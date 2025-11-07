NSCOESN Canada's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Membership limited to a single individual, sole proprietor, or entity with one employee. You will receive a membership number that can be validated by the Government of Canada.
Registration form completion is required.
HST is included (76507 5502 RT0001).
Membership is for an entity with more than one employee. You will receive a membership number that can be validated by the Government of Canada.
Valid for one year
Dedicated for entities who work closely with the NSCOESN in domestic and international research, take an active role in supporting the mission with your own dedicated staff or team, and work to support the Maple Shield flagship event.
You will receive a membership number that can be validated by the Government of Canada.
Prior authorization is required for this level of membership.
