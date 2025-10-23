Nova Scotia Talent Trust's Silent Auction

Size: 45cm x 45cm

Medium: linen and silk, synthetic and natural dyes



Working with cloth is slow and allows time for reflection. The act of weaving allows the maker to build an image or pattern directly into the structure; the idea is intrinsic to the material itself, and the material has a voice in where the work goes; it is a collaborative practice. The slowly accumulating weaving gestures that assemble something out of a pile of string on the floor has a weirdly sensuous aspect that is both seductive and horrifying. This series of weavings were inspired by moon rise over the water as seen from Portuguese Cove.





ARTIST BIO:

Frances Dorsey is an artist and gardener living in Kjipuktuk/Halifax. Retired now from teaching at NSCAD, she is grateful for this time that allows an opportunity for reflection, making and observance of the astonishing worlds surrounding us all. In the daily scramble we often don’t have the opportunity to appreciate the rocks, plants, and weather phenomena for what they actually are, so being able to slow down and ponder is a wonderful gift. Her work has been shown across Canada as well as in Korea, Australia and the United States, and she is a recipient of various awards.





https://francesdorsey.com/