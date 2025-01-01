Norgate Xwemélch’stn Winter 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Take me out to the ball game! There's nothing better than grabbing friends and family to head down to the old Nat Bailey Stadium for hot dogs, peanuts, cracker jacks....and watching our home team light up the field.
Don't miss out on these 4 tickets and the perfect day out.
Starting bid
This beautiful silver eagle necklace pendant is cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast this piece is sure to draw a crowd.
Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.
https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi
Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!
Starting bid
THE ultimate Spring Break camp for kids by Taigon Taekwondo.
What could be cooler than having the kids channel their seemingly limitless amounts of energy into an introduction to an amazing sport, taught by world class instructors?!
This is camp like no other, filled with the perfect balance of Taekwondo, k-pop, arts & crafts, and other activities like swimming and bowling. Your child will thank you!
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious self-care experience with this Deluxe Spa Manicure generously donated by LYNN Nailsplash. Enjoy meticulous nail shaping, cuticle care, a soothing exfoliation, and a five minute hand and arm massage. Treat yourself—or someone special—to a moment of pure relaxation and pampering.
Starting bid
Donated by North Shore Sport Swap, our local sports equipment and consignment shop, these Green Elan Twist Helmet and Junior. black and orange ski/snowboard goggles are the perfect pair for the kiddos this season!
Starting bid
Enjoy an enchanting night out at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with a pair of tickets to INFINITY, featuring two of the world’s foremost and truly masterful choreographic voices. Crystal Pite’s Frontier is back following its unforgettable 2024 Ballet BC debut, and the work of Jiří Kylián makes a triumphant return to our stage with the visionary 27’52”.
Performances available: Feb 26/27/28, 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable date night at Sempre Uno in Lower Lonsdale, generously donated by the Greg and Cristina Real Estate Group. Indulge in delicious Italian-inspired dishes, warm hospitality, and a cozy atmosphere—perfect for a special night out.
Greg and Cristina Real Estate Group is a dedicated, community-focused team serving the North Shore and beyond. With deep ties to Norgate, they guide clients through every step of buying or selling with care, expertise, and integrity.
Starting bid
Professionally, or just for fun, Vancouver Young Actors School, the elite training school for kids and teens in Canada, that just open its newest location by the Auto Mall. Their exciting programs offer the most advanced form of training for both the young professional who is pursuing their career at the highest level, as well as those who are simply inspired by the arts, and want to explore their interest in acting.
This gift certificate is valid towards classes at any of their locations in Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, and North Vancouver (on Fell by the Auto Mall).
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a soothing 30-minute Hot Oil Foot Massage generously donated by LYNN NailSplash. This relaxing service begins with a warm water soak and gentle soap cleanse, followed by a rejuvenating sugar scrub to exfoliate and refresh tired feet. A warm, aromatic hot oil massage completes the experience, melting away tension and leaving your feet soft, revitalized, and deeply pampered.
LYNN NailSplash, Norgate’s favourite nail salon, proudly supports our school year after year.
Starting bid
Step into the thrilling world of fencing with a unique and action-packed birthday celebration at Dynamo Fencing Club!
Perfect for kids or teens, this interactive party introduces guests to the Olympic sport of fencing in a safe, fun, and engaging environment.
Under the guidance of experienced Dynamo coaches, participants will learn basic footwork, swordplay techniques, and compete in friendly fencing bouts. No experience or equipment required—everything is provided.
Starting bid
Get ready for an electrifying CFL experience with our favourite team the BC LIONS! These two lower corner ticekts for the 2026 Season give you access to all the excitement as the BC Lions hit the field at BC Place. Feel the roar of the crowd, soak in the stadium atmosphere, and enjoy an unforgettable game day in the heart of Vancouver.
Starting bid
Support your child’s learning with a personalized one-hour tutoring session from AKILI Education Services Inc.
Akili is dedicated to transformative education, helping students and young adults reach their full academic potential while building confidence and skills that last a lifetime.
Whether your learner needs support in a specific subject or enrichment to excel further, Akili’s knowledgeable tutors provide individualized guidance rooted in a mission to inspire excellence and empower tomorrow’s leaders.
A wonderful opportunity to invest in learning—and make a meaningful impact!
Learn more: https://akilieducation.com/
Starting bid
Support your child’s learning with a personalized one-hour tutoring session from AKILI Education Services Inc.
Akili is dedicated to transformative education, helping students and young adults reach their full academic potential while building confidence and skills that last a lifetime.
Whether your learner needs support in a specific subject or enrichment to excel further, Akili’s knowledgeable tutors provide individualized guidance rooted in a mission to inspire excellence and empower tomorrow’s leaders.
A wonderful opportunity to invest in learning—and make a meaningful impact!
Learn more: https://akilieducation.com/
Starting bid
Make your next even a truly unforgettable one with a Par-T-Pro premium bouncy castle rental! This package is valid for one bouncy castle rental for 4 hours, including delivery, setup, and takedown. Choose from 3 bouncy castle themes (purple/green/red) and 3 yard games to complement the rental.
Starting bid
Unwind and rejuvenate with this 45-minute Stress Relief Facial, generously donated by LYNN NailSplash. This calming treatment is designed to melt away tension while refreshing and nourishing your skin. Enjoy a gentle cleanse, exfoliation, and a soothing facial massage that promotes relaxation and radiance.
LYNN NailSplash, Norgate’s favourite nail salon, continues to support our school year after year.
Starting bid
Introduce your child (or yourself) to the art of Jiu Jitsu with a one-month unlimited membership at Roll Academy. Designed for kids, this program blends physical fitness, self-defense, and fun while teaching dedication, focus, and resilience.
Guided by experienced instructors in a safe, supportive setting, children gain confidence and problem-solving skills that extend beyond the mat. Watch your child grow stronger—inside and out! https://www.rjja.ca/
Starting bid
Whether it's reclaiming your garden from overgrown weeds and tangled foliage or unleashing the potential of your backyard with all seasons landscaping design services, Beyond Landscaping has got your covered!
This local business has glowing reviews a devout customer base. Snap this goodie up before your neighbours do! https://beyondltd.ca/
Starting bid
Escape to Whistler for a luxurious one-night getaway (approx. $500 value) at The Westin Resort & Spa, where relaxation meets mountain adventure. Enjoy premium comfort in one of Whistler’s top resorts, perfect for unwinding or exploring the village.
To complete your experience, this package also includes a $70 gift card to The Old Spaghetti Factory, making it the perfect blend of comfort, cuisine, and getaway fun.
Enjoy an overnight stay in a beautifully appointed suite just steps from the Whistler Village gondolas, fine dining, and world-class shops. Whether you’re looking to unwind in the serene spa, explore mountain trails, or relax by the heated pool, The Westin offers the perfect balance of relaxation and recreation.
Includes one night’s accommodation for two guests. Valid until November 28, 2026, subject to availability and blackout dates.
Blackout dates:
Dec 20, 2025 - Jan 3, 2026
Feb 14, 2026 - Feb 21, 2026
July and August Weekends 2026
Statutory Holiday Weekends
Starting bid
Check out this custom set of Hello Kitty–inspired press-on nails designed by Violet Studio.
Each set is handcrafted with care and features adorable details, vibrant colors, and the signature cuteness that Hello Kitty fans love.
Perfect for special occasions or everyday fun, these salon-quality, custom-fit nails bring personality and style together in the sweetest way.
Starting bid
Looking for an exciting, fresh activity that combines fitness, agility, and fun? Give the gift of fencing with an unlimited 1-month pass to Dynamo Fencing Club in North Vancouver!
This pass welcomes individuals of all skill levels to come as often as they like during the month, exploring fencing in a dynamic, supportive environment. Our expert coaches guide participants through fundamentals, building confidence, coordination, and strategic thinking along the way.
Whether you or your child is trying fencing for the first time or looking to sharpen their skills, this pass offers the perfect chance to dive into a new sport, make friends, and stay active.
Pass includes:
Starting bid
Experience an exhilarating five-line tour through the treetops of Grouse Mountain! The dual-line circuit will get your adrenaline pumping as you spend two hours touring with our experienced guides. Includes Mountain Admission.
Participants must be between 70-250lbs including clothing/footwear. Please note: Mountain Zipline tours operate in the summer season only (May-September).
Starting bid
Experience pure relaxation with this 55-minute Herbal Scalp Therapy, generously donated by LYNN NailSplash. This treatment begins with a nourishing herbal shampoo and soothing scalp massage designed to ease tension, boost circulation, and promote overall scalp health. The service is finished with a professional blow dry, leaving your hair refreshed, revitalized, and beautifully styled.
LYNN NailSplash, Norgate’s favourite nail salon, is proud to support our school year after year.
Starting bid
Aligned Arrow will transform any room of your choice!
Enjoy 4 hours of professional home organizing. We will organize, edit, and create customized systems that make your daily routine lighter and easy. Pantry, playroom, entryway, closet - you decide!
Starting bid
K Car Wash by Leo, Maya and Tom (with adult supervision) offers top quality car wash services and interior cleaning. Have your car washed by these young Norgate entrepreneurs.
Here are some rave reviews from our customers:
"Great service highly recommend."
"Great job!"
"They did a great job on my doggy fur infested SUV!"
Starting bid
Looking for an exciting, fresh activity that combines fitness, agility, and fun? Give the gift of fencing with an unlimited 1-month pass to Dynamo Fencing Club in North Vancouver!
This pass welcomes individuals of all skill levels to come as often as they like during the month, exploring fencing in a dynamic, supportive environment. Our expert coaches guide participants through fundamentals, building confidence, coordination, and strategic thinking along the way.
Whether you or your child is trying fencing for the first time or looking to sharpen their skills, this pass offers the perfect chance to dive into a new sport, make friends, and stay active.
Pass includes:
Starting bid
These stunning sterling silver earrings with abalone are cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast and adorned with elegant formline, these earrings make the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.
https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi
Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!
Starting bid
Introduce your child (or yourself) to the art of Jiu Jitsu with a one-month unlimited membership at Roll Academy. Designed for kids, this program blends physical fitness, self-defense, and fun while teaching dedication, focus, and resilience.
Guided by experienced instructors in a safe, supportive setting, children gain confidence and problem-solving skills that extend beyond the mat. Watch your child grow stronger—inside and out! https://www.rjja.ca/
Starting bid
Get ready to ride with energy and motivation at Spin Society!
This gift card gives you access to North Vancouver’s premier indoor cycling studio, where pulse-pounding music, inspiring instructors, and a vibrant community create an unforgettable workout experience. Perfect for all fitness levels, each class combines strength, sweat, and rhythm for a full-body burn that leaves you feeling empowered and refreshed. https://spinsociety.ca/
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating Herbal Spa Pedicure, generously donated by LYNN NailSplash. This relaxing service begins with a soothing sea salt soak, followed by careful nail trimming, cuticle care, and effective callus removal. Enjoy a light, refreshing massage to ease tension, then finish with your choice of polish colour for a beautifully refreshed look.
LYNN NailSplash, Norgate’s favourite nail salon, proudly supports our school year after year.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating Herbal Spa Pedicure, generously donated by LYNN NailSplash. This relaxing service begins with a soothing sea salt soak, followed by careful nail trimming, cuticle care, and effective callus removal. Enjoy a light, refreshing massage to ease tension, then finish with your choice of polish colour for a beautifully refreshed look.
LYNN NailSplash, Norgate’s favourite nail salon, proudly supports our school year after year.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Beva Brewing and Blending along with a 4-pack of their Old Days German Pilsner. This Norgate favourite spot is known for its small-batch craft beers, cocktails, fantastic atmosphere, and delicious bites. Whether you are discovering a new favourite brew or sharing a tasting flight with friends, this package offers a perfect taste of our local brewing scene.
Starting bid
Choose Your own Swagpack!
Discover Bold Swagpack — the backpack with interchangeable front panels so every student can express their own style!
Built to keep up with busy school days:
• Durable & long-lasting
• Water-resistant for all-weather adventures
• Spacious & organized with room for books, lunch & more
• And yes… super swaggy
One backpack. Multiple looks. Endless fun at school!
Join the movement & #CarryTheSwag
Come visit our table at the Winter Market this year or visit our website anytime:
Starting bid
Ask Niki—led by local independent mortgage broker Niki Cuthbert—has generously donated a beautiful self-care gift basket filled with candles, a puzzle, and delicious snacks.
With more than 15 years of experience, Niki is committed to helping clients navigate their financing options. She takes the time to understand your unique situation, needs, and goals to find the most competitive mortgage rates and the products best suited for you. Visit her office at 102-1575 Pemberton Avenue.
Starting bid
Experience the Universe in 360 Degrees!
Come immerse yourselves in a state-of-the-art venue that combines six Christie 4K cinema
projectors to deliver seamless panoramic visuals in ultra-crisp 10K resolution,
over 100 million pixels that surround you in every direction. With 150,000lumens of brightness and a full-dome laser system, every show becomes a journey
beyond imagination.
Check out https://www.domevancouver.com/ to find out more about current and upcoming show offerings!
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless charm to your holiday décor with this handcrafted wooden Christmas tree decoration, beautifully created by Cedar Creek Enterprises.
Founded in 1991, Cedar Creek Enterprises began with single-bin residential orders in the Vancouver Lower Mainland and has steadily grown into a trusted local maker.
This festive wooden tree decoration reflects their commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and community. A perfect addition to your seasonal décor—or a meaningful gift for someone who appreciates locally made artistry.
Starting bid
Experience personalized training at the Life Studio, North Vancouver location. Plans are tailored to your fitness goals in a welcoming, spacious, and uncrowded fitness studio!
Come check us out at https://www.lifestudio.fit/ or follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/life.studio.fit/
Terms & Conditions:
● Sessions must be booked in advance.
● Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.
● Valid until March 31st, 2026.
Starting bid
A dog-lover’s delight! Enjoy this gift basket from Bosley’s Marine Drive, filled with treats and toys your pup will adore.
Starting bid
Make a positive impact with Rolollo's luxuriously thick and warm hand-knitted fingerless gloves. Crafted from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, these gloves are not just a stylish accessory - they’re a sustainable choice that helps to keep plastic waste out of our oceans and landfills.
Color pumice stone (grey)
Size One Size - length 8"
* Handmade in BC, Canada
* Hand wash, lay flat to dry
Come visit our table at the Winter Market this year and visit our website anytime https://www.rolollo.com
Starting bid
Warm up the season with a festive gourmet hot chocolate cone!
Each cone is filled with rich hot chocolate powder and topped with fluffy mini marshmallows, colorful sprinkles, and a fun candy cane spoon for stirring. Simply add to hot milk or water for an instant cup of chocolatey delight. Perfect for holiday gift baskets, stocking stuffers, or a sweet winter treat for family nights.
Come visit Ashley Klyne-MacDonald's table at the Winter Market this year!
Starting bid
Choose one of these delightful crochet snowmen and bring a touch of handmade charm to your winter decor! Each snowman is lovingly crafted with festive details, and cozy scarves. These snowmen are perfect for brightening a mantel, desk, or holiday centerpiece.
Come visit the @crochetvancouver table at the Winter Market this year or follow them Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crochetvancouver?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
Starting bid
These stunning sterling silver earrings are cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast and adorned with elegant formline, these earrings make the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.
https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi
Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!
Starting bid
Stay cozy in style with this beautifully handmade hat, lovingly knitted on a loom by Taya James of Hats From the Heart. Each hat is one of a kind—no two are ever alike—making this piece a truly unique addition to your winter wardrobe.
Soft, warm, and crafted with care, it is the perfect accessory for chilly days or a thoughtful handmade gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Add a little magic to your day with a beautifully handmade wand, lovingly crafted and finished with colorful ribbons that dance in the light. Perfect for imaginative play, costumes, or as a whimsical keepsake, these wands invite wizards, fairies, and dreamers alike to create a touch of their own enchantment.
Made from solid English Walnut wood and hand-decorated, no two are exactly alike—each is its own spellbinding work of art!
A wonderful gift for children or the young at heart.
Come visit the Willow and Wool Woodworks table at the Winter Market this year!
Starting bid
These stunning sterling silver earrings are cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast and adorned with elegant formline, these earrings make the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.
https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi
Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!
Starting bid
Discover a cozy surprise with this Blind Date with a Book bundle by NeatMakes – the perfect treat for any book lover. Inside, you will find a wrapped fictional novel paired with everything you need for the ultimate reading escape.
This thoughtfully curated package includes:
• A fiction book
• A soothing tea blend
• Delicious chocolate
• A pen
• Post-it page markers
• A beautiful bookmark
Whether you keep it for yourself or gift it to someone special, this charming bundle promises relaxation, curiosity, and the joy of getting lost in a good story.
Come visit the NeatMakes table at the Winter Market this year!
Starting bid
These stunning sterling silver earrings with pearls are cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast and adorned with elegant formline, these earrings make the perfect accessory for any occasion.
Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.
https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi
Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!
Starting bid
Add a touch of holiday charm to your home with this delightful Christmas gnome painting created by local artist Maryam Estiri.
This hand-painted piece brings joy, personality, and seasonal magic to any space.
Starting bid
This beautiful handcrafted jewelry box by Deco Raggo is made from clay and adorned with natural seashells, creating a unique coastal-inspired design.
Measuring 4.5 inches in diameter, it is the perfect size for storing rings, earrings, or small keepsakes.
Artistic and one-of-a-kind, this piece adds a lovely decorative touch to any dresser or vanity—an ideal gift or personal treasure.
Come visit the Deco Raggo table at the Winter Market this year!
Starting bid
Enjoy three unforgettable nights at the iconic Fairmont Chateau Whistler, nestled at the base of Blackcomb Mountain in the heart of Whistler’s world-famous alpine playground. This luxury mountain resort combines classic elegance with modern alpine design, offering stunning views, exceptional service, and direct access to year-round adventure.
Your three-night stay includes:
Notes:
Starting bid
Give the gift of adventure!
This package grants a fully hosted Dungeons & Dragons experience, perfect for birthday parties, youth events, and private gatherings. Shaun provides a beginner friendly session tailored to your group’s age and interests, with immersive storytelling, fun battles, and memorable characters.
All materials are included, making it an easy, collaborative, and unforgettable way to introduce players of any skill level to the world of Dungeons & Dragons!
https://share.google/ylbwTV09VvbqnR51v
Come visit the Shaun Stinson D&D table at the Winter Market this year!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!