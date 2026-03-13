Nordiq Alberta's End of Season 2026 Silent Auction

Endurance races are demanding. So are endurance runners. That’s why the updated men’s ADV SKIN 12 is designed for more freedom and snugness. It still covers all the essentials like easy hydration, while maximizing comfort and stability - with new ultra-versatile storage into the bargain. This 12L-version is ideal for those longer races and outings.

● Sensifit - Stability/freedom of movement The construction uses stretch, breathable fabrics that conform to the body, and lightweight adjustments for fit and stability. The pack doesn't bounce but allows comfortable breathing.

● Quick link - This innovative sternum strap construction allows you to adjust and connect your pack quickly, even on the fly. The elastic strap also allows easy breathing during intense activity.

● 2 front stretch pockets - Expandable front pockets to store essentials you want to access on the go.

● 2 500ml front flask pockets - Designed to fit Salomon soft flasks, these front pockets limit bouncing. Top elastic loops secure your flasks and keep them ready to drink.

● 1 main stretch compartment - Expandable storage to pack all you need on the go. From 3 to 5 liters according to the size of your pack.

● 1 back pocket with 2 side access - Wide pocket in the back that can be accessed from both sides.

● YKK zipper - Top quality, very durable and reliable zippers.

● Multiple pole holder solutions - Move the elastic cords and loops to different locations on the pack to create your best pole-carrying solution. front vertical / front diagonal / side diagonal / back horizontal / compatible with custom quiver (sold separately).