North House Silent Auction

Andrew isn’t just another tech founder. He built Vision Critical (now Alida) — one of Canada’s fastest-growing tech firms — then went on to found Rival Technologies, a mobile-first market-research powerhouse now part of Rival Group.





Under his leadership, Rival secured over C$8.5 million in seed funding, doubled its growth targets, and quickly became a go-to platform for big-name brands.





As of 2025, Rival Group merged with the venerable Angus Reid Group — creating one of North America’s largest independent research firms, projecting over US$100 million in annual revenue.





So this auction? It’s not just chairlift chats — it’s a rare chance to ski with a serial-founder whose vision has reshaped how global brands listen to real people.