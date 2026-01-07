WIDOWS SONS OF QUEBEC

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WIDOWS SONS OF QUEBEC

About this event

Northeastern Regional Gathering Quebec 2026 (copy)

11441 Rue Notre Dame O

Trois-Rivières, QC G9B 6W5, Canada

TEST PASS–LODGING (BED / ROOM AT VENUE)
$2

6 left!

THE COMPLETE EXPERIENCE
IN ONE PACKAGE

Friday–Sunday Full Weekend Access
2 Nights Lodging On Site
All Scheduled Rides & Activities All Meals As Per Schedule
Bike Games, Branding & Parties
Live Band & Raffles On Saturday

TEST PASS–CAMPING (NO POWER - YOUR OWN RV / CAMPER / TENT)
$1

6 left!

THE COMPLETE EXPERIENCE
IN ONE PACKAGE

Friday–Sunday Full Weekend Access
2 Nights Lodging On Site
All Scheduled Rides & Activities All Meals As Per Schedule
Bike Games, Branding & Parties
Live Band & Raffles On Saturday

Add a donation for WIDOWS SONS OF QUEBEC

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