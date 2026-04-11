Northbow Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Northbow Educational Foundation

About this event

Northbow Educational Foundation's Annual Gala - Sponsors

3112 11 St NE

Calgary, AB T2E 7J1, Canada

Champion Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Champion sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Gala naming, premium table seating for 8 individuals, recognition in live remarks, display of sponsor's logo at the event and on post-event acknowledgement.

Benefactor Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefactor sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Cocktail naming, table seating for 4 individuals, recognition in live remarks, display of sponsor's logo at the event and on post-event acknowledgement.

Premier sponsors
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premier sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Table seating for 2 individuals, recognition in live remarks and display of sponsor's logo at the event.

Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsors enjoy the following benefit of having the sponsor's logo displayed at the event.

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