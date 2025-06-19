North Okanagan Hospice Society Membership

Membership - New Member (Voting)
CA$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Annual Society Membership (Voting) - any person 19 years of age or older who is not an associate member.
Membership - New Member (Associate)
CA$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Annual Society Membership (Associate) - Non-voting membership of an employee or contractor of NOHS (North Okanagan Hospice Society) or; a corporation or association that supports the goals of the society (must appoint and include information for the authorized representative).
Membership - Renewal
CA$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Annual Society Membership renewal.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing