Nowruz 1405 Community Gathering

Persian Association of New Brunswick (PANB) – Official Event Disclaimers

1. General Disclaimer

Purchasing a ticket constitutes full acceptance of the following terms and conditions.

The Persian Association of New Brunswick (PANB) is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization and assumes no responsibility for any physical injury, financial loss, or emotional distress that may occur during or after the event.

By purchasing a ticket, attendees confirm that they are participating voluntarily and agree to release PANB, its directors, volunteers, and partners from any liability or claims arising from damages, injury, or losses of any kind.

PANB reserves the right to make changes to the program, venue, or schedule without prior notice. Tickets are non-refundable, except in the event of full cancellation of the program by the organizer.

2. Media & Photography Consent

By attending this event, participants grant PANB permission to capture and use photographs, video, and audio recordings taken during the event for cultural, educational, promotional, and informational purposes, in any media format (including the website, social media, or press coverage).

This consent is perpetual, non-exclusive, and without financial compensation.

Attendees who do not wish to appear in photos or videos must notify the registration desk before entering the venue so appropriate arrangements can be made.

Legal Notice: PANB is not responsible for any images or recordings taken by other attendees, media, or third parties.

3. Food & Allergy Disclaimer

Food and beverages served at this event may contain or come into contact with common allergens such as nuts, dairy, gluten, soy, or seafood.

While PANB takes reasonable care to promote food safety, it cannot guarantee that any item is completely free of allergens.

By attending this event, participants acknowledge that they are responsible for managing their own dietary restrictions and release PANB, its volunteers, and food providers from any liability related to allergic reactions, illness, or other adverse effects resulting from food consumption.

4. General Liability Notice

Attendance at this event signifies acceptance of all potential risks, including but not limited to event cancellation, crowding, weather conditions, or unforeseen incidents. PANB assumes no responsibility for losses, damages, or injuries arising from such situations.

5. Privacy Policy

Personal information collected from attendees (such as names, email addresses, or contact numbers) will be used solely for event administration and communication purposes.

PANB will not share, sell, or disclose personal data to any third party without consent, unless required by law.