Nova Scotia Talent Trust's Silent Auction

Size: 15 x 20 cm
Medium: thread sculpture shadow mounted in white frame
value: $115
Inspired by the seed pods of butterfly weed, this delicate thread sculpture captures the beauty of transformation in nature. Created with freehand machine embroidery, it embodies both fragility and strength, a quiet tribute to nature’s resilience.
ARTIST BIO:
Jacqueline Steudler is a Swiss-Canadian artist based in Nova Scotia. Her current body of work features intricate thread sculptures created through freehand machine embroidery. Inspired by the delicate forms of nature, her work explores the balance between fragility and strength, inviting reflection on our connection to the natural world.
Size: 8"x8"
Medium: Oil on linen panel framed
value: $250
ARTIST BIO:
Andrea is an artist who sees potential in common bits and pieces of everyday life. She transforms ephemera, vintage papers and paint into joyful narratives. From life experience, sensory memory and the act of gathering, sorting and combining she finds connectivity. She gathers her creativity from the beauty of her environment, whether a field of flowers or an ocean horizon. Andrea allows her intuition to guide the process.
https://andreapottyondy.weebly.com/
Size: 8"x8"
Medium: Encaustic (pigmented beeswax) on wood
Value: $395
Encaustic is a technique that dates back 4,000 years to the ancient Greeks, who used it to caulk and decorate their boats. It involves applying melted, tinted beeswax to an absorbent wooden surface. A heat gun applied between coats ensures the wax adheres, and this is where the name encaustic comes from (Greek enkaustikos meaning to burn in). I have taught this painting technique to over 200 people.
ARTIST BIO:
Lynn Rotin is a visual artist with a BA and a BFA and an art practice that goes back many years. She paints and draws focussing mainly on abstracts, including some very large works. She has an annual Open Studio and Garden Tour in mid-July.
www.lynnrotin.ca.
Size: 7.5" x 78"
Medium: 100% Merino Wool
ARTIST STATEMENT:
Much of my woven work is photo based and uses complex looms and weave structures.
When I return to my hand loom, I love the opportunity to use lush fibers, colours and textures. Making scarves and functional textiles gives me the freedom to see what each yarn, and traditional structures do in combination with each other.
Size: 5" round
Medium: Fused glass
Value: $80
The technique used to make the pattern involves packing a clay container with a mixture of transparent and Opaque glasses, and the heating the glass to fluidity, so that the glass flows in spirals into a flat disc. The disc is then molded into a bowl.
ARTIST BIO:
Philip's commissioned works in leaded glass, stained glass and sandblasted glass are installed in numerous homes throughout Halifax and its surrounding communities. As well, several large installations of his work can be found in public buildings in the city. Philip's sculptural fused glass is represented by Secord Gallery, in Halifax.
Size: 45cm x 45cm
Medium: linen and silk, synthetic and natural dyes
Working with cloth is slow and allows time for reflection. The act of weaving allows the maker to build an image or pattern directly into the structure; the idea is intrinsic to the material itself, and the material has a voice in where the work goes; it is a collaborative practice. The slowly accumulating weaving gestures that assemble something out of a pile of string on the floor has a weirdly sensuous aspect that is both seductive and horrifying. This series of weavings were inspired by moon rise over the water as seen from Portuguese Cove.
ARTIST BIO:
Frances Dorsey is an artist and gardener living in Kjipuktuk/Halifax. Retired now from teaching at NSCAD, she is grateful for this time that allows an opportunity for reflection, making and observance of the astonishing worlds surrounding us all. In the daily scramble we often don’t have the opportunity to appreciate the rocks, plants, and weather phenomena for what they actually are, so being able to slow down and ponder is a wonderful gift. Her work has been shown across Canada as well as in Korea, Australia and the United States, and she is a recipient of various awards.
Size: 1.5" (4cm) tall x 1.5" (4cm) wide
-Solid sterling silver (925)
-18" (46cm), solid sterling silver -Singapore chain (1.3mm)
-Sterling silver lobster clasp
-Made by hand in Canada
Value: $145
This one-of-a-kind pendant is hand made using a method of filigree. Strands of fine wire are twisted together, then shaped into swirls which appear delicate, but give strength to the form. It is a time consuming labour of love.
The whole piece is made from solid 925 sterling silver. The star is 1.5” (4cm) tall x 1.5” (4cm) wide. The pendant is strung on an 18”, sterling silver Singapore chain with a lobster clasp.
ARTIST BIO:
Aimee Daigle a Vancouver born artist, who is now based in rural Nova Scotia. She makes intricate works of wearable art out of precious metals and semi precious stones and minerals. Filigree has captured her attention as she enjoys the process of creating intricate designs and loves to challenge her skills.
Aimee is endlessly picking up rocks, shells, feathers, nuts, and other objects from nature on the beaches and trails of Nova Scotia. The beauty of these items inspire her art. She has endless ideas and not enough time to capture them all in her work.
https://foxandravenjewellery.ca/
Come From Away
March 31 - May 24, 2026
Fountain Hall Stage
Directed by Jeremy Webb
On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.
𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙮 chronicles the real-life experiences of the people of Gander, Newfoundland, and the almost 7000 airline passengers who were forced to land there when US air space was closed on September 11, 2001.
Twelve actors tell the story of both the Islanders and the Plane People, revealing the fear and uncertainty that came with the terrorist attacks – as well as the profound generosity and compassion of strangers.
“Reverb”- 24 March, 2026, 7 pm, Discovery Centre, Halifax
Audiences are invited to take flight on a guided musical tour through the oceans, open skies, and galaxies of the Discovery Centre led by Camerata and Polaris. Featuring these two dynamic ensembles in small groups and a big collective sound.
Expect a mix of a cappella and accompanied pieces, pop and
classic choral, and a finale that will make the whole building reverberate with song.
inhale | exhale - Camerata’s newest CD - just released!
Camerata brings together a compelling selection of all-Canadian choral works under the leadership of Artistic Director Dr. Joel Tranquilla and Associate Conductor Amelia McMahon. Inspired by the elemental pulse of breath, the album moves through soundscapes of
stillness, tension, release, and renewal. With their signature clarity, warmth, and expressive depth, the Halifax Camerata Singers invite listeners on a musical
journey that mirrors the quiet, transformative rhythm of breathing in and breathing out.
Craft Nova Scotia invites you to experience 40 Days of Fine Craft —a new, reimagined holiday shopping destination at the Halifax Seaport.
This is a daily celebration of fine craft filled with visual art, woodworking, glass, ceramics, fibre and more. A space you’ll want to return to again and again throughout the season.
Craft Nova Scotia is a non-profit, charitable service organization that works to encourage and promote both the craft movement in Nova Scotia and the public awareness and appreciation of craft products and activities.
Symphony Nova Scotia: The Music of Journey
Fri. January 23, 2026 at 7:30 pm
Rebecca Cohn, Halifax
Featuring
Jeans ‘n Classics
Greg Burton, conductor
On the program
Journey’s greatest hits like Any Way You Want It, Open Arms, Who’s Cryin’ Now, Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), Don’t Stop Believin’, and more!
Symphony Nova Scotia is Nova Scotia’s professional orchestra. With a home base in Halifax/Kjipuktuk and performances across the province, Symphony Nova Scotia reaches over 40,000 Nova Scotians of all ages each year with some of the most innovative concerts and educational offerings in the country.
https://symphonynovascotia.ca/
Support Nova Scotia's emerging artists with a donation! Every dollar goes towards scholarships.
Your bid amount is your donation!
