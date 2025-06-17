Northern Roots Hair Studio x The Mom Collective Self Care Silent Auction

Northern Roots Hair Studio, 249 West Street N, Orillia, ON L3V 5C9, Canada
10 Class Passes and 3 Personal Training Sessions at Spin and Strength Co. Valued at $380.
Sweater and Black Hat from The Mom Collective (valued at $80)
1x TMC Sweater
1x TMC Hat
Prize includes (valued at $50):
- 1x Local Perks Bundle (over $1,000 discounts from local Orillia businesses) from Amy Scully @mama_needsaminute
10 pack Boot Camp from HQ Fitness Studio valued at $170.
3 pack Personal Training from HQ Fitness Studio valued at $180
1 Person & 1 Dog - Puppy & Me Photography Session (retail value $250) from Nadeen Morano Photography. Local/in Orillia/Severn. Expires June 2026. Valued at $200.
Gift Basket includes Brain Boosting Coffee, A Tea Detox, and One (1) Free Vitality Scan valued at $135.
Gorgeous and timeless black purse from Studio 11 valued at $100.
Gift card to be used at Face First Medical Aestheics & Wellness. Valued at $250.
$150 Gift Card and Moroccan Oil Repair Kit (includes shampoo, conditioner, treatment, hand cream, and a travel bag) from Norther Roots Hair Salon. Valued at $220.
Reuzel Beard Product Bag (includes beard balm, foam, serum, wash, and a travel bag) from Northern Roots Barber Shop. Valued at $35
Three sessions at Glowing Hearts Psychotherapy with a psychotherapist of the winners choosing. Valued at $480
A dozen cake pops by Two Sweet Pops. Your choice or flavour and design. Valued at $50
The necklace hidden inside is a beautiful mini heart chain with a double heart charm. High quality material, non-tarnishing, waterproof jewelry. Available in Gold Filled and Sterling Silver Candle Info: 9oz 72 hour burn Premium non-toxic fragrance Phylate and Paraben Free Premium non-toxic soy/coco/apricot wax Re-usable aura white vessel
One (1) hour local outdoor or on-location photography session. Value: $325 Includes a private online gallery with professionally edited, high-resolution images for download. Ideal for families, couples, maternity, or branding sessions. Studio fee may apply if the client prefers a studio location.
Session must be booked within 12 months of the event date. Subject to photographer’s availability. Session location must be within Simcoe County. Not redeemable for cash and non-transferable without prior approval.
Large framed wooden art piece. Retails $150.
Luxurious Self Care Gift Basket (valued at $150).
It includes the following items:
1)Mindful Movement & Soundbath Gift Certificate.
2)Coconut Blush; Hair & Body mist spray with Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E.
3)Lavender & Chamomile pillow spray.
4)Himalayan, Collagen & Rose Hibiscus body scrub.
5)Lavender Infused sleep mask.
6)Eucalyptus & Mint shower steamers.
7) Sea Salt & Lemon luxury hand soap.
8)Custom JMF Mug
9)JMF Sticker
10)JMF Magnet
Two Cwtch 925 Sterling Silver bracelets with a signature stainless steel cwtch heart and finishing bead. Both size 7" (can be adjusted at a later date).
They come in an organze bag which includes a care card, a cwtch explanation card and a "Just because........" message card. Value $80
Black Walnut & Pearl Purple Epoxy Aviator Charcuterie Board Set from Kong & Co.
This stunning handcrafted charcuterie board merges rich black walnut with shimmering pearl purple epoxy in a sleek aviator design. Includes:
✔ Aviator-style serving board (food-safe resin & wood)
✔ 4 oz all-natural wood butter for conditioning
✔ Primate Delight chocolate-dipped frozen banana ($130 value)
Luxury, durability, and gourmet indulgence—all in one!
Pleasureology Gift Basket from Mel Valued at $150 includes:
Rechargeable/waterproof “massager”
Water-based lubricant
Massage candle
Diamond mini vibe
$100 Voucher for Muskoka Dome Eco-Luxurious Glamping Nestled in the Muskoka Woods. https://muskokadome.com/home
Hand Knit lap throw from Nicnakknits 30”x48” retails for $115
Custom Designed Hat from Burnside Hat Co - retails for $95.
Family Pass at Elmvale Zoo (2 adults and 2 children). $90 value.
Valued at $130. Includes a Spin & Strength Co. hooded sweater and hat, as well as bio steel drink, a Alani, new energy drink, three protein bars, and a water bottle.
$100 Gift Certificate from Cherry on Pop, mobile Soda Shop.
Values at $120$. $50 gift card to Apple Annie’s Cafe plus coffee tea and other goodies.
Gift Basket from Light and Salt Soap Company. Valued at $70. Includes: - Luxury Handcrafated Dandelion Soap - Citrus Wake-Up Shower Steamers - Eucalyptus Bath Bomb - Timeless Face Serum
Whispering Angel Wine and two wine glasses from Northern Roots Hair Salon valued at $40.
$215 estimated value. Includes: $20 dollar gift certificate from Unfallen, two (2) friendship “lucky & power bracelets, two (2) gold gem stones cuff bracelets, a butterfly charm bracelet, and two (2) “Little Miss T-shirts” / one tank top and one t-shirt by THE LAUNDRY ROOM.
Pretty In Pink Photography Session + Gift Basket Includes: • $175 Gift Certificate for a Photography Session with Pretty in Pink • 1x Toad Stool Scentsy Warmer and 1x wax • 1x Thirty One Bag
$100 off with next purchase from Muskoka Mixer Mobile Bar and Bartending Service. MuskokaMixer.ca
• Mammoth Bag • Mammoth Mug • TRX system
Gift basket full of hair products from Sharp Image Salon and Spa valued at $450.
