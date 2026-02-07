Non-For-Profit 2026

Please ensure you bring the indicated cord sizes for each circuit ordered. If you bring the right cords, we can connect you to power. • All cords should be tagged at both ends with the vendor’s name for identification purposes. • Use propane if possible, and please share your total power requirements in watts with our team. • The electrical inspector will inspect all booths. Onsite electricians will approve all extension cords. You must have a ground pin with all cords, or they will not pass inspection. • All mobile concessions with hard wiring must provide evidence of electrical approval by submitting a photo of the approval label affixed to the unit