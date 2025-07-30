Sales closed

33rd Northeastern New Brunswick Highland Competition & SDTA Choreography: Competition and Workshop

468 Route 530

Grande-Digue, NB E4R 5K3, Canadá

Demonstration Event (free)
Free

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Fling
Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!

Primary (2 dances or less)
$25

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).

Primary (3 or 4 dances)
$40

Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner
$46

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Scottish Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner Trophy Fling
$10

Special event Trophy Fling

Novice
$46

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Scottish Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Novice Trophy Fling (Copy)
$10

Special event Trophy Fling

Intermediate
$50

Fling (4), S.T.(3-1), Lilt (4), Flora (4), Irish Jig (3-1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Intermediate Trophy Barracks
$10

Special event Trophy Barracks

Premier
$50

Lilt (4), Earl of Errol (4), Village Maid (4), Blue Bonnets (4), Jig (3+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier Northumberland Strait Hornpipe
$10

Special event Hornpipe (4)

Pre-Premier Solo
$20

Pre-Premier Choreography 1.5min max
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier Solo
$20

Premier Choreography. 1.5 min max.
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Pre-Premier Workshop
$25

WORKSHOP FULL

Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist

Sunday, October 5th from 9:30AM - 11AM

Premier Workshop
$40

WORKSHOP FULL

Email [email protected] to be added to the waitlist

Sunday, October 5th from 11AM - 1:30PM

Pre-ordered Program
$5

Pre-order your dance program to secure a copy in advance.

Pre-purchased Admission
$5

Admission for 1 adult. Children under 12 enter for free.

Trophy Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor a trophy in support of the Northeastern New Brunswick Highland Competition & SDTA Choreography Competition and Workshop! Name recognition in the program. To request sponsorship in memory or in honour of someone, please email details to [email protected].

Late Fee
$10

If registering after September 24

