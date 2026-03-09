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Nose Creek Chaos U19 Div 1

About this event

Sales closed

Nose Creek Chaos U19 Div 1's Silent Auction

Gift basket item
Gift basket item
Gift basket
$50

Starting bid

2 one hour massage gift cards and prosecco. Value $250.00


Panther Sports Medicine is a leader in sports massage. Their massage therapists are experts in sports injury and athletic performance. They understand the demands of sport and the different techniques that can help relieve soreness and tension so that you can perform at a higher level. 


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Signed Coronato Jersey item
Signed Coronato Jersey item
Signed Coronato Jersey item
Signed Coronato Jersey
$90

Starting bid

Flames Jersey signed by Matt Coronato valued at $300. Comes with its own Emotional Support Chicken in Flames colours! Get ready for next season with this amazing prize.size 50.


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

6 bottles of wine with some extra goodies in the basket. Wine basket value $150.


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

10 Class All Access Pass item
10 Class All Access Pass
$95

Starting bid

Amazing value at a fantastic Pilates studio in Bridgeland. These classes are taught by educated and certified Pilates instructors and they offer reformer, TRX and mat classes. Don't miss out on this great prize.

Value $400.00


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Pilates Clinic Private Package item
Pilates Clinic Private Package
$95

Starting bid

Private package with Kathleen Maier, studio owner and certified Pilates instructor and trainer. This includes a clinic assessment and 3 private sessions with Kathleen. Valued at $540. Do not miss this amazing opportunity!


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Jays Gift Basket item
Jays Gift Basket item
Jays Gift Basket
$27

Starting bid

Jays Fans! Get your emotional support chicken with Game Time Chickens, for the highs and the lows of the games. Take your frustrations out in the cages at Absolute Sports.

Value $90.00


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Stoop Gift Cards and Yeti Mugs item
Stoop Gift Cards and Yeti Mugs item
Stoop Gift Cards and Yeti Mugs item
Stoop Gift Cards and Yeti Mugs
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy Stoop Cafe's amazing drinks and craveable sandwiches and your new Yeti Mug.

Value $95.00


Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

Stampeders West Private Suites Monday May 18 item
Stampeders West Private Suites Monday May 18 item
Stampeders West Private Suites Monday May 18
$100

Starting bid

  • Watch the Stamps play the Riders in style!
  • 16 Seats together in a dedicated suite.
  • Indoor seating within a climate-controlled club.
  • Private VIP stadium entrance.
  • Dedicated elevator access.
  • Suite Level restrooms.
  • Four parking passes.
  • In-suite televisions.
  • Valued at $4,000
  • Please choose e-transfer for the bid and feel free to keep your donation to the Zeffy platform to $0.00

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