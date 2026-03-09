Nose Creek Chaos U19 Div 1's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 one hour massage gift cards and prosecco. Value $250.00
Panther Sports Medicine is a leader in sports massage. Their massage therapists are experts in sports injury and athletic performance. They understand the demands of sport and the different techniques that can help relieve soreness and tension so that you can perform at a higher level.
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Flames Jersey signed by Matt Coronato valued at $300. Comes with its own Emotional Support Chicken in Flames colours! Get ready for next season with this amazing prize.size 50.
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Starting bid
6 bottles of wine with some extra goodies in the basket. Wine basket value $150.
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Starting bid
Amazing value at a fantastic Pilates studio in Bridgeland. These classes are taught by educated and certified Pilates instructors and they offer reformer, TRX and mat classes. Don't miss out on this great prize.
Value $400.00
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Starting bid
Private package with Kathleen Maier, studio owner and certified Pilates instructor and trainer. This includes a clinic assessment and 3 private sessions with Kathleen. Valued at $540. Do not miss this amazing opportunity!
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Starting bid
Jays Fans! Get your emotional support chicken with Game Time Chickens, for the highs and the lows of the games. Take your frustrations out in the cages at Absolute Sports.
Value $90.00
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Starting bid
Enjoy Stoop Cafe's amazing drinks and craveable sandwiches and your new Yeti Mug.
Value $95.00
Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00
Starting bid
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