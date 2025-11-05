Nowruz 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Moncton, NB E1C 3B8
. Exclusive Presented by [Sponsor Name]” title.
. 5-minute stage speech, logo on all posters, banners, and social posts (pre- and post-event).
. Dedicated booth area, 4 VIP tickets, verbal mentions during key moments, and inclusion in all press communications.
local impressions, and 150 in-person engagements.
making 1 promotion video content for the sponsor
Logo on posters, social media, event slideshow, and verbal recognition by the MC.
3 VIP tickets, an optional booth, and a chance to provide a small branded giveaway (e.g., mugs, tea bags).
150+ direct interactions.
Logo on shared sponsor banner and event program. 2 VIP tickets, MC thank-you during the event, social tag before and after.
150+ interactions.
Recognition on banners and social media .
Ideal for caterers, florists, photographers, or media outlets. goodwill + network access, and community engagement and cultural promotion
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!