North York Seniors Centre's ONLINE Auction 2025

Starting bid
Kickstart your next adventure! This voucher provides $100 toward any overnight travel arrangements booked with Year Round Travel Inc.
Valid for 2 years from the date of issue.
Starting bid
2 tickets to watch either:
Bruce Liu Plays Rachmaninoff 2 on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
or
Mahler's Ninth on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
or
Dvorák's Cello on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM.
For more information:
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a great meal at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar, valid at any location across Canada.
This certificate can be redeemed for $25 toward food items and is valid until February 26, 2026.
Website:
Starting bid
Enjoy a thrilling evening with a pair of passes to any regular Haunted Walk tour.
These tickets never expire and can be redeemed for any Toronto tour.
If the winners prefer to join a Haunted Walk in Kingston or Ottawa, they may contact The Haunted Walk directly to have their passes transferred.
For more information:
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out at Tarragon Theatre!
These tickets can be used for one of the exciting productions in the 2025/26 season, including:
• Bremen Town
• CHILD-ish
• Queen Maeve
• Cicadas
A perfect experience for theatre lovers or as a special night out!
For more information:
Starting bid
Enjoy $50 at any Oliver & Bonacini restaurant.
Gift cards are non-refundable.
Card must be presented at the time of payment (virtual, mobile, or physical formats accepted).
Website:
Starting bid
Gift card valued at $250.
Valid at any New Balance location with no expiry date.
Website:
Starting bid
Win 2 tickets to the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game!
Game Details:
• Date & Time: Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM
• Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
• Seats: Section 322, Row 8, Seats 21 and 22
For more information:
https://www.ticketmaster.ca/toronto-maple-leafs-v-tampa-bay-toronto-ontario-03-07-2026/event/100062F7AC8C3186
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of music and dancing at Lula Lounge!
This package includes General Admission for 4 valid for any regular Friday.
Join the Salsa Lesson + Concert. Perfect for dancers looking to move and groove.
Note: Dancing only; seating is not guaranteed.
More information:
lula.ca
Starting bid
Powerful and portable! This HP ProBook 450 G10 features:
Generously donated by Ivan Tom of Compu2000.
More information about the product:
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_7795886-7795930-16
Starting bid
Starting bid
Score a legendary experience with 4 passes to the Hockey Hall of Fame!
Explore hockey history, see iconic memorabilia, and step onto the ice virtually. Perfect for fans of all ages looking for an unforgettable visit in Toronto.
Website:
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of live performance with 2 Level 4 tickets to Greg Frewin Theatre!
Choose between the Evolution Magic Show or the Canadiana Musical Show.
Tickets are valid until November 30, 2026.
For more information:
Starting bid
Celebrate the holiday season with 2 tickets to Ballet Jörgen’s The Nutcracker: A Canadian Tradition!
A perfect family outing or holiday gift for ballet lovers!
Generously donated by Flato Markham Theatre.
For more information about the show:
https://flatomarkhamtheatre.ca/Online/default.asp?BOparam%3A%3AWScontent%3A%3AloadArticle%3A%3Apermalink=2526-nutcracker&BOparam%3A%3AWScontent%3A%3AloadArticle%3A%3Acontext_id=
Starting bid
Explore art, history, and creativity with 2 tickets to the Aga Khan Museum!
Your tickets grant access to the Museum Collections Gallery and the Temporary Exhibitions Gallery, where culture and imagination come to life.
Vaild until December 31, 2025
Perfect for a cultural outing or an inspiring day with friends or family!
For more details about the Museum:
https://agakhanmuseum.org/?srsltid=AfmBOooIDZ-9MwtDl80iwCXGG19nii0phpOj1uLTscvXPQQpsVrXDi6l
Starting bid
Elegant matching set crafted from genuine blue fox fur. Features a scarf, full-bodied coat with a coordinating hat for timeless winter luxury.
What's included:
Starting bid
Hit the slopes with 2 lift tickets to Brimacombe, the perfect destination for skiing and snowboarding!
Enjoy a fun day on the mountain at this public ski facility.
Valid until: March 31, 2026.
Website:
Starting bid
Up your game with the Dinko Raton Laveur Pickleball Paddle!
Perfect for casual players or competitive matches. Elevate your pickleball experience!
For more details:
Starting bid
Get ready for adventure and inspiration with this exclusive package:
1. Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag (40L)
2. “Tools for Grassroots Activists” Book
A perfect combo for eco-conscious adventurers and changemakers!
For more details:
Starting bid
Start your mornings right with this Keurig coffee bundle (Coffee Maker + Breakfast Blend + Glass Cup):
Perfect for home or office coffee lovers. Everything you need for a fresh cup of coffee!
