North Coast Mountain Bike Association Memberships 2025

Individual Membership
$20 Annual • One Person
Your membership supports responsible mountain biking and trail stewardship on the North Coast.
As an NCMBA Individual Member, you will:
Membership is valid for one year from your renewal date.
Family Membership
$80 • Annual • Up to Four People
Support mountain biking as a family and help strengthen the North Coast riding community.
As NCMBA Family Members, you will:
Membership is valid for one year from your renewal date.
Supporter / Advocate Membership
For individuals who want to contribute beyond regular dues.
Business / Partner Membership
For local businesses that want to support responsible trail development and gain visibility.
No expiration
Lifetime Membership
For long-term members or founding supporters.
