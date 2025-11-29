Hosted by

League Of Innovators

About this event

Sales closed

North House Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Vancouver, BC, Canada

Annex Hotel & Dinner Date Night in Toronto item
Annex Hotel & Dinner Date Night in Toronto
$300

Starting bid

Lots of trips to Toronto? We got you covered. Or Annex Hotel Founder, Ryan Killeen does. Happy Bidding!

2 Nights at Alpine Meadows for 2 item
2 Nights at Alpine Meadows for 2 item
2 Nights at Alpine Meadows for 2
$750

Starting bid

We are delighted to donate a luxurious two nights, three-day stay for two people at our resort in one of our log cabin homes located in the picturesque Clearwater, British Columbia.


Starting Bid: $1000

Donated By: Alpine Meadows Resort

Water Skiing Lessons with 5 Time World Champ David Bentall item
Water Skiing Lessons with 5 Time World Champ David Bentall
$700

Starting bid

6am pick-up, head to a lake across the border and hangout with David as he teaches you to ski. Ends at 1pm. Room for 3 people.

AdmissionPrep Gift Card (And coffee with Madison Guy) item
AdmissionPrep Gift Card (And coffee with Madison Guy)
$500

Starting bid

Get your kids into their dream schools!

AdmissionPrep provides education and scholarship consulting to make sure your kids are supported from application to graduation. Ideal for high school students.


Starting Bid: $2000

Donated by: Madison Guy

2 Puppy Yoga Passes item
2 Puppy Yoga Passes
$100

Starting bid

Wanna enjoy puppy yoga with a friend? This is THE gift for you. This Top-rated puppy space is taking North America by storm. The winner of this will get 2 X 75-minute puppy experiences with yoga, green juice, and chill time interwoven. Gift of a lifetime. And the comapny is founded by a brilliant entrepreneur named Francesca Albo.

Electronic Arts Gift Package item
Electronic Arts Gift Package
$200

Starting bid

Gift package of the latest EA titles including FC26, Battlefield 6, Madden NFL 26, NHL 26, College Football 26, F1 2025, UFC5 and Split Fiction. Full retail value = over $700.

Espresso + Coffee w/ Founder of Revovler Coffee & Goodies item
Espresso + Coffee w/ Founder of Revovler Coffee & Goodies
$250

Starting bid

Win a time to hangout and chat coffee with the Revolver Founder and take home a $200 advent coffee calendar.

Skate Sesh or Ski w/ Native Shoes Co-Founder + Shoe Pair item
Skate Sesh or Ski w/ Native Shoes Co-Founder + Shoe Pair
$250

Starting bid

Retail value of $170 for the one pair of footwear, but the skate sesh or ski tour with Native Shoes Cofounder is priceless. Happy bidding.

Dinner with Praveen Varshney + $400 Pickleball Pass to IPOP item
Dinner with Praveen Varshney + $400 Pickleball Pass to IPOP
$500

Starting bid

This is a steal of a lifetime. Get the bidding started!

Tea with Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify item
Tea with Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify
$300

Starting bid

Shopify's market cap is $280B. Now picture hanging out with the President of the company in Montreal or on a zoom call? Harley's a one in a million and knows every shopify user on the planet. Happy bidding.

18 Person Box Seats at Basketball Game item
18 Person Box Seats at Basketball Game
$500

Starting bid

Take your team, family, friends or whoever you want to a game of a lifetime. Vancouver Bandits! Subject to booking within the schedule of the gift provider.

3 Day Ocean Side Mexico Vacation Property Retreat (Sleeps 6) item
3 Day Ocean Side Mexico Vacation Property Retreat (Sleeps 6)
$1,000

Starting bid

Ever been to El Pescardero Mexico? This is your chance. Let's be honest. Raincouver is too much right now. And you're sick of it. Treat your fam to something nice this winter. Soak in this Mexico Villa with you and your friends, colleagues or in-laws you need to impress. Steps from the Ocean and sleeps 6. Support a charity while soaking in the sun at the same time. May the odds be ever in your favour señorita.

8 Person Wine Tasting with Anthony von Mandl item
8 Person Wine Tasting with Anthony von Mandl
$10,000

Starting bid

Meet the founder behind Mission Hill Winery, White Claw and Mike's Hard Lemonade: Anthony. When he's not on the Forbes Wealthiest list, he's out for a glass of wine or supporting young entrepreneurs. This is gonna be a good one to take home. And who knows, he may just send you his chopper for pick up...

Matcha with Mejuri Founder Noura Sakkajhai item
Matcha with Mejuri Founder Noura Sakkajhai
$500

Starting bid

You know that jewelry brand the whole world loves? Well, the founder, Noura, is 100x more inspiring because she built it from the ground up. She's taking the world by storm. Now imagine a coffee or Zoom call with her. Yeah, now start the bidding.

Ski or Mountain Bike Hangout with Hootsuite's Ryan Holmes item
Ski or Mountain Bike Hangout with Hootsuite's Ryan Holmes
$300

Starting bid

You know how fun this would be. Start the bidding. Date subject to Ryan's availability. But if you ask nicely, he may treat you to a coffee or lunch after the hangout...

Sunset flight with Airbnb's earliest employee! item
Sunset flight with Airbnb's earliest employee!
$500

Starting bid

Experience Vancouver from the skies with two of your friends with one of Airbnb’s first employees as pilot, Andrew Vilsak.

1 Hour Pool Game Hangout with Ryan Beedie item
1 Hour Pool Game Hangout with Ryan Beedie
$500

Starting bid

Hang out with one of Canada's largest real estate moguls and Guinness World Record Holder for best break in pool (6 balls). And who knows, if you beat him, he may buy you dinner...

5 Person Sauna and Cold Plunge Pass item
5 Person Sauna and Cold Plunge Pass
$300

Starting bid

North America's largest sauna and cold plunge opened in Vancouver. This is your chance to win 5 passes (you and 4 friends or 5 passes for yourself). They offer contrast therapy, heat, cold exposure, and breathwork for the full benefits to take you out of your stress, and into your wellness vibe.

Evening Ski with Andrew Reid at Cypress item
Evening Ski with Andrew Reid at Cypress
$300

Starting bid

Andrew isn’t just another tech founder. He built Vision Critical (now Alida) — one of Canada’s fastest-growing tech firms — then went on to found Rival Technologies, a mobile-first market-research powerhouse now part of Rival Group.


Under his leadership, Rival secured over C$8.5 million in seed funding, doubled its growth targets, and quickly became a go-to platform for big-name brands.


As of 2025, Rival Group merged with the venerable Angus Reid Group — creating one of North America’s largest independent research firms, projecting over US$100 million in annual revenue.


So this auction? It’s not just chairlift chats — it’s a rare chance to ski with a serial-founder whose vision has reshaped how global brands listen to real people.

Virtual Tea with CBC Dragon Arlene Dickinson item
Virtual Tea with CBC Dragon Arlene Dickinson
$300

Starting bid

30 min virtual hangout with Arlene from CBC Dragons Den. You know what to do. Arlene is a legend and a half. Now imagine a coffee or Zoom call with her?

Coffee with the Mayor of Vancouver Ken Sim item
Coffee with the Mayor of Vancouver Ken Sim
$500

Starting bid

Chat with the mayor about your big idea for business or something on your mind. He'll host you at his office. Subject to booking within the schedule of the gift provider.

3 Day Retreat on Galiano Island Cabin item
3 Day Retreat on Galiano Island Cabin
$700

Starting bid

We're teaming up with Before Company to gift you 3 days of ocean side adventures on Galiano Island (including some goodies from their team!)

Zoom Call with the Founder of 1800-GOT-JUNK?! and CBC Dragon item
Zoom Call with the Founder of 1800-GOT-JUNK?! and CBC Dragon
$500

Starting bid

You've seen him on TV, you've driven past his trucks, now it's time to book your dream virtual coffee hangout.

Plufl Bed (Mark Cuban Approved) item
Plufl Bed (Mark Cuban Approved)
$100

Starting bid

Yes, it’s the giant human dog bed from Shark Tank. Yes, it’s as cozy as it looks.

Perfect for naps, movie nights, and avoiding all your responsibilities. Once you get in, good luck ever getting out.


Starting Bid: $350

Donated by: Noah Silverman

Beer and Bite with Daniel Frankel, Tap and Barrel Founder item
Beer and Bite with Daniel Frankel, Tap and Barrel Founder
$500

Starting bid

4 Person Hangout with the beer legend himself at a Tap and Barrel location. And maybe get in a cold dip or workout before hand?

6 Person Willy Wonka Purdy's Factory Tour item
6 Person Willy Wonka Purdy's Factory Tour
$100

Starting bid

Ever wondered how Himalayan Pink Salts or Sweet Georgia Browns are made from Purdy's Chocolate?! Now's your chance to get a peek behind the scenes with one of the executives! Step into the magic of Purdy's Iconic Vancouver chocolate factory with one bid...

2 Day Getaway on Bowen Island (Sauna, Fire, Ocean View) item
2 Day Getaway on Bowen Island (Sauna, Fire, Ocean View)
$300

Starting bid

Wanna breathe in the ocean air? This is the spot for you. Win a cozy island getaway for 2 people on Vancouver's closest island. Dates are subject to the owner's availability.

Coffee or Video Brainstorm with Investor Michael Hyatt item
Coffee or Video Brainstorm with Investor Michael Hyatt
$300

Starting bid

Michael Hyatt is a serial entrepreneur and investor who has sold his businesses for over $1 billion. He is a principal at the Hyatt Family Office and is an active investor in private equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Tik Tok Masterclass with Potato Ty item
Tik Tok Masterclass with Potato Ty
$200

Starting bid

Learn from someone with over 1 million followers how to scale your TikTok. Subject to booking within the schedule of the gift provider.

Coffee or Dragon's Den Chat with Michele Romanow item
Coffee or Dragon's Den Chat with Michele Romanow
$300

Starting bid

Flight with Vikram (EO Legend!) item
Flight with Vikram (EO Legend!)
$400

Starting bid

You know what to do!

2 Person Retreat at "The Retreat: SF" item
2 Person Retreat at "The Retreat: SF"
$300

Starting bid

It is our pleasure to offer two of you the transformative treat of a Day to Breathe at our Casa al Mare (aka The Retreat: SF) in Sea Cliff, San Francisco.

This gift is a custom-curated day at our one-of-a-kind ‘place to purpose.’ 

The date of your “Day” will be determined by the two of you + our lead coach curator, Allison Berardi + yourself truly, Jennifer Carolyn King of the Rugged Elegance Foundation, co-founder of Rugged Elegance Retreats, RE…the soulful network and The Butterfly Effect Fund.  


Your day (9am ~ 4pm) will be crafted and led by our Lead Coach Curator Extraordinaire, Allison Paige Berardi.  

A ‘Day to Breathe’ is an opportunity for you to reflect, restore, renew, rejenerate as you step into the higher impact you are striving to have in the world.

Zoom Call or Coffee with Mike Fata ($400m exit) item
Zoom Call or Coffee with Mike Fata ($400m exit)
$200

Starting bid

Mike Fata is offering his calendar for anyone that wants to chat life, work, business or health. Jump on in.

4 Custom Nordic Noggin Made Sauna Hats item
4 Custom Nordic Noggin Made Sauna Hats
$100

Starting bid

Want 4 custom made sauna hats for your family, cabin, company or sauna? Now is your chance. Hand made here in Vancouver by a local founder.

Custom Suit Made by a LOI Startup Suits & Co item
Custom Suit Made by a LOI Startup Suits & Co
$300

Starting bid

Support a young founder and get a custom suit

XING Eyewear Glasses item
XING Eyewear Glasses
$75

Starting bid

Grey Acetate Sunglasses in a black leather wallet style case with microfibre cloth.

Perfect for effortless style and everyday sun protection.


Estimated value: $288

Donated by: Monica Stuart

Laptop Case from SAMARA BAGS item
Laptop Case from SAMARA BAGS
$25

Starting bid

LOI Alumni SAMARA BAGS is donating something beautfiul for you to take home.

Stool from Hetta item
Stool from Hetta
$25

Starting bid

Take home a Hetta Side Table, Natural Oak.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!