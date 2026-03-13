Nordiq Alberta's End of Season 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Swix Roadline 2 is a tough, high-performance rollerski pole for skiers who need durability without compromising on function. With high stiffness and impact resistance, it’s made to handle hard use. The PCU handle paired with the Pro Fit 3D strap ensures comfort and precise power transfer. Featuring the TBS system, you can change ferrules quickly—no tools required. A great choice for solid, consistent training.
Starting bid
Endurance races are demanding. So are endurance runners. That’s why the updated men’s ADV SKIN 12 is designed for more freedom and snugness. It still covers all the essentials like easy hydration, while maximizing comfort and stability - with new ultra-versatile storage into the bargain. This 12L-version is ideal for those longer races and outings.
● Sensifit - Stability/freedom of movement The construction uses stretch, breathable fabrics that conform to the body, and lightweight adjustments for fit and stability. The pack doesn't bounce but allows comfortable breathing.
● Quick link - This innovative sternum strap construction allows you to adjust and connect your pack quickly, even on the fly. The elastic strap also allows easy breathing during intense activity.
● 2 front stretch pockets - Expandable front pockets to store essentials you want to access on the go.
● 2 500ml front flask pockets - Designed to fit Salomon soft flasks, these front pockets limit bouncing. Top elastic loops secure your flasks and keep them ready to drink.
● 1 main stretch compartment - Expandable storage to pack all you need on the go. From 3 to 5 liters according to the size of your pack.
● 1 back pocket with 2 side access - Wide pocket in the back that can be accessed from both sides.
● YKK zipper - Top quality, very durable and reliable zippers.
● Multiple pole holder solutions - Move the elastic cords and loops to different locations on the pack to create your best pole-carrying solution. front vertical / front diagonal / side diagonal / back horizontal / compatible with custom quiver (sold separately).
Starting bid
Enjoy classic skiing in a boot inspired by top-of-the-range models thanks to the X-IUM CARBON PREMIUM CLASSIC from Rossignol.
This model is suitable for female skiers and male skiers who want to perform all season long. In fact, it feature a carbon buttress, a material known and recognised for its lightness, for perfect foot hold. The inner liner is designed to perfectly hug the shape of your foot to provide enhanced comfort and optimal support.
With these shoes, you'll be able to hit the slopes with ease!
Materials:
● Carbon buttress: for even greater lightness and good foot hold
● Carbon collar
● Quick and easy closing system
● Thermo Adjustable Fit Polyester liner that adjusts to the shape of the foot
● Sole: Expert Classic
● NNN standard: compatible with all fasteners of the same standard as well as those of the Prolink standard
Starting bid
Use this $500 coupon towards a stay in any of the Mountain Top Vacation rental condos in Canmore! With nearly 60 properties to choose from, Mountain Top Vacation Rentals is sure to have a space perfectly suited to you, sleeping 1-10 guests.
Whether you prefer to come explore the mountains, adventure in the wilderness or stay in and enjoy the quiet, you are sure to make the best of a resort atmosphere!
Starting bid
Nordic Ski Lab is a subscription website with beautiful, high quality cross-country skiing videos that teach classic and skate techniques.
What’s Included:
● Step by step lessons for skiers of all levels
● On snow and off snow drills
● Slow motion expert demos by World Cup and Olympic athletes
● Video technique analysis
● Vibrant and friendly member-only forum for additional support
Terms
● No credit card required.
● No cash value.
● Must agree to website Terms and Privacy Policy at time of registration.
● Other Terms may apply.
Starting bid
Nordic Ski Lab is a subscription website with beautiful, high quality cross-country skiing videos that teach classic and skate techniques.
What’s Included:
● Step by step lessons for skiers of all levels
● On snow and off snow drills
● Slow motion expert demos by World Cup and Olympic athletes
● Video technique analysis
● Vibrant and friendly member-only forum for additional support
Terms
● No credit card required.
● No cash value.
● Must agree to website Terms and Privacy Policy at time of registration.
● Other Terms may apply.
Starting bid
2 beautifully made travel mugs from the local Canmore studio of Cabbages & Kings.
Travel mugs are dishwasher and microwave safe and hold 12 to 14 ounces. They have drinking holes on both sides, so are left or right-handed. The corks are best cared for by rinsing and letting them dry between uses.
Starting bid
This handmade quilt features vibrant, dynamic fabric showcasing players, goalies, gear, and the Stanley Cup. This versatile piece made by a local Bragg Creek artist is perfect for hanging in a fan cave, decorating a sports-themed bedroom, or serving as a cozy small lap blanket.
Starting bid
Bright, colourful, and full of personality, this pair of handmade quilted mug rugs is designed for the ultimate cozy beverage experience, made by a local Bragg Creek artist!
Starting bid
This beautiful set of two handmade quilted placemats brings warmth and charm to any dining space. Each mat made by a local Bragg Creek artist features a lovely green and white floral wreath surrounding uplifting quotes: "Happiness blooms in a home filled with love" and "Home is my happy place."
Starting bid
3 Bags of Big Mountain Coffee Roasters Coffee, net weight of 340g per bag (Value $155)
BMCR offers a full range of coffees. featuring more than 18 varieties of single origin and custom blends, including their espresso of the Canadian Rockies.
Each bag is freshly hand roasted in small batches
100% premium arabica beans
Included:
Starting bid
Gift card to use it and re-use it.
Thank you for choosing our convenient gift card. You can use it for any product or service available at participating CO-OP locations. Carry it instead of cash. The card is reloadable at any time. You may check your balance at any participating CO-Op location.
Starting bid
This is a framed, limited-edition print titled "Kluane Adventure" by the late Libby Dulac, a celebrated Yukon landscape artist who lived in Haines Junction and was famous for painting the St. Elias mountains. This specific piece is numbered 20/300 and features both a printed signature and a handwritten pencil signature in the bottom right corner.
Starting bid
Add a splash of colour and rustic charm to your home with this original painting by artist Sandra Carlin. This original canvas is ready to be custom-framed to perfectly match your home's decor!
Starting bid
Bring the serene beauty of the wilderness indoors with this peaceful landscape by artist Sandra Carlin. This original canvas is ready to be custom-framed to perfectly match your home's decor!
Starting bid
Keb family introduces the GORE-TEX® jacket, engineered with Gore’s advanced ePE-based membrane, which is durably waterproof, windproof and breathable. Keb GTX Jacket for men also features a DWR produced without PFAS. Designed for technical trekking, it has a superior cut that ensures a perfect fit and excellent freedom of movement. The hood offers great protection without restricting vision or head movement, and the spacious pockets are accessible even when wearing a climbing harness or backpack. This jacket is guided by a design for repairability, it’s made to be maintained, not replaced.
Exchanges for the value of the jacket are available (size/colour, etc.).
Starting bid
An exclusive golf sim experience for up to 8 people including catering at Wolfe Canmore!
3 hours exclusive booking in Wolfe Canmore’s state-of-the-art golf sim for up to 8 people!
Catered meal* (up to $300) from a local vendor while in the sim!
*Booking times are subject to availability. Must be booked before Dec 31, 2026. Prize does not include alcohol. Winner will have the option to add beer/wine service when booking their package - additional costs will apply for liquor service
Starting bid
Elevate your technique with a truly rare opportunity! Bid on an exclusive, private 2-hour cross-country ski lesson with three-time Winter Olympian and former Canadian National Ski Team coach, Ivan Babikov.
Ivan brings world-class experience straight to your local trails. Whether you are a complete beginner looking to build a rock-solid foundation, an intermediate skier wanting to smooth out your technique, or a seasoned racer looking for tactical tips, Ivan will tailor this session to your goals.
Don't miss your chance to get personalized coaching from a world-class expert, and hear firsthand stories from the Olympic stage!
Starting bid
Fuelled by the Redster racing spirit, Atomic Redster S7 Gen S brings you the best of our World Cup technology in an efficient, friendly ski. It’s built with all our Atomic Gen S technology: the deeper Speedline sidecut makes the ski arc forward in each stride rather than fading away – for a big boost to skiing efficiency. Speedscale ski geometry allows skis to be shorter for precision, agility and steering without losing any acceleration. And the Racewall sidewall construction – combined with a bonded plate and binding system – generates a closer connection between ski edge and snow for strong power transmission. The ski is also purposefully lightweight with a Densolite Carbon Construction and Densolite 500 core – for a kick that’s effortless but still dynamic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!