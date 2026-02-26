No Place To Run To: UJPO's Silent Art Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Eshrat Erfanian
No Place to Run to
2018-19
Laminated digital photo & text
24” x 16”
Starting bid: $300
Estimated Total Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Stephen Andrews
Evening Star Mid-Atlantic
Pencil crayon on Mylar
17” by 11”
Starting bid: $500
Estimated Total Value: $2,500
Starting bid
Sara Angelucci
Arboretum (Man/Poplar)
Inkjet print
60.9cm x 86.3cm
Starting bid: $400
Estimated Total Value: $1,500
Starting bid
Lili Huston-Herterich
Being There
2017
Silver gelatin photogram & charcoal drawing
33” x 26.5”
Starting bid: $500
Estimated Total Value: $3,200
Starting bid
Nina Levitt
Strange Sisters
from the series "Conspiracy of Silence"
2025 inkjet edition of original,
analogue chromogenic photographs
1987
30"x 40"
Starting bid: $1,100
Estimated Total Value: $1,800
Starting bid
Heidi McKenzie
Echo Vessel
Vase, raku
17” by 11”
Starting bid: $300
Estimated Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Nancy Friedland
Lilies in the Light From the Lake
Acrylic on wood panel
11” by 14”
Starting bid: $400
Estimated Total Value: $1,750
Starting bid
Public Studio
Visit Palestine: Change Your View
2014
5 portfolios, each including ten 12” x 17.5” posters
Starting bid (per portfolio): $400
Estimated Total Value (per portfolio): $1,000
Starting bid
Bruce Parsons
Mysterious Water
1999
Colour xerox on canvas, Chinese ink on rag paper
32” x 21”
Starting bid: $300
Estimated Total Value: $750
Starting bid
Amy Gottlieb
Laughing at the FBI
Part of series “FBI Family”
Monoprint, matted and framed
20” x 17.5”
Starting bid: $250
Estimated Total Value: $500
Starting bid
Abundant Abundance (Light)
Look-i-Like
(Christina Zeidler and Deanne Lehtinen)
Lamp, coloured soft plastics
Starting bid: $75
Estimated Total Value: $150
Starting bid
Lisa Levitt (1953-2009)
Lisa and Susan's Gloves
2000
Linocut print
22” x 30”
Starting bid $150.00
Estimated Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Joey Nicholson-Landau
Shtetl
2018
Liquid Acrylic on Watercolour Paper
10” x 14”
Starting bid $100
Estimated Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Amy Gottlieb
Part of the series "FBI Family"
Digital Print
20” x 24”
Starting bid $100
Estimated Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Amy Gottlieb
Part of the series "FBI Family"
Digital Print
24” x 27”
Starting bid $100
Estimated Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Harry Gottlieb
Drawing
11” x 15” (without frame)
Starting bid $150
Estimated Total Value: $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!