eventClosed

Noel Booth Elementary PAC's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

20202 35 Ave, Langley Twp, BC V3A 0N1, Canada

Giant XtC SL Jr 24 - Black item
Giant XtC SL Jr 24 - Black item
Giant XtC SL Jr 24 - Black
CA$300

auctionV2.input.startingBid

RETIAL VALUE: $899 WIDE EYES AND A BIG SMILE ARE THE NATURAL REACTION WHEN HE ROLLS DOWN THE TRAIL. THIS KID-SIZED TRAIL BIKE MAKES IT EASY AND FUN, DELIVERING A QUALITY OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE THAT’S MADE SPECIFICALLY FOR YOUNG RIDERS. Lightweight frame ALUXX-grade aluminum frame provides a lightweight, purpose-built chassis for aspiring young off-road riders. Confidence and control Size-specific 24-inch wheels, front suspension and disc brakes give young riders the performance they need for true off-road riding. Kid-friendly features Youth-specific performance components help young riders improve their off-road skills.
Liv STP 20 FS - Turquoise item
Liv STP 20 FS - Turquoise item
Liv STP 20 FS - Turquoise
CA$200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

RETAIL VALUE: $799 DESIGNED FOR YOUNG RIDERS LOOKING TO TRY OUT THE DIRT OR PUMPTRACK, THIS ALL-NEW SHREDDER IS BUILT ON A LIGHTWEIGHT, SUPER-STRONG ALUMINUM FRAME WITH QUICK, RESPONSIVE 20-INCH WHEELS. Versatile Built with a lightweight, strong and durable ALUXX-grade aluminum frameset, the bike cruises the pump tracks, trails, and streets with ease. Quick and Responsive The frame geometry is designed for 20-inch wheels and a low saddle height, with a taller front end for a responsive, confident ride quality. Maximum Control Powerful disc brakes and a 60mm suspension fork with a lockout option (available on select models) gives her safe and confidence-inspiring control.
$200 Food Certificate to Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate to Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate to Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate to Fairhaven Group
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

RETAIL VALUE: $200 DONATED BY: The Fairhaven Group Certificate can be used at any one of five Farihaven Group establishments, The Lodge Steakhouse Fort Pub & Grill Rail & River The Horse & Ryder Rail + River Pizzeria *Food purchases ONLY
Nintendo Switch item
Nintendo Switch
CA$175

auctionV2.input.startingBid

RETAIL VALUE: $440 DONATED BY: Hudson Automotive
$200 Food Certificate for Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate for Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate for Fairhaven Group item
$200 Food Certificate for Fairhaven Group
CA$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

RETAIL VALUE: $200 DONATED BY: The Fairhaven Group Certificate can be used at any one of five Farihaven Group establishments, The Lodge Steakhouse Fort Pub & Grill Rail & River The Horse & Ryder Rail + River Pizzeria *Food purchases ONLY
Outland Firebowl & Case item
Outland Firebowl & Case
CA$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

This lightweight propane fire pit can go with you whenever you need a little warmth. Our original fire pit is easy to set up and simple to use. Includes Firebowl Carry Case & Propane Tank Cover VALUE: $200
Family Tree Collection item
Family Tree Collection item
Family Tree Collection
CA$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Wallverbs Modular Wall Decor - Family Tree Collection Display Size 45.93 in. x 46.87 in. RETAIL VALUE: $59.99 Donated by: Norma Stiles

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing