NORTH PEACE SENIORS HOUSING SOCIETY Memberships

This membership is valid for a lifetime and does not have a set expiration date. However, it is non-transferable and cannot be inherited, except by a spouse who formally reaffirms their interest in the society's affairs within one year of the member’s passing, or by the next Annual General Meeting (AGM), whichever comes first. Failure to do so will be considered a resignation from the membership.
Yearly Membership
CA$10
This membership will expire one day prior to next year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). To ensure your eligibility to vote at the next AGM, please renew your membership either in advance or at the AGM. Kindly note that Board Members are required to maintain an active membership.
