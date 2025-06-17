eventClosed

Northern Roots Hair Studio x The Mom Collective Self Care Silent Auction

Northern Roots Hair Studio, 249 West Street N, Orillia, ON L3V 5C9, Canada

10 Class Passes + 3 Personal Training Sessions item
10 Class Passes + 3 Personal Training Sessions
CA$25

10 Class Passes and 3 Personal Training Sessions at Spin and Strength Co. Valued at $380.

The Mom Collective Crew + Ballcap item
The Mom Collective Crew + Ballcap
CA$10

Sweater and Black Hat from The Mom Collective (valued at $80)

1x TMC Sweater
1x TMC Hat

Local Perks Bundle (over $1,000 discounts) item
Local Perks Bundle (over $1,000 discounts)
CA$10

Prize includes (valued at $50):
- 1x Local Perks Bundle (over $1,000 discounts from local Orillia businesses) from Amy Scully @mama_needsaminute

10 pack Boot Camp from HQ Fitness Studio item
10 pack Boot Camp from HQ Fitness Studio
CA$20

10 pack Boot Camp from HQ Fitness Studio valued at $170.

3 pack Personal Training from HQ Fitness Studio item
3 pack Personal Training from HQ Fitness Studio
CA$20

3 pack Personal Training from HQ Fitness Studio valued at $180

Puppy & Me Photography Session from Nadeen Morano Photograph item
Puppy & Me Photography Session from Nadeen Morano Photograph
CA$25

1 Person & 1 Dog - Puppy & Me Photography Session (retail value $250) from Nadeen Morano Photography. Local/in Orillia/Severn. Expires June 2026. Valued at $200.

Vitality Scan, Coffee and Herbal Tea Gift Basket item
Vitality Scan, Coffee and Herbal Tea Gift Basket
CA$10

Gift Basket includes Brain Boosting Coffee, A Tea Detox, and One (1) Free Vitality Scan valued at $135.

Black Purse from Studio 11 item
Black Purse from Studio 11
CA$10

Gorgeous and timeless black purse from Studio 11 valued at $100.

$250 Gift Card at Face First Medical Aesthetics & Wellness item
$250 Gift Card at Face First Medical Aesthetics & Wellness
CA$25

Gift card to be used at Face First Medical Aestheics & Wellness. Valued at $250.

$150 Gift Card & Moroccan Oil Products from Northern Roots item
$150 Gift Card & Moroccan Oil Products from Northern Roots
CA$25

$150 Gift Card and Moroccan Oil Repair Kit (includes shampoo, conditioner, treatment, hand cream, and a travel bag) from Norther Roots Hair Salon. Valued at $220.

Reuzel Beard Product Bag from Northern Roots Barber Shop item
Reuzel Beard Product Bag from Northern Roots Barber Shop
CA$5

Reuzel Beard Product Bag (includes beard balm, foam, serum, wash, and a travel bag) from Northern Roots Barber Shop. Valued at $35

3 Psychotherapy Sessions item
3 Psychotherapy Sessions
CA$25

Three sessions at Glowing Hearts Psychotherapy with a psychotherapist of the winners choosing. Valued at $480

Custom Order of a Dozen Cake Pops item
Custom Order of a Dozen Cake Pops
CA$10

A dozen cake pops by Two Sweet Pops. Your choice or flavour and design. Valued at $50

Love Jewelry Candle By Get Linked item
Love Jewelry Candle By Get Linked
CA$5

The necklace hidden inside is a beautiful mini heart chain with a double heart charm. High quality material, non-tarnishing, waterproof jewelry. Available in Gold Filled and Sterling Silver Candle Info: 9oz 72 hour burn Premium non-toxic fragrance Phylate and Paraben Free Premium non-toxic soy/coco/apricot wax Re-usable aura white vessel

1 Hour Photography Session from Wanderfox Photography item
1 Hour Photography Session from Wanderfox Photography
CA$20

One (1) hour local outdoor or on-location photography session. Value: $325 Includes a private online gallery with professionally edited, high-resolution images for download. Ideal for families, couples, maternity, or branding sessions. Studio fee may apply if the client prefers a studio location.

Session must be booked within 12 months of the event date. Subject to photographer’s availability. Session location must be within Simcoe County. Not redeemable for cash and non-transferable without prior approval.

“You & Me, We’ve got this” Large 52” x 22” Wooden Artwork item
“You & Me, We’ve got this” Large 52” x 22” Wooden Artwork
CA$20

Large framed wooden art piece. Retails $150.

Gift Basket from Jess Mogan Fitness, Health & Fitness item
Gift Basket from Jess Mogan Fitness, Health & Fitness
CA$10

Luxurious Self Care Gift Basket (valued at $150).


It includes the following items:


1)Mindful Movement & Soundbath Gift Certificate.

2)Coconut Blush; Hair & Body mist spray with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E.

3)Lavender & Chamomile pillow spray.

4)Himalayan, Collagen & Rose Hibiscus body scrub.

5)Lavender Infused sleep mask.

6)Eucalyptus & Mint shower steamers.

7) Sea Salt & Lemon luxury hand soap.

8)Custom JMF Mug

9)JMF Sticker

10)JMF Magnet

Two Sterling Silver Bracelets from The Cwtch Co. item
Two Sterling Silver Bracelets from The Cwtch Co.
CA$10

Two Cwtch 925 Sterling Silver bracelets with a signature stainless steel cwtch heart and finishing bead. Both size 7" (can be adjusted at a later date).
They come in an organze bag which includes a care card, a cwtch explanation card and a "Just because........" message card. Value $80

Serving Board, Wood Butter & Chocolate Dipped Frozen Banana item
Serving Board, Wood Butter & Chocolate Dipped Frozen Banana
CA$15

Black Walnut & Pearl Purple Epoxy Aviator Charcuterie Board Set from Kong & Co.

This stunning handcrafted charcuterie board merges rich black walnut with shimmering pearl purple epoxy in a sleek aviator design. Includes:

✔ Aviator-style serving board (food-safe resin & wood)
✔ 4 oz all-natural wood butter for conditioning
✔  Primate Delight chocolate-dipped frozen banana ($130 value)

Luxury, durability, and gourmet indulgence—all in one!

Pleasureology Gift Basket from Mel item
Pleasureology Gift Basket from Mel
CA$10

Pleasureology Gift Basket from Mel Valued at $150 includes:

Rechargeable/waterproof “massager”
Water-based lubricant
Massage candle
Diamond mini vibe

$100 Voucher for the Muskoka Dome item
$100 Voucher for the Muskoka Dome
CA$10

$100 Voucher for Muskoka Dome Eco-Luxurious Glamping Nestled in the Muskoka Woods. https://muskokadome.com/home

“The Bella Hand knit Throw from Nicnakknits 30”x48” item
“The Bella Hand knit Throw from Nicnakknits 30”x48”
CA$10

Hand Knit lap throw from Nicnakknits 30”x48” retails for $115

Custom Designed Hat from Burnside Hat Co item
Custom Designed Hat from Burnside Hat Co
CA$20

Custom Designed Hat from Burnside Hat Co - retails for $95.

Family Pass at Elmvale Zoo item
Family Pass at Elmvale Zoo
CA$10

Family Pass at Elmvale Zoo (2 adults and 2 children). $90 value.

Gift Basket from Spin and Strength Co. item
Gift Basket from Spin and Strength Co.
CA$10

Valued at $130. Includes a Spin & Strength Co. hooded sweater and hat, as well as bio steel drink, a Alani, new energy drink, three protein bars, and a water bottle.

$100 Gift Certificate from Cherry on Pop item
$100 Gift Certificate from Cherry on Pop
CA$10

$100 Gift Certificate from Cherry on Pop, mobile Soda Shop.

$50 Gift Card to Apple Annie’s Cafe + Coffee, Tea and more! item
$50 Gift Card to Apple Annie’s Cafe + Coffee, Tea and more!
CA$10

Values at $120$. $50 gift card to Apple Annie’s Cafe plus coffee tea and other goodies.

Gift Basket from Light and Salt Soap Company item
Gift Basket from Light and Salt Soap Company
CA$10

Gift Basket from Light and Salt Soap Company. Valued at $70. Includes: - Luxury Handcrafated Dandelion Soap - Citrus Wake-Up Shower Steamers - Eucalyptus Bath Bomb - Timeless Face Serum

Whispering Angel Wine and two wine glasses item
Whispering Angel Wine and two wine glasses
CA$5

Whispering Angel Wine and two wine glasses from Northern Roots Hair Salon valued at $40.

Gift Basket from Unfallen item
Gift Basket from Unfallen
CA$10

$215 estimated value. Includes: $20 dollar gift certificate from Unfallen, two (2) friendship “lucky & power bracelets, two (2) gold gem stones cuff bracelets, a butterfly charm bracelet, and two (2) “Little Miss T-shirts” / one tank top and one t-shirt by THE LAUNDRY ROOM.

Pretty In Pink Photography Session + Gift Basket item
Pretty In Pink Photography Session + Gift Basket
CA$10

Pretty In Pink Photography Session + Gift Basket Includes: • $175 Gift Certificate for a Photography Session with Pretty in Pink • 1x Toad Stool Scentsy Warmer and 1x wax • 1x Thirty One Bag

$100 off with next purchase from Muskoka Mixer item
$100 off with next purchase from Muskoka Mixer
CA$10

$100 off with next purchase from Muskoka Mixer Mobile Bar and Bartending Service. MuskokaMixer.ca

Gift Basket from HQ Fitness item
Gift Basket from HQ Fitness
CA$10

• Mammoth Bag • Mammoth Mug • TRX system

Gift Basket from Sharp Image item
Gift Basket from Sharp Image
CA$40

Gift basket full of hair products from Sharp Image Salon and Spa valued at $450.

