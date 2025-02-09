Nowruz | Persian New Year Gala 2025

General admission for adults, including full event access, dinner, and entertainment
General admission for adults, including full event access, dinner, and entertainment
Child Ticket (Ages 4-11)
$75
General admission for children aged 4-11, including a reserved seat, dinner, and access to all event activities.
General admission for children aged 4-11, including a reserved seat, dinner, and access to all event activities.
Student Ticket – UofR Students Only
$95
This ticket is exclusively for UofR students. The final price is yet to be determined as we are awaiting confirmation regarding potential support from the university. If a discount is approved, the price difference will be refunded.
This ticket is exclusively for UofR students. The final price is yet to be determined as we are awaiting confirmation regarding potential support from the university. If a discount is approved, the price difference will be refunded.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!