NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY OF SASKATCHEWAN INC

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NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY OF SASKATCHEWAN INC

NPSS 30th Anniversary Merch Pop-up Shop

Prairie Buff item
Prairie Buff item
Prairie Buff
$23

Price includes shipping. Show your true colours with this stylish buff, featuring blue grama, potentilla, and prairie clover on a palette of natural colours. Made of microfibre polyester, it wicks moisture, dries fast, and is breathable. It's also seamless, stretchy and returns to its original shape. Provides UV protection and can be used any number of ways, such as a scarf, headband, mask, bandana, hair tie, and others. Unisex. One size fits all. Machine washable.

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Native Plant Bouquet Sticker item
Native Plant Bouquet Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm in diameter and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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Forest Sticker item
Forest Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm tall and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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Echinacea Sticker item
Echinacea Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm tall and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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Flowering Rush Buster Sticker item
Flowering Rush Buster Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm in diameter and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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NPSS Prairie Lily Logo Sticker item
NPSS Prairie Lily Logo Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm in diameter and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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Deeply Rooted Sticker item
Deeply Rooted Sticker
$3.50

Price includes shipping. Each sticker is about 10 cm wide and vividly coloured, so they’ll be sure to stand out. Because they’re vinyl, they can withstand some moisture, so feel free to put them on your water bottle, bike helmet, or an outside window.

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Six Sticker Bundle item
Six Sticker Bundle
$16

Price includes shipping. Save $5 by getting the 6 pack. You'll get one of each sticker to enjoy.

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NPSS 30 Years Pin item
NPSS 30 Years Pin
$5

Price includes shipping. Each pin is about 2.5 cm tall. Get your limited edition 30th anniversary pins while they last! These are high-quality enamel on metal pins that will look good no matter where you put them. Pick your favourite or get the whole set.

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Needle-and-thread Grass Pin item
Needle-and-thread Grass Pin
$5

Price includes shipping. Each pin is about 2.5 cm tall. Get your limited edition 30th anniversary pins while they last! These are high-quality enamel on metal pins that will look good no matter where you put them. Pick your favourite or get the whole set.

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Saskatchewan Ecoregions Pin item
Saskatchewan Ecoregions Pin
$5

Price includes shipping. Each pin is about 2.5 cm tall. Get your limited edition 30th anniversary pins while they last! These are high-quality enamel on metal pins that will look good no matter where you put them. Pick your favourite or get the whole set.

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Three Pin Set item
Three Pin Set item
Three Pin Set
$12

Price includes shipping. Save $3 by getting the 3 pack. You'll get one of each pin to enjoy.

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