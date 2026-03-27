Offered by

North Hatley Elementary Home and School Association

About this shop

NHES Home and School Association's Big Box Fundraiser

Big Box of Cards- All Occasion item
Big Box of Cards- All Occasion item
Big Box of Cards- All Occasion item
Big Box of Cards- All Occasion
$35

Our stunning All Occasions Cards box contains 35 handcrafted cards that are designed to provide a card for almost any occasion.

There are Thank you cards, Congratulations cards, Get Well Soon cards, New Baby Cards and many more to just name a few.

Couple this with the fact that the box also contains around 20 beautiful Birthday cards and you really are ready for almost anything.

https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-all-occasions-2025

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Boîtes de cartes en français-toutes occasions item
Boîtes de cartes en français-toutes occasions item
Boîtes de cartes en français-toutes occasions item
Boîtes de cartes en français-toutes occasions
$35

Boîte de 35 cartes, toutes en français.

https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-birthdays-french-version

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Big Box of Birthday Cards item
Big Box of Birthday Cards item
Big Box of Birthday Cards item
Big Box of Birthday Cards
$35

Our beautiful Big Box of Birthday Cards contains 35 handcrafted cards that will meet all of your Birthday giving needs.

We have Cards for ladies, men and children of course. Couple this with the convenience of having such a great variety of quality Birthday Cards on hand you cannot go wrong.

https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-birthday-cards-2024

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Big Box of Holidays item
Big Box of Holidays item
Big Box of Holidays item
Big Box of Holidays
$35

The NEW Holiday Box is a beautifully designed keepsake box filled with 35 individually wrapped holiday cards, each paired with a colour-coordinated envelope.

Every card features a unique handcrafted design, offering families a premium collection of greeting cards for the holiday season.

With this all-in-one box, you’ll always have a card ready to share with friends, family, and loved ones.

https://www.bigboxfundraising.com/collections/frontpage/products/big-box-of-holidays-2025

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Big Box of Candles item
Big Box of Candles item
Big Box of Candles item
Big Box of Candles
$40

8 premium 3.5oz soy candles with beautifully crafted scents:

🍏 Apple Cinnamon | 🌿 Eucalyptus | 🍋 Bergamot | 💜 Lavender | 🌼 Chamomile | 🌱 Gardenia | 🍦 Vanilla | 🍓 Strawberry

✅ Soy wax + cotton wicks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pg_nX_4Yu-8


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