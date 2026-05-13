Hosted by

North Shore Community Resources Society

About this event

50th Anniversary Silent Auction

2 Tickets to BC Lions
$50

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

BC Lions


Retail value:

$100


Two (2) lower corner tickets to a 2026 BC Lions regular season home game at BC Place stadium, courtesy of the BC Lions and TELUS.


Not redeemable for cash or merchandise. Tickets are subject to availability at time of redemption. Please redeem a minimum of 72 hours prior to game time.

2 Blow Out & Deep Conditioning Treatments
$75

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Blo Blow Dry Bar


Retail value:

$150.00


Valid for 2 blow outs & 2 deep conditioning treatments


Mon-Thurs only. Expires November 1, 2026.

5-Ride Package at Spin Society
$100

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Spin Society


Retail value:

$165.00


5-ride package at Spin Society

Art Classes & Art Camp
$350

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Monika's Art Boutique Studio & Gallery


Retail value:

$690.18


Valid for 2 drop in art classes, valued at $130, AND one week of art camp in 2026 or 2027, valued at $560.18.


All supplies included. No expiry.

The Keg $25
$12

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

The Keg


Retail value:

$25.00


This certificate may be tendered for its face value for food items only, until date indicated below. Valid at THE KEG STEAKHOUSE + BAR, Restaurant at any location. One certificate per group. No cash value/refund. Please present this e-gift certificate to your server upon your arrival.

Expiry November 30, 2026.

View Optometry $100
$60

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

View Optometry


Retail value:

$100.00


This gift certificate can be used towards the purchase of any glasses/sunglasses from View Optometry (129 3rd Street E., North Vancouver).

Expiry September 30, 2027.

Haircut with Senior Stylist at Zazou
$80

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Zazou Salon & Academy


Retail value:

$120.00


This certificate entitles you to a haircut with a senior stylist.


One time use only. No cash value. Must be fully redeemed upon one time transaction. Expiry December 1, 2026. This certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.

2 Tickets to Performing Arts
$30

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts


Retail value:

$80.00


This certificate entitles you to 2 tickets for any performance in the BlueShore Presents 2026-27 Season.


Tickets subject to availability. No cash value.

North Van Food Tour for 2
$160

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Taste Vancouver Food Tours


Retail value:

$296.00


Explore North Vancouver's Emerging Foodie Scene! Begin with a short scenic harbour cruise and discover North Vancouver's rising culinary hotspot. Stroll through Lonsdale Quay Market, the lively Shipyards District, and Lower Lonsdale while enjoying tastings from a hand-selected group of local favourites in one of the city's most up-and-coming food neighbourhoods.


What's Included:

-6 delicious food tastings

-3 alcoholic beverages

-Fun, storytelling tour guides


Operates 7 days a week, 12:30-3:30pm


Gift certificate is valid for 2 persons. Redeemable until April 30, 2027.

SportsWeek Camp
$200

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

SportsWeek


Retail value:

$475.00


100% off one full SportsWeek camp at the North Vancouver location only.


This voucher must be redeemed by April 30, 2027. This voucher is non-transferrable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other services. The voucher cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Additional terms and conditions apply (see voucher for details).

Joe Fortes $150
$80

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House


Retail value:

$150.00


Gift certificate to Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House.

Old Spaghetti Factory $25
$12

Starting bid

Generously donated by:

Old Spaghetti Factory


Retail value:

$25.00


Gift certificate to Old Spaghetti Factory.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!