NSEC Painted Ladies Fundraiser

Support NSEC & watch the magical transformation from caterpillar to butterfly! This complete butterfly raising kit includes live Painted Lady caterpillars and everything you need for an unforgettable educational experience.





What's Included:

2-4 live Painted Lady caterpillars with food

Mesh butterfly habitat

Complete care instructions

Educational materials about butterfly life cycles

⚠️ Important: Live Caterpillar Care Notice

Successful butterfly rearing requires following all care instructions. Once delivered, caterpillar care is your responsibility. Replacements or refunds are not guaranteed. By ordering, you accept these terms. View full care policy