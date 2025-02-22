Noel Booth Elementary PAC's Silent Auction

RETAIL VALUE: $799 DESIGNED FOR YOUNG RIDERS LOOKING TO TRY OUT THE DIRT OR PUMPTRACK, THIS ALL-NEW SHREDDER IS BUILT ON A LIGHTWEIGHT, SUPER-STRONG ALUMINUM FRAME WITH QUICK, RESPONSIVE 20-INCH WHEELS. Versatile Built with a lightweight, strong and durable ALUXX-grade aluminum frameset, the bike cruises the pump tracks, trails, and streets with ease. Quick and Responsive The frame geometry is designed for 20-inch wheels and a low saddle height, with a taller front end for a responsive, confident ride quality. Maximum Control Powerful disc brakes and a 60mm suspension fork with a lockout option (available on select models) gives her safe and confidence-inspiring control.

RETAIL VALUE: $799 DESIGNED FOR YOUNG RIDERS LOOKING TO TRY OUT THE DIRT OR PUMPTRACK, THIS ALL-NEW SHREDDER IS BUILT ON A LIGHTWEIGHT, SUPER-STRONG ALUMINUM FRAME WITH QUICK, RESPONSIVE 20-INCH WHEELS. Versatile Built with a lightweight, strong and durable ALUXX-grade aluminum frameset, the bike cruises the pump tracks, trails, and streets with ease. Quick and Responsive The frame geometry is designed for 20-inch wheels and a low saddle height, with a taller front end for a responsive, confident ride quality. Maximum Control Powerful disc brakes and a 60mm suspension fork with a lockout option (available on select models) gives her safe and confidence-inspiring control.

seeMoreDetailsMobile