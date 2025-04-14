NPSS 30th Anniversary Merch Pop-up Shop

Price includes shipping. Show your true colours with this stylish buff, featuring blue grama, potentilla, and prairie clover on a palette of natural colours. Made of microfibre polyester, it wicks moisture, dries fast, and is breathable. It's also seamless, stretchy and returns to its original shape. Provides UV protection and can be used any number of ways, such as a scarf, headband, mask, bandana, hair tie, and others. Unisex. One size fits all. Machine washable.