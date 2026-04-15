Nous autres - Circus Encounters #2

Help us with logistics throughout the day and get free entry to the event. Limited spots available. We will contact you a few days before the event to discuss your tasks. Lunch provided.
Help us with logistics throughout the day and get free entry to the event. Limited spots available. We will contact you a few days before the event to discuss your tasks. Lunch provided.
Accessible Rate
$20
You'd like to participate in the activities but are facing financial difficulties at the moment? We understand the realities of the situation and are happy to offer you this reduced rate that includes access to all activities and lunch.
You'd like to participate in the activities but are facing financial difficulties at the moment? We understand the realities of the situation and are happy to offer you this reduced rate that includes access to all activities and lunch.
Recommended Rate
$35
This is the rate that covers our costs for organizing the event and lunch.
This is the rate that covers our costs for organizing the event and lunch.
Solidarity Rate
$50
Would you like to support the event and the community? This rate helps to contribute to covering the costs for our less fortunate colleagues at this time. Thank you for your generosity!
Would you like to support the event and the community? This rate helps to contribute to covering the costs for our less fortunate colleagues at this time. Thank you for your generosity!
Very Solidarity Rate ;-)
$70
Financial realities in circus can vary greatly, this rate allows one more person to attend the event in addition to yourself. If you are able to contribute, you are actively helping to expand the space for sharing and taking care of it, together. Thank you so much!
Financial realities in circus can vary greatly, this rate allows one more person to attend the event in addition to yourself. If you are able to contribute, you are actively helping to expand the space for sharing and taking care of it, together. Thank you so much!
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