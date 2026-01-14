Noelle's Gift to Children
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Noelle's Gift to Children

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Noelle's Gift to Children

About this event

Sales closed

Noelle's Gift Memorial Golf Tournament

120 Indian Creek Rd W

Chatham, ON N7M 2E2, Canada

Add a donation for Noelle's Gift to Children

$

Individual Golfer Registration
$160

Includes 18-holes, dinner and cart. ($50 charity receipt)

Team Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4-person team. Includes 18-holes, dinner and cart. ($160 charity receipt)

Dinner Only
$65

For those that can't golf but want to be part of the dinner.

Hole Sponsorship
$250

We will require logo and company details for the signage emailed to [email protected]

Memorial Board
$100

$100 includes charitable receipt to honour your loved one or a teacher that has influenced you.Please send photo to [email protected]


Donation of Prize/Silent Auction
Free
Hole in One Sponsor
Free

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