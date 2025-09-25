Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

Hosted by

Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

About this event

November Youth Retreat

51244 Range Rd 220

Sherwood Park, AB T8E 1G8, Canada

Community Builder
$300

Covers costs for your camper and helps sustain camp for the future. Your contribution supports scholarships, programming, and ensures our community can continue to grow.

Supporter
$250

Covers your costs and helps make camp possible for others. Choosing this tier contributes toward accessibility while keeping camp sustainable.

True Cost
$200

Covers the actual cost of food and programming. This is what it takes to run camp per person.

Accessible Rate
$150

A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community.

Supported Rate
$100

A reduced rate for those who need more affordable access. Choosing this option is welcomed and supported by our community.

Add a donation for Van Es Camp And Conference Centre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!