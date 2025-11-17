Norway Junior Public School's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
390 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1T9, Canada
Starting bid
January 1, 2026
7:00 p.m.
Section 324 - Row 7 - Seat 13/14
Value: $575 for pair
Generously donated by Kenneth Alexander, Davenport Law Group
Starting bid
Sunday December 7, 2025
3:30 p.m.
Section 311 - Row 7 - Seat 7, 8
Value: $225
Donated by Sandhu Developments
Starting bid
January 1, 2026
7:00 P.m.
Section 120, Row 18 — incredible lower bowl seats!
Market Value: $1,600
Generously donated by friends of Norway
Starting bid
See global superstar Burna Boy live on December 17 — a night of energy and unforgettable music!
$800 value
Generously donated by friends of Norway
Starting bid
December 8
7:30 P.M.'
from Section 322, Row 2
Estimated value $700
Generously donated by friends of Norway
Starting bid
Get peace of mind for you and your family with a set of simple spousal wills. This exclusive offering includes professionally drafted wills for both spouses, ensuring your wishes are clearly outlined and legally binding.
Estimated Value $700
Generously donated by Kristopher Stone, M.A., LL.B,
Starting bid
Bring a touch of elegance and beauty into your home with this stunning orchid plant.
Generously donated by Cool Green and Shady
Starting bid
Norway Mom and Chef, Amy has put a gourmet spin on healthy ingredients with recipes that are made to share in this stunning cookbook.
Readers won’t be able to resist flavourful dishes that are satisfying and simple to prepare, and are also crafted to offer a balanced, nutrient-rich menu of whole foods.
Generously donated by Amy Symmington
Estimated value $45
Starting bid
Enjoy high-performance, Canadian-made skincare that’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.
Proven to reduce signs of aging, refine pores, improve acne, and boost skin texture and elasticity. Transform your skin with science-backed results.
Package includes full sized complete skin-care routine:
Cleanser II
Solution I
AHA Gel I
Light Serum
SPF30 sunscreen
Night cream
Estimated Value $400
Generously Donated by Liz Lista, M10
Starting bid
This luxurious collection of of premium beauty cosmetics is perfect for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.
$650+ value basket includes:
Porefessional 'pore minimizing' products x 2
Fan Fest Mascara and Beyond Mascara
Brown Pencil and Brow Gel
Bronzer, Blush, Lip Stain
Setting Spray
PLUS 2 pairs of cute socks, belt bag, white hat, pink journal, and 2 piece makeup travel bag. All packed in an adorable pink basket.
Generously donated by Melissa McVicar and Benefit Cosmetics
Starting bid
Enjoy high-performance, Canadian-made skincare that’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.
Proven to reduce signs of aging, refine pores, improve acne, and boost skin texture and elasticity. Transform your skin with science-backed results.
Package includes full sized complete skin-care routine:
Cleanser II
Solution I
AHA Gel I
Light Serum
SPF30 sunscreen
Night cream
Estimated Value $400
Generously Donated by Liz Lista, M10
Starting bid
Step into this cozy, family-owned Beaches café for exceptional coffee, tea, and fresh baked goods.
Generously donated by Paper Route Cafe
Starting bid
$150 LCBO Gift Card
Generously Donated by MGB Construction
Your home building or renovation project should be a dream come true. At MGB, we’ll make sure it is. We’re award-winning high-end builders who strategically lead and manage every worksite. No detail is too small. We also build solid relationships with you, your team, the trades and our staff. Known for superlative customer care, we’ll keep you informed and guide you every step of the way, from start to beautiful finish.
Starting bid
$200 Maude & Arte gift certificate — Leslieville's most charming home decor boutique.
This is your chance to bring home one-of-a-kind, beautifully crafted home goods. From reimagined vintage finds to bespoke designs, every piece tells a story. Don’t miss this opportunity to add character and style to your space!”
Generously donated by Emily Holden, founder of Maude & Arte and matched by Matt & Kate Holden
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to one of Queen Street's best pubs.
Generously donated by Neil and Dana at the Gull& Firken.
Starting bid
Official 2025 Blue Jays Hat and White Jersey
Estimated value $200
Generously donated by Rogers
Starting bid
Sustainably crafted, high-performance speaker — perfect for home or travel.
Estimated Value $299
Generously donated by Rogers
Starting bid
Soul Care Session with Manifest with Alia.
A guided journey of breathwork, journaling, and energetic alignment to reconnect with your best self.
Estimated Value: $295
Generously donated by Alia Francisco
Starting bid
5-Class Pass to STRONG Pilates Beaches
Estimated value $180
Generously donated by STRONG Pilated
Starting bid
5 Pack Class Pass to Afterglow Yoga studio on Queen Street in the Beaches
Estimated value $141
Generously donated by Afterglow
Starting bid
Bid on the Perfect Basket from PERFECT Sports — trusted by athletes for over 20 years.
Featuring their #1 DIESEL® New Zealand Whey Protein plus expertly formulated supplements for recovery, energy, weight loss, and overall health, this basket is your ticket to peak performance. Take home the fuel pros rely on!
Estimated value $150
Generously donated by Perfect Protein
Starting bid
A wonderful basket for kids of all ages, just in time for the holidays. Gift basket includes a Lite-Brite, an interactive Leap Frog learning book, a Stitch toy, a Unicorn Academy toy, two play doughs and a puzzle from Midoco.
Starting bid
A selection of three lovely wines to enjoy, just in time for the holidays. (Not pictured).
Generously donated by the Krempulec Family
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy these premium imported Hungarian favourites, just in time for the holidays!
Basket includes:
Paprika
Palinka
Gin
Hand soap
Rubics Cube (did you know they are Hungarian)
Limited edition LEGO
Cookbook
desserts
Estimated value: $250+
Generously donated by Daniel & Szabina Nemeth
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!