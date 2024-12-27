Northern Health Foundation Inc.

Offered by

Northern Health Foundation Inc.

Northern Health Foundation Inc.'s shop

Ultra Cotton Tee item
Ultra Cotton Tee item
Ultra Cotton Tee
$22
A t-shirt designed with everyone in mind, this t-shirt features a versatile cut that is neither too fitted nor too loose, making it suitable for a wide range of body types. It is well-crafted from 100% cotton for a natural and breathable fabric that provides comfort and a soft feel against the skin.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!