NT 17U Elite Team Silent Auction Fundraiser

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Wilson A2000 11.25” I-Web glove - Pro-level infield glove trusted by elite players. Game-ready leather, exceptional feel, and built to last. Donated by Baseline Sports. A perfect fit for any serious ballplayer or collector.
Starting bid
Experience the Blue Jays like never before! Front-row seats over the Blue Jays dugout (Section 30, Row 1), with snacks and soft drinks included. A day you won’t forget. (Value: Over $500 Per Ticket) - April 27th vs Red Sox
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Ferrari adventure for you or a teen in your life - school pickup or joyride around town. Starbucks included. 1 passenger, driven by a team dad.
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Trey Yesavage signed memorabilia - Autographed by the Blue Jays’ rising star. Display-ready and a must-have for any fan! Includes photo of him signing, taken by one of our players.
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Hand-signed by MLB star and Team Canada standout Josh Naylor. A great collectible for baseball fans and memorabilia collectors. Donated by Baseball Canada and perfect for display in any home, office, or sports room.
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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. championship framed display - Featuring the Blue Jays’ 2025 championship celebration and MVP moment. Professionally framed and display-ready. A must-have collectible for any true Blue Jays fan.
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Custom-signed copy of The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the Toronto Blue Jays — a must-have book for any Jays fan. This book highlights the most iconic players, games, and memories in franchise history.
Once you win the bid, the author will personally write a custom message of your choice inside the book, making this a truly unique and meaningful keepsake for any baseball fan or collector.
Starting bid
$500 LPS Athletic Gift Certificate - Take your training to the next level with this generous gift certificate to LPS Athletic. Perfect for athletes of all ages, it can be used toward personalized coaching, strength and conditioning, speed training, and performance programs. Whether you’re looking to improve your game or stay in peak shape, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Donated by LPS Athletic.
Starting bid
Custom-signed copy of The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the Toronto Blue Jays — a must-have book for any Jays fan. This revised and updated edition highlights the most iconic players, games, and memories in franchise history.
Once you win the bid, the author will personally write a custom message of your choice inside the book, making this a truly unique and meaningful keepsake for any baseball fan or collector.
Starting bid
Great Samsung 40” TV - perfect as a gaming screen, computer monitor, dorm room TV, bedroom setup, or security camera display. A versatile screen for work, play, and everyday use.
Starting bid
$200 Baseball Zone gift certificate – Perfect for indoor training, private lessons, cage time, and skill development. Great for players of all ages looking to level up their game. Donated by Baseball Zone.
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Epson EcoTank printer - Perfect for school, home offices, and small businesses. Print, scan, and copy with refillable ink tanks for long-lasting use. A reliable setup for everyday documents and projects.
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Train, compete, and grow with a Reach Performance Camp/Program Gift Certificate. Redeem to register for any youth sports program based in Etobicoke for students in Grades 1–8. A great opportunity to build skills, confidence, and athletic performance in a supportive environment.
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Booze gift basket - A premium selection of wines and spirits including Beronia Tempranillo, Rio Madre Rioja, William Fevre Petit Chablis, Mighty Moose Canadian Vodka, Madre Mezcal Tequila, Torino Starlino Rosé Aperitif, and El Dorado 12-Year Rum. A curated mix for cocktails, celebrations, and entertaining. Perfect for any spirits lover.
Starting bid
A great bundle of North Toronto Baseball merchandise, perfect for any player, parent, or fan. Includes a stylish jacket, compression sleeves, magnet, and team accessories to show your NT pride on and off the field. A practical and collectible set for the season ahead.
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Signed Joe Carter “Touch ’Em All” framed photograph (8”×10”) – Featuring the iconic walk-off home run celebration from the 1993 World Series. Hand-signed by Blue Jays legend Joe Carter and professionally framed. A must-have piece of Toronto baseball history for any true fan or collector.
Starting bid
Bring the flavour and spirit of Latin America to your next gathering with this premium drinks basket, featuring a curated selection of top-quality bottles. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or building your home bar.
Includes:
• Kahlúa Original Coffee Liqueur (750ml)
• 1800 Blanco Tequila (750ml)
• El Dorado 5-Year-Old Rum (1.14L)
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Hand-signed by MLB standout Tyler O’Neill. A great collectible for fans and memorabilia collectors, perfect for display in a home, office, or sports room. A unique piece of baseball history.
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Bid on this Lumi Recovery Pod MAX Portable Ice Bath - the ultimate recovery tool for athletes and high-performers. Perfect for muscle recovery, reduced inflammation, and next-level performance.
Starting bid
Bid on this Lumi Recovery Pod MAX Portable Ice Bath - the ultimate recovery tool for athletes and high-performers. Perfect for muscle recovery, reduced inflammation, and next-level performance.
Starting bid
Bid on this Plush Heated Throw Blanket (50” x 60”) - perfect for cozy nights, movie marathons, and staying warm all winter long. Features multiple heat settings and ultra-soft, reversible fabric.
Starting bid
Enjoy this delicious snack bundle featuring a mix of Celebration Cookies and Go Pure Bars - perfect for school lunches, work snacks, or on-the-go energy. With a total of 17 boxes, this package offers great variety and value for the whole family.
Estimated Value: $70
Starting bid
MyBabbo will create a year end highlight video for your team or a personal highlight video for your player. Includes photos and live video clips.
Sample:
Value: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!