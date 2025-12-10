NORTH SHORE DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTRE

NORTH SHORE DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTRE

Navacord NSDRC 50th Anniversary Gala

115 Victory Ship Way

North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B2, Canada

Early Bird General Admission Ticket
$215
Available until Mar 2

Early bird admission ticket pricing for NSDRC 50th Anniversary on until March 1st. Prices increases to $250 on March 2nd.

Buy a Table - 8 People
$1,600
Available until Mar 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Early bird pricing - Get an 8 person table for a reduce rate of $200 per ticket. Price increases to $1800 for a table on March 2nd.

Angel Ticket - Sponsor a NSDRC Participant
$215

Would you like to sponsor one of our participants, who live with a disability, to attend the event? Here is your opportunity!

In Lieu
Pay what you can

Can't attend event but would like to donate to event. Tax receipts will be issued for your donation.

50/50 Raffle Ticket - 5
$10

5 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be emailed to your email address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our 50th Anniversary Gala description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 9, 2026.

50/50 Raffle Ticket - 10
$15

10 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be emailed to your email address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our 50th Anniversary Gala description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 9, 2026.

50/50 Raffle Ticket - 25
$25

25 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be emailed to your email address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our 50th Anniversary Gala description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 9, 2026.

