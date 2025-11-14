North York Seniors Centre

North York Seniors Centre's ONLINE Auction 2025

Year Round Travel ($100 Gift Certificate) item
Year Round Travel ($100 Gift Certificate)
$40

Starting bid

Kickstart your next adventure! This voucher provides $100 toward any overnight travel arrangements booked with Year Round Travel Inc.

Valid for 2 years from the date of issue.


Website:
https://www.yearroundtravel.com/world/

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (2 tickets) item
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (2 tickets)
$90

Starting bid

2 tickets to watch either:
Bruce Liu Plays Rachmaninoff 2 on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
or
Mahler's Ninth on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
or
Dvorák's Cello on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM.


For more information:

https://www.tso.ca/

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar ($25 Dining Certificate) item
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar ($25 Dining Certificate)
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a great meal at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, valid at any location across Canada.

This certificate can be redeemed for $25 toward food items and is valid until February 26, 2026.


Website:

https://thekeg.com/en

The Haunted Walk Toronto (2 Passes) item
The Haunted Walk Toronto (2 Passes)
$12

Starting bid

Enjoy a thrilling evening with a pair of passes to any regular Haunted Walk tour.

These tickets never expire and can be redeemed for any Toronto tour.


If the winners prefer to join a Haunted Walk in Kingston or Ottawa, they may contact The Haunted Walk directly to have their passes transferred.


For more information:

https://hauntedwalk.com/toronto-tours/

Tarragon Theatre (2 Tickets to 2025/26 Season) item
Tarragon Theatre (2 Tickets to 2025/26 Season)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night out at Tarragon Theatre!

These tickets can be used for one of the exciting productions in the 2025/26 season, including:

Bremen Town
CHILD-ish
Queen Maeve
Cicadas


A perfect experience for theatre lovers or as a special night out!


For more information:

https://tarragontheatre.com/whats-on/#season

Oliver & Bonacini Restaurant ($50 Dining Voucher)) item
Oliver & Bonacini Restaurant ($50 Dining Voucher))
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 at any Oliver & Bonacini restaurant.

Gift cards are non-refundable.
Card must be presented at the time of payment (virtual, mobile, or physical formats accepted).


Website:

https://www.oliverbonacini.com/restaurants/

New Balance $250 Gift Card item
New Balance $250 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Gift card valued at $250.
Valid at any New Balance location with no expiry date.


Website:

https://www.newbalance.ca/

2 Game Tickets to Maple Leafs (TML vs Tampa Bay) item
2 Game Tickets to Maple Leafs (TML vs Tampa Bay)
$285

Starting bid

Win 2 tickets to the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game!


Game Details:
Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Seats: Section 322, Row 8, Seats 21 and 22


For more information:

https://www.ticketmaster.ca/toronto-maple-leafs-v-tampa-bay-toronto-ontario-03-07-2026/event/100062F7AC8C3186

Lula (4 Tickets for Salsa Lesson & Concert) item
Lula (4 Tickets for Salsa Lesson & Concert)
$115

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of music and dancing at Lula Lounge!


This package includes General Admission for 4 valid for any regular Friday.

Join the Salsa Lesson + Concert. Perfect for dancers looking to move and groove.
Note: Dancing only; seating is not guaranteed.

More information:
lula.ca

1 HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" Notebook (1) item
1 HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" Notebook (1)
$500

Starting bid

Powerful and portable! This HP ProBook 450 G10 features:

  • 15.6" Full HD display
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen (i5-1334U, up to 4.6GHz)
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking
  • Windows 11 Pro pre-installed
  • Lightweight at 3.95 lb – perfect for work or study

Generously donated by Ivan Tom of Compu2000.


More information about the product:

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_7795886-7795930-16

1 HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" Notebook (2) item
1 HP ProBook 450 G10 15.6" Notebook (2)
$500

Starting bid

Powerful and portable! This HP ProBook 450 G10 features:

  • 15.6" Full HD display
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen (i5-1334U, up to 4.6GHz)
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking
  • Windows 11 Pro pre-installed
  • Lightweight at 3.95 lb – perfect for work or study

Generously donated by Ivan Tom of Compu2000.


More information about the product:

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_7795886-7795930-16

Hockey Hall of Fame (4 General Admission Passes)) item
Hockey Hall of Fame (4 General Admission Passes))
$50

Starting bid

Score a legendary experience with 4 passes to the Hockey Hall of Fame!


Explore hockey history, see iconic memorabilia, and step onto the ice virtually. Perfect for fans of all ages looking for an unforgettable visit in Toronto.


Website:

https://www.hhof.com/visit/ticketsandhours.html

Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre (2 Tickets) item
Greg Frewin Theatrical Centre (2 Tickets)
$20

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of live performance with 2 Level 4 tickets to Greg Frewin Theatre!


Choose between the Evolution Magic Show or the Canadiana Musical Show.

Tickets are valid until November 30, 2026.


For more information:

https://www.gregfrewintheatre.com/upcoming-shows

Ballet Jörgen’s The Nutcracker (2 Tickets) item
Ballet Jörgen’s The Nutcracker (2 Tickets)
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate the holiday season with 2 tickets to Ballet Jörgen’s The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition!

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM
  • Redemption Window: Tickets must be redeemed between November 28, 2025 – December 19, 2025
  • Location: Flato Markham Theatre

A perfect family outing or holiday gift for ballet lovers!


Generously donated by Flato Markham Theatre.


For more information about the show:

https://flatomarkhamtheatre.ca/Online/default.asp?BOparam%3A%3AWScontent%3A%3AloadArticle%3A%3Apermalink=2526-nutcracker&BOparam%3A%3AWScontent%3A%3AloadArticle%3A%3Acontext_id=

Aga Khan Museum (2 Admission Tickets) item
Aga Khan Museum (2 Admission Tickets)
$12

Starting bid

Explore art, history, and creativity with 2 tickets to the Aga Khan Museum!


Your tickets grant access to the Museum Collections Gallery and the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery, where culture and imagination come to life.

Vaild until December 31, 2025

Perfect for a cultural outing or an inspiring day with friends or family!


For more details about the Museum:

https://agakhanmuseum.org/?srsltid=AfmBOooIDZ-9MwtDl80iwCXGG19nii0phpOj1uLTscvXPQQpsVrXDi6l

Blue Fox Fur Coat and Hat item
Blue Fox Fur Coat and Hat
$250

Starting bid

Elegant matching set crafted from genuine blue fox fur. Features a scarf, full-bodied coat with a coordinating hat for timeless winter luxury.


What's included:

  • A hat
  • A long coat
  • A scarf
2 Lift Tickets for Ski & Snowboard (Brimacombe) item
2 Lift Tickets for Ski & Snowboard (Brimacombe)
$50

Starting bid

Hit the slopes with 2 lift tickets to Brimacombe, the perfect destination for skiing and snowboarding!


Enjoy a fun day on the mountain at this public ski facility.


Valid until: March 31, 2026.

Website:

https://brimacombe.ca/

1 Dinko Pickleball Paddle item
1 Dinko Pickleball Paddle
$40

Starting bid

Up your game with the Dinko Raton Laveur Pickleball Paddle!

  • 16mm thickness for optimal control
  • 16" x 8" dimensions (L x W)
  • High-quality fiberglass face with a textured surface for better spin
  • Honeycomb polymer core for lightweight strength and power

Perfect for casual players or competitive matches. Elevate your pickleball experience!


For more details:

https://dinkopaddles.com/products/raton-laveur

Patagonia 40L Duffel + Activism Guide Book item
Patagonia 40L Duffel + Activism Guide Book
$90

Starting bid

Get ready for adventure and inspiration with this exclusive package:

1. Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag (40L)

  • Perfect for small loads and long weekends
  • 100% recycled body fabric, lining, and webbing with recycled TPU-film laminate
  • Sleek matte finish, meets most airline/train carry-on requirements
  • Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory

2. “Tools for Grassroots Activists” Book

  • Covers essential strategies and tools for effective activism
  • Chapters include practical case studies written by respected experts
  • Ideal for anyone wanting to make a difference in their community

A perfect combo for eco-conscious adventurers and changemakers!


For more details:

Keurig K-Express Bundle item
Keurig K-Express Bundle
$65

Starting bid

Start your mornings right with this Keurig coffee bundle (Coffee Maker + Breakfast Blend + Glass Cup):

  • K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker (Grey, Red, Tropical Blue, or White)
  • Van Houtte® Breakfast Blend: 24 K-Cup® capsules
  • Keurig® 12 Oz. double-wall glass cup

Perfect for home or office coffee lovers. Everything you need for a fresh cup of coffee!

