Noel Booth Elementary PAC's Silent Auction

RETIAL VALUE: $899
WIDE EYES AND A BIG SMILE ARE THE NATURAL REACTION WHEN HE ROLLS DOWN THE TRAIL. THIS KID-SIZED TRAIL BIKE MAKES IT EASY AND FUN, DELIVERING A QUALITY OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE THAT’S MADE SPECIFICALLY FOR YOUNG RIDERS.
Lightweight frame
ALUXX-grade aluminum frame provides a lightweight, purpose-built chassis for aspiring young off-road riders.
Confidence and control
Size-specific 24-inch wheels, front suspension and disc brakes give young riders the performance they need for true off-road riding.
Kid-friendly features
Youth-specific performance components help young riders improve their off-road skills.
Liv STP 20 FS - Turquoise
CA$200
RETAIL VALUE: $799
DESIGNED FOR YOUNG RIDERS LOOKING TO TRY OUT THE DIRT OR PUMPTRACK, THIS ALL-NEW SHREDDER IS BUILT ON A LIGHTWEIGHT, SUPER-STRONG ALUMINUM FRAME WITH QUICK, RESPONSIVE 20-INCH WHEELS.
Versatile
Built with a lightweight, strong and durable ALUXX-grade aluminum frameset, the bike cruises the pump tracks, trails, and streets with ease.
Quick and Responsive
The frame geometry is designed for 20-inch wheels and a low saddle height, with a taller front end for a responsive, confident ride quality.
Maximum Control
Powerful disc brakes and a 60mm suspension fork with a lockout option (available on select models) gives her safe and confidence-inspiring control.
$200 Food Certificate to Fairhaven Group
CA$100
RETAIL VALUE: $200
DONATED BY: The Fairhaven Group
Certificate can be used at any one of five Farihaven Group establishments,
The Lodge Steakhouse
Fort Pub & Grill
Rail & River
The Horse & Ryder
Rail + River Pizzeria
*Food purchases ONLY
Nintendo Switch
CA$175
RETAIL VALUE: $440
DONATED BY: Hudson Automotive
$200 Food Certificate for Fairhaven Group
CA$100
RETAIL VALUE: $200
DONATED BY: The Fairhaven Group
Certificate can be used at any one of five Farihaven Group establishments,
The Lodge Steakhouse
Fort Pub & Grill
Rail & River
The Horse & Ryder
Rail + River Pizzeria
*Food purchases ONLY
Outland Firebowl & Case
CA$75
This lightweight propane fire pit can go with you whenever you need a little warmth. Our original fire pit is easy to set up and simple to use.
Includes Firebowl Carry Case & Propane Tank Cover
VALUE: $200
Family Tree Collection
CA$25
Wallverbs Modular Wall Decor - Family Tree Collection
Display Size
45.93 in. x 46.87 in.
RETAIL VALUE: $59.99
Donated by: Norma Stiles
