Northern Roots Hair Studio x The Mom Collective Self Care Silent Auction

One (1) hour local outdoor or on-location photography session. Value: $325 Includes a private online gallery with professionally edited, high-resolution images for download. Ideal for families, couples, maternity, or branding sessions. Studio fee may apply if the client prefers a studio location.



Session must be booked within 12 months of the event date. Subject to photographer’s availability. Session location must be within Simcoe County. Not redeemable for cash and non-transferable without prior approval.