NORTH HASTINGS COMMUNITY FISH HATCHERY Memberships 2025

Individual
CA$40

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Join us as an Individual Member and help sustain fish conservation efforts! Your support makes a difference in protecting and enhancing our fisheries. Sign up today and be part of the mission!
Family
CA$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Support fish conservation and enjoy exclusive member benefits as a Family! Your contribution helps sustain our hatchery’s efforts for youi and future generations. Make your Family proud and Sign up today and be part of something great!
Lifetime
CA$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Join our Lifetime Membership for a one-time contribution of $1,000 and make a lasting impact on fish conservation. Your support helps sustain our hatchery’s mission for generations to come. Be part of something big that supports our fisheries and community!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing