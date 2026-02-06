Fire & Ice Triple Crown Raffle - Proudly Presented by Northwestel - In support of the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation 2026 Fundraising Campaign

* Must be 19 years of age & an NWT Resident or present within the NWT to purchase*

Online ticket sales will close at 11:55pm, Friday, February 20, 2026.

In person sales will be available at the Fire & Ice Gala up to 10:30pm, Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Draw will take place at approximately 11pm at the Katimavik Rooms, Explorer Hotel, Yellowknife, NT.

Winners will be announced during the Gala and contacted following the draw.

Prize - specific terms and conditions apply