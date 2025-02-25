NORTH HASTINGS COMMUNITY FISH HATCHERY Memberships 2025
Individual
CA$40
yearly
Join us as an Individual Member and help sustain fish conservation efforts! Your support makes a difference in protecting and enhancing our fisheries.
Sign up today and be part of the mission!
Family
CA$50
yearly
Support fish conservation and enjoy exclusive member benefits as a Family! Your contribution helps sustain our hatchery’s efforts for youi and future generations.
Make your Family proud and Sign up today and be part of something great!
Lifetime
CA$1,000
no expiration
Join our Lifetime Membership for a one-time contribution of $1,000 and make a lasting impact on fish conservation. Your support helps sustain our hatchery’s mission for generations to come.
Be part of something big that supports our fisheries and community!
