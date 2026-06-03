NPSW BBQ SNFP

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About this event
Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 1 hamburger, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.
SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.
Each 5$ ticket include: 1 hamburger, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie.
Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.
Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 2 hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.
SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.
Each 5$ ticket include: 2 hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie.
Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.ntry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 1 hamburger végé, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.
SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.
Each 5$ ticket include: 1 veggie hamburger, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie.
Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.
Chaque billet à 5$ inclut: 2 hot-dog végé, 1 chip, 1 breuvage et 1 biscuit.
SVP spécifiez vos restrictions alimentaires si applicable.
Each 5$ ticket include: 2 veggie hot-dog, 1 chip, 1 drink and 1 cookie.
Please specify any food restrictions if applicable.
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