Social BAC
Social BAC has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Social BAC

Hosted by

Social BAC

About this event

Sales closed

NPSW BBQ SNFP

625 Boulevard du Carrefour

Gatineau, QC J8T 8L8, Canada

Hamburger
$5

Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 1 hamburger, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.

SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.


Each 5$ ticket include: 1 hamburger, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie. 

Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.

2 Hot-dog
$5

Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 2 hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.

SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.


Each 5$ ticket include: 2 hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie. 

Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.ntry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Hamburger végé/Veggie hamburger
$5

Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 1 hamburger végé, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.

SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.


Each 5$ ticket include: 1 veggie hamburger, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie. 

Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.

2 Hot-dog végé/Veggie hot-dog
$5

Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 2 hot-dog végé, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.

SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.


Each 5$ ticket include: 2 veggie hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie. 

Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!