Notre Dame Des Arts Merch

The do-everything-for-you tote bag. With an adjustable strap for comfort, our tote is made from soft and supple neoprene that stretches to fit whatever you can throw at, or in it! What makes it even more amazing? The new double print process which means your tote is eye-catching inside and out!





Bike for life friendly. Adjustable Strap allows you to center the tote perfectly on your back for safe biking.





Easy adjustable 44" strap

Wear your bag at the length you like. Strong metal hardware and professional bar tacking give your bag the durability you need day-to-day.





Printed and constructed in Montreal