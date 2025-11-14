Al Mahdi Islamic Community Centre

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Al Mahdi Islamic Community Centre

About this raffle

Noor Ala Noor Gala Raffle

Al Mahdi Musala & 750 Raffle Tickets
$1,500
This includes 750 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

Al Mahdi Brick & 200 Raffle Tickets
$500
This includes 200 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

150 Raffle Tickets
$450
This includes 150 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

125 Raffle Tickets
$425
This includes 125 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

60 Raffle Tickets
$225
This includes 60 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

25 Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 25 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

12 Raffle Tickets
$50
This includes 12 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

5 Raffle Tickets
$25
This includes 5 tickets

You do not receive a tax receipt for this purchase.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!