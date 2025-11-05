Persian association of New Brunswick

Hosted by

Persian association of New Brunswick

About this event

Nowruz 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

80 Lockhart Ave

Moncton, NB E1C 3B8

Presenting Sponsor
$1,999

. Exclusive Presented by [Sponsor Name]” title.

. 5-minute stage speech, logo on all posters, banners, and social posts (pre- and post-event).

. Dedicated booth area, 4 VIP tickets, verbal mentions during key moments, and inclusion in all press communications.

local impressions, and 150 in-person engagements.

making 1 promotion video content for the sponsor

Gold Sponsor
$899

Logo on posters, social media, event slideshow, and verbal recognition by the MC.

3 VIP tickets, an optional booth, and a chance to provide a small branded giveaway (e.g., mugs, tea bags).

150+ direct interactions.

Logo on shared sponsor banner and event program. 1 VIP ticke
$699

Logo on shared sponsor banner and event program. 2 VIP tickets, MC thank-you during the event, social tag before and after.

150+ interactions.

Community / In-kind Partner
$199

Recognition on banners and social media .

Ideal for caterers, florists, photographers, or media outlets. goodwill + network access, and community engagement and cultural promotion

Add a donation for Persian association of New Brunswick

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!