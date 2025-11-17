Hosted by

Norway Junior Public School

Norway Junior Public School's Silent Auction

390 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1T9, Canada

Pair of tickets Leafs vs. Jets item
Pair of tickets Leafs vs. Jets
$100

Starting bid

January 1, 2026

7:00 p.m.

Section 324 - Row 7 - Seat 13/14


Value: $575 for pair

Generously donated by Kenneth Alexander, Davenport Law Group

Pair of Tickets: Raptors vs. Celtics item
Pair of Tickets: Raptors vs. Celtics
$75

Starting bid

Sunday December 7, 2025

3:30 p.m.

Section 311 - Row 7 - Seat 7, 8


Value: $225


Donated by Sandhu Developments

Pair of Premium Leafs vs. Jets tickets item
Pair of Premium Leafs vs. Jets tickets
$150

Starting bid

January 1, 2026

7:00 P.m.

Section 120, Row 18 — incredible lower bowl seats!


Market Value: $1,600


Generously donated by friends of Norway

Set of Burna Boy Tickets item
Set of Burna Boy Tickets
$50

Starting bid

See global superstar Burna Boy live on December 17 — a night of energy and unforgettable music!


$800 value

Generously donated by friends of Norway

Pair of Leafs vs.Tampa Bay Lightning item
Pair of Leafs vs.Tampa Bay Lightning
$100

Starting bid

December 8

7:30 P.M.'

from Section 322, Row 2


Estimated value $700

Generously donated by friends of Norway

Set of Spousal Wills item
Set of Spousal Wills
$100

Starting bid

Get peace of mind for you and your family with a set of simple spousal wills. This exclusive offering includes professionally drafted wills for both spouses, ensuring your wishes are clearly outlined and legally binding.


Estimated Value $700

Generously donated by Kristopher Stone, M.A., LL.B,

Orchid item
Orchid
$10

Starting bid

Bring a touch of elegance and beauty into your home with this stunning orchid plant.


Generously donated by Cool Green and Shady

Long Table Cookbook by Amy Symmington item
Long Table Cookbook by Amy Symmington
$10

Starting bid

Norway Mom and Chef, Amy has put a gourmet spin on healthy ingredients with recipes that are made to share in this stunning cookbook.


Readers won’t be able to resist flavourful dishes that are satisfying and simple to prepare, and are also crafted to offer a balanced, nutrient-rich menu of whole foods.


Generously donated by Amy Symmington

Estimated value $45

Miracle Ten Gift Basket - Luxury Skincare Set #1 item
Miracle Ten Gift Basket - Luxury Skincare Set #1
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy high-performance, Canadian-made skincare that’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.


Proven to reduce signs of aging, refine pores, improve acne, and boost skin texture and elasticity. Transform your skin with science-backed results.


Package includes full sized complete skin-care routine:

Cleanser II

Solution I

AHA Gel I

Light Serum

SPF30 sunscreen

Night cream


Estimated Value $400

Generously Donated by Liz Lista, M10

Benefit Cosmetics Gift Basket item
Benefit Cosmetics Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This luxurious collection of of premium beauty cosmetics is perfect for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.


$650+ value basket includes:

Porefessional 'pore minimizing' products x 2

Fan Fest Mascara and Beyond Mascara

Brown Pencil and Brow Gel

Bronzer, Blush, Lip Stain

Setting Spray

PLUS 2 pairs of cute socks, belt bag, white hat, pink journal, and 2 piece makeup travel bag. All packed in an adorable pink basket.


Generously donated by Melissa McVicar and Benefit Cosmetics

Miracle Ten Gift Basket - Luxury Skincare Set #2 item
Miracle Ten Gift Basket - Luxury Skincare Set #2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy high-performance, Canadian-made skincare that’s fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.


Proven to reduce signs of aging, refine pores, improve acne, and boost skin texture and elasticity. Transform your skin with science-backed results.


Package includes full sized complete skin-care routine:

Cleanser II

Solution I

AHA Gel I

Light Serum

SPF30 sunscreen

Night cream


Estimated Value $400

Generously Donated by Liz Lista, M10

$25 Paper Route Gift Card item
$25 Paper Route Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Step into this cozy, family-owned Beaches café for exceptional coffee, tea, and fresh baked goods.


Generously donated by Paper Route Cafe

$150 LCBO Gift Card item
$150 LCBO Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$150 LCBO Gift Card


Generously Donated by MGB Construction


Your home building or renovation project should be a dream come true. At MGB, we’ll make sure it is. We’re award-winning high-end builders who strategically lead and manage every worksite. No detail is too small.  We also build solid relationships with you, your team, the trades and our staff. Known for superlative customer care, we’ll keep you informed and guide you every step of the way, from start to beautiful finish.


$200 Maude & Arte Gift Card item
$200 Maude & Arte Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

$200 Maude & Arte gift certificate — Leslieville's most charming home decor boutique.


This is your chance to bring home one-of-a-kind, beautifully crafted home goods. From reimagined vintage finds to bespoke designs, every piece tells a story. Don’t miss this opportunity to add character and style to your space!”


Generously donated by Emily Holden, founder of Maude & Arte and matched by Matt & Kate Holden

$50 Gull & Firken Gift Card item
$50 Gull & Firken Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to one of Queen Street's best pubs.


Generously donated by Neil and Dana at the Gull& Firken.

2025 Blue Jays Jersey + Hat item
2025 Blue Jays Jersey + Hat
$40

Starting bid

Official 2025 Blue Jays Hat and White Jersey


Estimated value $200

Generously donated by Rogers

House of Marley Bluetooth Speaker item
House of Marley Bluetooth Speaker
$40

Starting bid

Sustainably crafted, high-performance speaker — perfect for home or travel.


Estimated Value $299

Generously donated by Rogers

Soul Care Session with Manifest with Alia item
Soul Care Session with Manifest with Alia
$30

Starting bid

Soul Care Session with Manifest with Alia.


A guided journey of breathwork, journaling, and energetic alignment to reconnect with your best self.


Estimated Value: $295

Generously donated by Alia Francisco

5 Class Pass: STRONG Pilates item
5 Class Pass: STRONG Pilates
$40

Starting bid

5-Class Pass to STRONG Pilates Beaches


Estimated value $180

Generously donated by STRONG Pilated

5 Class Pass to Afterglow Yoga item
5 Class Pass to Afterglow Yoga
$30

Starting bid

5 Pack Class Pass to Afterglow Yoga studio on Queen Street in the Beaches


Estimated value $141

Generously donated by Afterglow

Perfect Protein Gift Basket item
Perfect Protein Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Bid on the Perfect Basket from PERFECT Sports — trusted by athletes for over 20 years.


Featuring their #1 DIESEL® New Zealand Whey Protein plus expertly formulated supplements for recovery, energy, weight loss, and overall health, this basket is your ticket to peak performance. Take home the fuel pros rely on!


Estimated value $150

Generously donated by Perfect Protein

Toy Bundle
$10

Starting bid

A wonderful basket for kids of all ages, just in time for the holidays. Gift basket includes a Lite-Brite, an interactive Leap Frog learning book, a Stitch toy, a Unicorn Academy toy, two play doughs and a puzzle from Midoco.

Wine Basket
$20

Starting bid

A selection of three lovely wines to enjoy, just in time for the holidays. (Not pictured).


Generously donated by the Krempulec Family

Cosmetics Basket
$10

Starting bid

Hungarian Treats Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy these premium imported Hungarian favourites, just in time for the holidays!


Basket includes:

Paprika

Palinka

Gin

Hand soap

Rubics Cube (did you know they are Hungarian)

Limited edition LEGO

Cookbook

desserts


Estimated value: $250+

Generously donated by Daniel & Szabina Nemeth

