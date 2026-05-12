Notre Dame Des Arts Merch

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One layer of canvas means it’s easy to care for your basic tote. Throw it in the washer and dryer and it’s ready to go again!
16" x 13" x 3"
Printed and constructed in Montreal
One layer of canvas means it’s easy to care for your basic tote. Throw it in the washer and dryer and it’s ready to go again!
16" x 13" x 3"
Printed and constructed in Montreal
The do-everything-for-you tote bag. With an adjustable strap for comfort, our tote is made from soft and supple neoprene that stretches to fit whatever you can throw at, or in it! What makes it even more amazing? The new double print process which means your tote is eye-catching inside and out!
Bike for life friendly. Adjustable Strap allows you to center the tote perfectly on your back for safe biking.
Wear your bag at the length you like. Strong metal hardware and professional bar tacking give your bag the durability you need day-to-day.
Printed and constructed in Montreal
This super soft and universally flattering t-shirt is an elevated classic that checks all the boxes. With a versatile structure and an easy, relaxed drape, this t-shirt is a great go-to option that can easily fit many bills.
Medium weight construction, 100% cotton, classic crewneck, Unisex fit that’s flattering without being boxy.
Printed in Montreal
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!