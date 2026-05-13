50th Anniversary Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
BC Lions
Retail value:
$100
Two (2) lower corner tickets to a 2026 BC Lions regular season home game at BC Place stadium, courtesy of the BC Lions and TELUS.
Not redeemable for cash or merchandise. Tickets are subject to availability at time of redemption. Please redeem a minimum of 72 hours prior to game time.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Blo Blow Dry Bar
Retail value:
$150.00
Valid for 2 blow outs & 2 deep conditioning treatments
Mon-Thurs only. Expires November 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Spin Society
Retail value:
$165.00
5-ride package at Spin Society
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Monika's Art Boutique Studio & Gallery
Retail value:
$690.18
Valid for 2 drop in art classes, valued at $130, AND one week of art camp in 2026 or 2027, valued at $560.18.
All supplies included. No expiry.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
The Keg
Retail value:
$25.00
This certificate may be tendered for its face value for food items only, until date indicated below. Valid at THE KEG STEAKHOUSE + BAR, Restaurant at any location. One certificate per group. No cash value/refund. Please present this e-gift certificate to your server upon your arrival.
Expiry November 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
View Optometry
Retail value:
$100.00
This gift certificate can be used towards the purchase of any glasses/sunglasses from View Optometry (129 3rd Street E., North Vancouver).
Expiry September 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Zazou Salon & Academy
Retail value:
$120.00
This certificate entitles you to a haircut with a senior stylist.
One time use only. No cash value. Must be fully redeemed upon one time transaction. Expiry December 1, 2026. This certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts
Retail value:
$80.00
This certificate entitles you to 2 tickets for any performance in the BlueShore Presents 2026-27 Season.
Tickets subject to availability. No cash value.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Taste Vancouver Food Tours
Retail value:
$296.00
Explore North Vancouver's Emerging Foodie Scene! Begin with a short scenic harbour cruise and discover North Vancouver's rising culinary hotspot. Stroll through Lonsdale Quay Market, the lively Shipyards District, and Lower Lonsdale while enjoying tastings from a hand-selected group of local favourites in one of the city's most up-and-coming food neighbourhoods.
What's Included:
-6 delicious food tastings
-3 alcoholic beverages
-Fun, storytelling tour guides
Operates 7 days a week, 12:30-3:30pm
Gift certificate is valid for 2 persons. Redeemable until April 30, 2027.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
SportsWeek
Retail value:
$475.00
100% off one full SportsWeek camp at the North Vancouver location only.
This voucher must be redeemed by April 30, 2027. This voucher is non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other services. The voucher cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Additional terms and conditions apply (see voucher for details).
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House
Retail value:
$150.00
Gift certificate to Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House.
Starting bid
Generously donated by:
Old Spaghetti Factory
Retail value:
$25.00
Gift certificate to Old Spaghetti Factory.
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