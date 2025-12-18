Maison WILOH

Offered by

Maison WILOH

About this shop

Maison WILOH Online Boutique

"Am I Special Too?" - Book Only item
"Am I Special Too?" - Book Only
$25

« Am I Special Too? is an illustrated book, a remarkable labour of love giving voice to a perspective that is too often overlooked: the lived experience of siblings of children with special needs.

A pick up location in Pierrefonds will be communicated upon purchase.

"Am I Special Too?" - Book and delivery in Quebec. item
"Am I Special Too?" - Book and delivery in Quebec.
$33

Am I Special Too? is an illustrated book, a remarkable labour of love giving voice to a perspective that is too often overlooked: the lived experience of siblings of children with special needs.

Delivery included in Quebec.

"Am I Special Too?" book for Free with a $100 Donation item
"Am I Special Too?" book for Free with a $100 Donation
$100
Make a $100 donation to Maison WILOH and receive a free copy of the illustrated book "Am I Special Too?". A tax receipt for your $85 donation will be automatically sent to you following your purchase.Delivery included in Quebec.

Add a donation for Maison WILOH

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!