Northbow Educational Foundation's Annual Gala - Sponsors

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About this event
Champion sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Gala naming, premium table seating for 8 individuals, recognition in live remarks, display of sponsor's logo at the event and on post-event acknowledgement.
Benefactor sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Cocktail naming, table seating for 4 individuals, recognition in live remarks, display of sponsor's logo at the event and on post-event acknowledgement.
Premier sponsors enjoy the following benefits: Table seating for 2 individuals, recognition in live remarks and display of sponsor's logo at the event.
Sponsors enjoy the following benefit of having the sponsor's logo displayed at the event.
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