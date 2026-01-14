Noelle's Gift Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
$
Includes 18-holes, dinner and cart. ($50 charity receipt)
4-person team. Includes 18-holes, dinner and cart. ($160 charity receipt)
For those that can't golf but want to be part of the dinner.
$100 includes charitable receipt to honour your loved one or a teacher that has influenced you.Please send photo to [email protected]
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