Public Studio

Visit Palestine: Change Your View 

2014

5 portfolios, each including ten 12” x 17.5” posters 

Starting bid (per portfolio): $400

Estimated Total Value (per portfolio): $1,000

Mysterious Water item
Mysterious Water
$300

Starting bid

Bruce Parsons

Mysterious Water 

1999

Colour xerox on canvas, Chinese ink on rag paper

32” x 21”

Starting bid: $300

Estimated Total Value: $750

Laughing at the FBI item
Laughing at the FBI
$250

Starting bid

Amy Gottlieb

Laughing at the FBI

Part of series “FBI Family”

Monoprint, matted and framed

20” x 17.5” 

Starting bid: $250

Estimated Total Value: $500

Abundant Abundance (Light) item
Abundant Abundance (Light)
$75

Starting bid

Abundant Abundance (Light)

Look-i-Like 

(Christina Zeidler and Deanne Lehtinen)

Lamp, coloured soft plastics

Starting bid: $75

Estimated Total Value: $150

Lisa and Susan's Gloves item
Lisa and Susan's Gloves
$150

Starting bid

Lisa Levitt (1953-2009)

Lisa and Susan's Gloves 

2000

Linocut print 

22” x 30”

Starting bid $150.00

Estimated Total Value: $400

 

 

Shtetl item
Shtetl
$100

Starting bid

Joey Nicholson-Landau

Shtetl

2018

Liquid Acrylic on Watercolour Paper

10” x 14”

Starting bid $100

Estimated Total Value: $300

Confidential item
Confidential
$100

Starting bid

Amy Gottlieb

Part of the series "FBI Family"

Digital Print

20” x 24”

Starting bid $100

Estimated Total Value: $300

Security item
Security
$100

Starting bid

Amy Gottlieb

Part of the series "FBI Family"

Digital Print

24” x 27”

Starting bid $100

Estimated Total Value: $300

Woman by Fire item
Woman by Fire
$150

Starting bid

Harry Gottlieb

Drawing

11” x 15” (without frame)

Starting bid $150

Estimated Total Value: $500

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