Norgate Xwemélch’stn Winter 2025 Silent Auction

This beautiful silver eagle necklace pendant is cast by Kwakwaka'wakw/Carrier/Cree artist Carrie Matilpi. Sparkling with the beauty the Northwest coast this piece is sure to draw a crowd.



Carrie Matilpi is a Kwakwaka’wakw artist born in Vancouver and raised in Alert Bay, BC. She aspired to be an artist from a young age. At nineteen she began a carving apprenticeship with her father, master carver Charles Harper. Matilpi is known in the Pacific Northwest for her jewelry designs. She is equally comfortable engraving in silver or gold, and carves mainly in the Kwakwaka’wakw style.





https://www.lattimergallery.com/collections/carrie-matilpi



Carrie and her family are part of our Norgate Xwemélch'stn school community and we are honoured by her generous donations to the silent auction this year!