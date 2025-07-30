33rd Northeastern New Brunswick Highland Competition & SDTA Choreography: Competition and Workshop

Grande-Digue, NB E4R 5K3, Canadá
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Fling
Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).
Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Scottish Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Special event Trophy Fling
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Scottish Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Special event Trophy Fling
Fling (4), S.T.(3-1), Lilt (4), Flora (4), Irish Jig (3-1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Special event Trophy Barracks
Lilt (4), Earl of Errol (4), Village Maid (4), Blue Bonnets (4), Jig (3+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Special event Hornpipe (4)
Pre-Premier Choreography 1.5min max
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Premier Choreography. 1.5 min max.
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
WORKSHOP FULL
Sunday, October 5th from 9:30AM - 11AM
WORKSHOP FULL
Sunday, October 5th from 11AM - 1:30PM
Pre-order your dance program to secure a copy in advance.
Admission for 1 adult. Children under 12 enter for free.
Sponsor a trophy in support of the Northeastern New Brunswick Highland Competition & SDTA Choreography Competition and Workshop! Name recognition in the program. To request sponsorship in memory or in honour of someone, please email details to [email protected].
If registering after September 24
