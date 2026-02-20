Nature School & Education Centre

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Nature School & Education Centre

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NSEC Painted Ladies Fundraiser

Little Wings Butterfly Raise and Release Kit (Live Caterpill item
Little Wings Butterfly Raise and Release Kit (Live Caterpill item
Little Wings Butterfly Raise and Release Kit (Live Caterpill
$30

Support NSEC & watch the magical transformation from caterpillar to butterfly! This complete butterfly raising kit includes live Painted Lady caterpillars and everything you need for an unforgettable educational experience.


What's Included:

  • 2-4 live Painted Lady caterpillars with food
  • Mesh butterfly habitat
  • Complete care instructions
  • Educational materials about butterfly life cycles

⚠️ Important: Live Caterpillar Care Notice
Successful butterfly rearing requires following all care instructions. Once delivered, caterpillar care is your responsibility. Replacements or refunds are not guaranteed. By ordering, you accept these terms. View full care policy

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!