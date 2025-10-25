North Coast Mountain Bike Association Memberships 2025

Individual Membership

$20 Annual • One Person

Your membership supports responsible mountain biking and trail stewardship on the North Coast.


As an NCMBA Individual Member, you will:

  • Receive regular updates and news from the association
  • Be invited to community rides, volunteer opportunities, and local events
  • Have the right to vote at our Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Membership is valid for one year from your renewal date.


Family Membership

$80 • Annual • Up to Four People

Support mountain biking as a family and help strengthen the North Coast riding community.


As NCMBA Family Members, you will:

  • Receive regular updates and news from the association
  • Be invited to community rides, events, and volunteer opportunities
  • Have voting rights at our Annual General Meeting (one vote per family membership)

Membership is valid for one year from your renewal date.


Supporter / Advocate Membership

For individuals who want to contribute beyond regular dues.



  • Includes all Individual Member benefits
  • Recognition on our website or social media
  • Helps fund trail maintenance, advocacy, and community programs


Business / Partner Membership

For local businesses that want to support responsible trail development and gain visibility.



  • Includes logo placement on NCMBA website and at select events
  • Invitation to partnership meetings and community planning sessions
  • Recognition as a supporter of active recreation and local tourism
  • Voting rights for one representative


Lifetime Membership

For long-term members or founding supporters.



  • One-time payment, never renew again
  • Permanent recognition as a Lifetime Member
  • Includes all annual benefits and AGM voting rights


